S&P 500   3,937.72 (+0.03%)
DOW   31,788.73 (-0.12%)
QQQ   298.63 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.22 (+0.15%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.01%)
META   177.36 (+0.90%)
GOOGL   113.65 (-0.14%)
AMZN   118.78 (+0.48%)
TSLA   740.70 (+0.56%)
NVDA   169.70 (-0.13%)
NIO   19.99 (-1.04%)
BABA   105.51 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.58 (-0.35%)
MU   61.83 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.61 (+0.77%)
T   20.73 (-0.34%)
F   12.56 (-0.24%)
DIS   100.64 (+1.03%)
AMC   16.46 (+0.61%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.23%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.08%)
NFLX   209.94 (+4.12%)
These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Bruce Berkowitz

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 | ValueWalk

Bruce R. Berkowitz is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Fairholme Capital Management. Berkowitz founded Fairholme Capital Management in 1997, and prior to this, he served as a senior portfolio manager at Lehman Brothers Holdings and a managing director of Smith Barney. Morningstar named him the Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Decade (2000-2009), while Institutional Investor Magazine named him 2013's Money Manager of the Year. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Bruce Berkowitz.

Top 10 Holdings Of Bruce Berkowitz

We have used the latest available 13F filing (March 31, 2022) of Fairholme Capital Management to come up with the top 10 holdings of Bruce Berkowitz.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

  1. Walgreens Boots Alliance

Founded in 1901 and headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., this company offers drug store services. Berkowitz owns 69,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA), having a market value of more than $3 million and accounting for 0.18% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q4 2021. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are down by almost 26% year to date and down by almost 17% in the last year.

  1. Citigroup

Founded in 1812 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers financial products and services. Berkowitz owns 146,200 shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), having a market value of more than $7.8 million and accounting for 0.45% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q4 2021. Citigroup shares are down by over 17% year to date and down by over 24% in the last year.


  1. Energy Transfer

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Energy Transfer offers natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Berkowitz owns 844,200 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET), having a market value of more than $9 million and accounting for 0.55% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q3 2020. Energy Transfer shares are up by almost 23% year to date and up by over 3% in the last year.

  1. Old Republic International

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Chicago, this company is in the business of insurance underwriting. Berkowitz owns 371,100 shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), having a market value of more than $9 million and accounting for 0.56% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q4 2020. Old Republic International shares are down by almost 11% year to date and down by over 9% in the last year.

  1. Kinder Morgan

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Houston, it is an energy infrastructure company. Berkowitz owns 798,100 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), having a market value of more than $15 million and accounting for 0.88% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q3 2020. Kinder Morgan shares are up by almost 7% year to date but are down by over 3% in the last year.

  1. Berkshire Hathaway (Class B)

Founded in 1839 and headquartered in Omaha, Neb., it is a holding company that deals in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as in utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, finance, and other businesses. Berkowitz owns 49,155 shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), having a market value of more than $17 million and accounting for 1.01% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q3 2018. Berkshire Hathaway shares are down by almost 8% year to date and down by almost 1% in the last year.

  1. Intel

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Houston, this company makes and sells computer products and technologies. Berkowitz owns 588,400 shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), having a market value of more than $29 million and accounting for 1.69% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q2 2021. Intel shares are down by almost 25% year to date and down by almost 30% in the last year.

  1. Enterprise Products Partners

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. Berkowitz owns over 3.22 million shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), having a market value of more than $83 million and accounting for 4.83% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q4 2020. Enterprise Products Partners shares are up by almost 14% year to date and up by over 5% in the last year.

  1. Commercial Metals

Founded in 1915 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company makes, recycles and markets steel and metal products. Berkowitz owns over 2 million shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), having a market value of more than $86 million and accounting for 5.01% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q2 2021. Commercial Metals shares are down by almost 5% year to date but are up by almost 14% in the last year.

  1. St. Joe

Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Panama City Beach, Fla., it is a real estate development and management company. Berkowitz owns over 24 million shares of St Joe Co (NYSE:JOE), having a market value of more than $1.45 billion and accounting for 84.64% of his portfolio. Berkowitz first took position in the stock in Q4 2007. St. Joe shares are down by almost 25% year to date and down by over 8% in the last year.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Citigroup (C)
2.92 of 5 stars		$52.13+4.1%3.91%6.67Hold$65.23
Energy Transfer (ET)
2.8471 of 5 stars		$10.43+3.4%7.67%9.84Buy$14.25
Old Republic International (ORI)
2.872 of 5 stars		$22.40+2.0%4.11%5.09Buy$28.00
Kinder Morgan (KMI)
2.0934 of 5 stars		$17.31+2.2%6.41%38.47Hold$20.33
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)
2.7466 of 5 stars		$25.28+1.3%7.36%12.15Moderate Buy$29.63
Commercial Metals (CMC)
1.8951 of 5 stars		$35.74+3.4%1.57%4.06Moderate Buy$42.80
St. Joe (JOE)
1.2362 of 5 stars		$40.78+4.1%0.98%28.32N/AN/A
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
2.6591 of 5 stars		$38.60+0.7%4.95%6.23Hold$46.25
Intel (INTC)
2.8221 of 5 stars		$40.22+3.9%3.63%6.68Hold$50.88
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".

