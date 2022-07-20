These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Bruce Berkowitz

Bruce R. Berkowitz is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Fairholme Capital Management. Berkowitz founded Fairholme Capital Management in 1997, and prior to this, he served as a senior portfolio manager at Lehman Brothers Holdings and a managing director of Smith Barney. Morningstar named him the Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Decade (2000-2009), while Institutional Investor Magazine named him 2013's Money Manager of the Year. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Bruce Berkowitz.

Top 10 Holdings Of Bruce Berkowitz

We have used the latest available 13F filing (March 31, 2022) of Fairholme Capital Management to come up with the top 10 holdings of Bruce Berkowitz.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Founded in 1901 and headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., this company offers drug store services. Berkowitz owns 69,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA), having a market value of more than $3 million and accounting for 0.18% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q4 2021. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are down by almost 26% year to date and down by almost 17% in the last year.

Citigroup

Founded in 1812 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers financial products and services. Berkowitz owns 146,200 shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), having a market value of more than $7.8 million and accounting for 0.45% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q4 2021. Citigroup shares are down by over 17% year to date and down by over 24% in the last year.

Energy Transfer

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Energy Transfer offers natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Berkowitz owns 844,200 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET), having a market value of more than $9 million and accounting for 0.55% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q3 2020. Energy Transfer shares are up by almost 23% year to date and up by over 3% in the last year.

Old Republic International

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Chicago, this company is in the business of insurance underwriting. Berkowitz owns 371,100 shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), having a market value of more than $9 million and accounting for 0.56% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q4 2020. Old Republic International shares are down by almost 11% year to date and down by over 9% in the last year.

Kinder Morgan

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Houston, it is an energy infrastructure company. Berkowitz owns 798,100 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), having a market value of more than $15 million and accounting for 0.88% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q3 2020. Kinder Morgan shares are up by almost 7% year to date but are down by over 3% in the last year.

Berkshire Hathaway (Class B)

Founded in 1839 and headquartered in Omaha, Neb., it is a holding company that deals in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as in utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, finance, and other businesses. Berkowitz owns 49,155 shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), having a market value of more than $17 million and accounting for 1.01% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q3 2018. Berkshire Hathaway shares are down by almost 8% year to date and down by almost 1% in the last year.

Intel

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Houston, this company makes and sells computer products and technologies. Berkowitz owns 588,400 shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), having a market value of more than $29 million and accounting for 1.69% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q2 2021. Intel shares are down by almost 25% year to date and down by almost 30% in the last year.

Enterprise Products Partners

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. Berkowitz owns over 3.22 million shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), having a market value of more than $83 million and accounting for 4.83% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q4 2020. Enterprise Products Partners shares are up by almost 14% year to date and up by over 5% in the last year.

Commercial Metals

Founded in 1915 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company makes, recycles and markets steel and metal products. Berkowitz owns over 2 million shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), having a market value of more than $86 million and accounting for 5.01% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q2 2021. Commercial Metals shares are down by almost 5% year to date but are up by almost 14% in the last year.

St. Joe

Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Panama City Beach, Fla., it is a real estate development and management company. Berkowitz owns over 24 million shares of St Joe Co (NYSE:JOE), having a market value of more than $1.45 billion and accounting for 84.64% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q4 2007. St. Joe shares are down by almost 25% year to date and down by over 8% in the last year.

