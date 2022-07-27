These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of David Greenspan

David Greenspan is the founder and president of Slate Path Capital, which is a New York-based global investment firm. Prior to founding Slate Path Capital in 2012, Greenspan served as the partner and managing director at Blue Ridge Capital in New York City for about twelve years. He has also worked as a CPA and consultant for Price Waterhouse in Washington DC. Greenspan graduated from Columbia Business School and has an undergraduate degree in business administration from George Mason University in 1993. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of David Greenspan.

Top 10 Holdings Of David Greenspan

We have referred to Slate Path Capital’s latest available 13F filing (March 31, 2022) to come up with the top 10 holdings of David Greenspan.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Charter Communications

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Stamford, CT, this company offers broadband communications services, including Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. Greenspan owns 148,571 shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR). These shares have a market value of more than $81 million and account for 4.15% of Greenspan’s portfolio. Charter Communications shares are down by over 26% year to date and down over 34% in the last year as well.

New York Times

Founded in 1851 and headquartered in New York City, it is a media organization that creates, collects, and distributes news and information. Greenspan owns over 1.70 million shares of the New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT). These shares have a market value of more than $81 million and account for 4.19% of Greenspan’s portfolio. New York Times shares are down by over 36% year to date and down almost 30% in the last year as well.

Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company operates a cryptocurrency exchange platform. Greenspan owns 443,000 shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN). These shares have a market value of more than $84 million and account for 4.31% of Greenspan’s portfolio. Coinbase Global shares are down by over 73% year to date and down over 71% in the last year as well.

United States Steel

Founded in 1901 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, this company makes and sells steel products. Greenspan owns over 2.60 million shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X). These shares have a market value of more than $98 million and account for 5.04% of Greenspan’s portfolio. United States Steel shares are down by almost 15% year to date and down almost 15% in the last year as well.

WeWork

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York City, this company provides coworking spaces, including physical and virtual shared spaces. Greenspan owns over 14 million shares of Wework Inc (NYSE:WE). These shares have a market value of more than $99 million and account for 5.09% of Greenspan’s portfolio. WeWork shares are down by almost 42% year to date and down over 52% in the last year.

Cheniere Energy

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. Greenspan owns 733,000 shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). These shares have a market value of more than $101 million and account for 5.20% of Greenspan’s portfolio. Cheniere Energy shares are up by over 38% year to date and up over 65% in the last year.

Pan American Silver

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, this company explores, develops, extracts and refines mineral properties. Greenspan owns over 3.80 million shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS). These shares have a market value of more than $106 million and account for 5.44% of Greenspan’s portfolio. Pan American Silver shares are down by almost 27% year to date and down almost 32% in the last year.

Frontier Communications Parent

Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., this company offers communications services to consumer and commercial customers. Greenspan owns over 4.10 million shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR). These shares have a market value of more than $113 million and account for 5.82% of Greenspan’s portfolio. Frontier Communications Parent shares are down by almost 16% year to date and down over 14% in the last year.

Warner Music Group

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in New York City, this company deals in publishing and recording of music. Greenspan owns over 3.10 million shares of Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG). These shares have a market value of more than $118 million and account for 6.08% of Greenspan’s portfolio. Warner Music Group shares are down by almost 35% year to date and down almost 23% in the last year.

Chesapeake Energy

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, this company develops properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Greenspan owns over 3 million shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). These shares have a market value of more than $264 million and account for 13.54% of Greenspan’s portfolio. Chesapeake Energy shares are up by over 40% year to date and up almost 68% in the last year.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.