These Are The Ten Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies In 2022

Most crypto investors will remember 2022 as one of the worst years for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (down 65% year to date) and many other major cryptocurrencies have dropped significantly this year, especially after the collapse of FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in 2022.

Ten Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies In 2022

We have used the year-to-date return (as of Dec. 30, 2022) to rank the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in 2022. For our list of the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in 2022, we have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $500 million. Here are the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in 2022:

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Algorand (ALGO, -91%)

Launched in 2019, Algorand is a decentralized, blockchain-based network that aims to speed up transactions and improve efficiency. ALGO is down by almost 55% in the last three months and down over 33% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, ALGO is trading at $0.1628, giving the cryptocurrency a market cap of more than $1.16 billion. ALGO has an all-time high of $3.28 (June 2019) and an all-time low of $0.1024 (March 2020).

Decentraland (MANA, -91%)

Decentraland is a blockchain-based virtual reality platform that enables users to develop, experience, and monetize content and applications. MANA is down by over 58% in the last three months and down almost 28% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, MANA is trading at $0.291, giving it a market capitalization of more than $539 million. MANA has an all-time high of $5.90 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007883 (October 2017).

NEAR Protocol (NEAR, -92%)

It is a community-run cloud computing platform that aims to do away with the limitations that blockchains are facing, such as low transaction speeds. NEAR is down by almost 65% in the last three months and down over 26% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, NEAR is trading at $1.26, giving it a market cap of more than $1.06 billion. NEAR has an all-time high of $20.42 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.526 (November 2020).

Filecoin (FIL, -92%)

Launched in 2020, Filecoin is a decentralized storage system that allows developers to develop cloud file storage services like Dropbox or iCloud. FIL is down by almost 48% in the last three months and down over 32% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, FIL is trading at $2.95, giving the cryptocurrency a market cap of more than $1.03 billion. FIL has an all-time high of $237.24 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.83 (August 2019).

Fantom (FTM, -92%)

Fantom is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform that offers decentralized finance (DeFi) services to developers. FTM is down by almost 12% in the last three months and down over 16% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, FTM is trading at $0.1983, giving it a market cap of more than $549 million. FTM has an all-time high of $3.48 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001953 (March 2020).

Flow (FLOW, -93%)

FLOW is the native currency for the Flow network. It helps in the functioning of the network, as well as of related applications. FLOW is down by over 61% in the last three months and down over 41% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, FLOW is trading at $0.652, giving the cryptocurrency a market cap of more than $675 million. FLOW has an all-time high of $46.16 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.6483 (December 2022).

The Sandbox (SAND, -94%)

Launched in 2011, it is a blockchain-based virtual world that allows users to develop, buy and sell digital assets. SAND is down by almost 54% in the last three months and down almost 33% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, SAND is trading at $0.3872, giving it a market capitalization of more than $580 million. SAND has an all-time high of $8.44 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02894 (November 2020).

Axie Infinity (AXS, -94%)

Created in 2018, it is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that allows players to collect, breed, raise, battle and trade token-based creatures, called Axies. AXS is down by over 53% in the last three months and down almost 14% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, AXS is trading at $5.93, giving the cryptocurrency a market cap of more than $539 million. AXS has an all-time high of $165.37 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1234 (November 2020).

Solana (SOL, -95%)

Officially launched in March 2020, Solana supports the creation and improvement of the scalability of decentralized apps (DApps). SOL is down by over 71% in the last three months and down over 29% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, SOL is trading at $9.61, giving the cryptocurrency a market cap of more than $3.52 billion. SOL has an all-time high of $260.06 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.5052 (May 2020).

Terra Classic (LUNC, -100%)

Officially launched in April 2019, it is a blockchain protocol that makes use of fiat-pegged stablecoins to support price-stable global payments systems. LUNC is down by over 50% in the last three months and down over 9% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, LUNC is trading at $0.0001463, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $879 million. LUNC has an all-time high of $119.18 (April 2022) and an all-time low of $0.00001675 (May 2022).

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here