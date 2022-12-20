These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Bill Nygren

Bill Nygren is the partner, portfolio manager and chief investment officer for the U.S. at Harris Associates (one of the largest hedge funds as of the start of the fourth quarter). He is also the portfolio manager of three Oakmark Funds.

Nygren joined Harris Associates in 1983, and prior to this he worked as an Investment Analyst with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Bill Nygren.

Top 10 Holdings Of Bill Nygren

We have referred to the latest available 13F filing (Sept. 30, 2022) of Harris Associates to come up with the top 10 holdings of Bill Nygren. Here are the top 10 holdings of Bill Nygren:

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Citigroup

Nygren owns over 22 million shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) at an estimated average price of $52.32. These shares have a market value of more than $958 million and account for 1.59% of Nygren’s portfolio.

Nygren first took position in Citigroup shares in Q1 2014 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Citigroup shares are down by almost 27% year to date and down over 8% in the last three months.

American International Group

Nygren owns over 22 million shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) at an estimated average price of $45.80. These shares have a market value of more than $1.07 billion and account for 1.78% of Nygren’s portfolio.

Nygren first took position in American International Group shares in Q2 2012 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. American International Group shares are up by over 10% year to date and up almost 15% in the last three months.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Nygren owns over 97 million shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) at an estimated average price of $9.74. These shares have a market value of more than $1.11 billion and account for 1.85% of Nygren’s portfolio.

Nygren first took position in CNH Industrial shares in Q4 2020 and acquired more shares of it in the last quarter. CNH Industrial shares are down by over 6% year to date but are up by almost 29% in the last three months.

Bank of America

Nygren owns over 41 million shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) at an estimated average price of $16.52. These shares have a market value of more than $1.26 billion and account for 2.10% of Nygren’s portfolio.

Nygren first took position in Bank of America shares in Q1 2004 and sold more shares of it in the last quarter. Bank of America shares are down by almost 29% year to date and down almost 9% in the last three months.

Charter Communications

Nygren owns over 4.33 million shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) at an estimated average price of $408.80. These shares have a market value of more than $1.31 billion and account for 2.18% of Nygren’s portfolio.

Nygren first took position in Charter Communications shares in Q3 2015 and bought more shares of it in the last quarter. Charter Communications shares are down by over 53% year to date and down over 18% in the last three months.

General Motors

Nygren owns over 41 million shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) at an estimated average price of $36.32. These shares have a market value of more than $1.33 billion and account for 2.21% of Nygren’s portfolio.

Nygren first took position in General Motors shares in Q2 2013 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. General Motors shares are down by over 38% year to date and down almost 13% in the last three months.

HCA Healthcare

Nygren owns over 7.54 million shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) at an estimated average price of $94.10. These shares have a market value of more than $1.38 billion and account for 2.3% of Nygren’s portfolio.

Nygren first took position in HCA Healthcare shares in Q1 2016 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. HCA Healthcare shares are down by almost 7% year to date but are up by almost 15% in the last three months.

Amazon.com

Nygren owns over 13 million shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at an estimated average price of $145.92. These shares have a market value of more than $1.52 billion and account for 2.54% of Nygren’s portfolio.

Nygren first took position in Amazon shares in Q4 2021 and bought more shares of it in the last quarter. Amazon shares are down by over 47% year to date and down almost 30% in the last three months.

Fiserv

Nygren owns over 21 million shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) at an estimated average price of $110.93. These shares have a market value of more than $1.99 billion and account for 3.31% of Nygren’s portfolio.

Nygren first took position in Fiserv shares in Q4 2020 and sold more shares of it in the last quarter. Fiserv shares are down by over 5% year to date and down almost 5% in the last three months.

Alphabet (Cl. A)

Nygren owns over 34 million shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at an estimated average price of $73.86. These shares have a market value of more than $3.26 billion and account for 5.41% of Nygren’s portfolio.

Nygren first took position in Alphabet shares in Q4 2010 and sold more shares of it in the last quarter. Alphabet shares are down by almost 38% year to date and down over 12% in the last three months.

