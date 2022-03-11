These Are The Ten Worst Performing Mid Cap Stocks In 2022 To Date

Investors looking for quick gains resort to small, fast-growing companies, while those who prefer stability in their portfolio go for large and mega cap stocks. Amid such a trend, many investors tend to overlook a significant portion of the stock market: mid-cap stocks. Mid-cap stocks (with a market cap between $2 billion to $10 billion) are neither too big nor too small. Such stocks are a good fit for investors looking for a combination of growth and profitability. However, as with any other stock, entering mid cap stocks when they are down is a smart strategy. So, let’s take a look at the ten worst performing mid cap stocks in 2022 so far.

We have used the year-to-date return data of mid cap stocks to come up with the ten worst performing mid cap stocks in 2022 to date. Following are the ten worst performing mid cap stocks in 2022 to date:

HashiCorp (-54%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a software company with a freemium business model. HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP) shares are down almost 45% in the last one month and over 6% in the last five days. Its shares are presently trading over $43 and it has a market cap of almost $7 billion. HashiCorp has a 52-week range of $34.47 and $102.95.

Ambarella (-55%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company develops and sells video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares are down almost 39% in the last one month and over 2% in the last five days. Its shares are presently trading over $92 and it has a market cap of over $3.20 billion. Ambarella has a 52-week range of $82.59 and $227.59.

Fastly (-56%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers real-time content delivery network services. Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) shares are down over 45% in the last one month and over 6% in the last five days. Its shares are presently trading over $15 and it has a market cap of almost $2 billion. Fastly has a 52-week range of $14.24 and $78.08.

Vertiv Holdings (-56%)

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, this company designs, makes and services digital infrastructure technology that supports electronics that process, store and transmit data. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares are down over 50% in the last one month and over 5% in the last five days. Its shares are presently trading over $10.90 and it has a market cap of over $3.80 billion. Vertiv Holdings has a 52-week range of $9.59 and $28.80.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (-58%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Boston, its platform supports biotechnology applications across a range of industries, including food and agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and more. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) shares are down almost 40% in the last one month and over 10% in the last five days. Its shares are presently trading over $3.40 and it has a market cap of over $5.80 billion. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week range of $3.25 and $15.864.

Aurora Innovation (-58%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, this company designs and develops automobile hardware and software. It focuses on offering Aurora Driver, which is a self-driving software. Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares are down over 18% in the last one month and over 4% in the last five days. Its shares are presently trading over $4.50 and it has a market cap of over $5.1 billion. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week range of $3.94 and $17.77.

Natera (-61%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Carlos, Calif., it is a diagnostics company that discovers, develops and commercializes genetic testing services. Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares are down over 48% in the last one month and over 64% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $37 and it has a market cap of over $5.2 billion. Natera has a 52-week range of $26.10 and $129.09.

Amplitude (-63%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company deals in digital optimization systems that enables companies to analyze their customer behavior. Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) shares are down over 54% in the last one month and over 4% in the last five days. Its shares are presently trading over $19 and it has a market cap of over $2 billion. Amplitude has a 52-week range of $16.60 and $87.98.

Fluence Energy (-66%)

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Arlington, Va., this company deals in energy storage products and services, as well as artificial intelligence-enabled digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares are down over 21% in the last one month but are up almost 11% in the last five days. Its shares are presently trading over $11 and it has a market cap of almost $2 billion. Fluence Energy has a 52-week range of $9.82 and $39.40.

TuSimple Holdings (-69%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Diego, this company develops autonomous technology for semi-trucks. Tusimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP) shares are down almost 33% in the last one month and over 17% in the last five days. Its shares are presently trading over $11 and it has a market cap of more than $2.30 billion. TuSimple Holdings has a 52-week range of $10.36 and $79.84.

