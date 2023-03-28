These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood (Catherine Duddy Wood) is the founder and CEO of ARK Invest. Before founding ARK Invest, Wood was with AllianceBernstein as Chief Investment Officer of Global Thematic Strategies.

Her first job was at the financial services firm Capital Group, and later she joined Jenniston Associates, where she worked for 18 years. Cathie studied economics at USC under Art Laffer, who invented the Laffer Curve. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Cathie Wood.

Top 10 Holdings Of Cathie Wood

We have used the latest available 13F filing (Dec. 31, 2022) of ARK Invest to develop this list of the top 10 holdings of Cathie Wood. Here are the top 10 holdings of Cathie Wood:

Intellia Therapeutics

Founded in 2014, it is a clinical stage genome editing company. Wood owns over 9.4 million shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA), having a market value of more than $328 million, and representing 2.8% of her portfolio.

Wood first took position in Intellia Therapeutics shares in Q4 2016, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022. Intellia Therapeutics shares are up by almost 8% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -48%.

Twilio

Founded in 2008, Twilio develops communications software, a cloud-based platform, and services. Wood owns over 7.4 million shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO), having a market value of more than $362 million, and representing 3.09% of her portfolio.

Wood first took position in Twilio shares in Q4 2018, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022. Twilio shares are up by almost 26% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -62%.

Teladoc Health

Founded in 2002, this company offers telehealthcare services using a technology platform. Wood owns over 18.9 million shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), having a market value of more than $447 million, and representing 3.81% of her portfolio.

Wood first took position in Teladoc Health shares in Q3 2017, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022. Teladoc Health shares are up by almost 6% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to around -64%.

Shopify

Founded in 2004, Shopify is a cloud-based commerce platform. Wood owns over 13 million shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP), having a market value of more than $460 million, and representing 3.92% of her portfolio.

Wood first took position in Shopify shares in Q2 2017, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022. Shopify shares are up by almost 30% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -36%.

UiPath

Founded in 2005, UiPath develops a software platform to automate business processes. Wood owns over 44 million shares of UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), having a market value of more than $559 million, and representing 4.76% of her portfolio.

Wood first took position in UiPath shares in Q2 2021, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022. UiPath shares are up by over 25% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -46%.

Block

Founded in 2009, Block develops ecosystems for distinct customer audiences. Wood owns over 9 million shares of Block Inc (NYSE:SQ), having a market value of more than $565 million, and representing 4.81% of her portfolio.

Wood first took position in Block shares in Q4 2016, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022. Block shares are down by over 3% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to around -56%.

Tesla

Founded in 2003, Tesla deals in electric vehicles, as well as energy generation and storage systems. Wood owns over 4.62 million shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), having a market value of more than $569 million, and representing 4.85% of her portfolio.

Wood first took position in Tesla shares in Q4 2016, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022. Tesla shares are up by almost 55% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -48%.

Roku

Founded in 2002, Roku offers streaming services. Wood owns over 12 million shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU), having a market value of more than $708 million, and representing 6.03% of her portfolio. Roku shares are up by over 47% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to around -53%.

Zoom Video Communications

Founded in 2011, it is a communications technology company. Wood owns over 10 million shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM), having a market value of more than $719 million, and representing 6.12% of her portfolio.

Wood first took position in Zoom Video Communications shares in Q4 2020, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022. Zoom Video Communications shares are up by almost 2% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to around -41%.

Exact Sciences

Founded in 1995, it is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. Wood owns over 16 million shares of Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS), having a market value of more than $794 million, and representing 6.76% of her portfolio.

Wood first took position in Exact Sciences shares in Q3 2020, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022. Exact Sciences shares are up by almost 34% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to around -2%.

