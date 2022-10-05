These Are the Top 10 Holdings of David Rolfe

David A. Rolfe is the chief investment officer at Wedgewood Partners and has been managing Wedgewood's portfolio for 18 years. Wedgewood Partners is presently among the top performing hedge funds on the basis of a 3-year annualized weighted return.

Rolfe takes a patient and focused approach to long-term investing. Before joining Wedgewood Partners, Rolfe was a portfolio manager with Boatmen’s Trust. He holds a BSBA in Finance from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of David Rolfe.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Top 10 Holdings of David Rolfe

We have referred to the latest 13F filing (June 30, 2022) of Wedgewood Partners to come up with the top 10 holdings of David Rolfe.

CDW

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Lincolnshire, Ill., this company offers information technology solutions. Rolfe owns over 185K shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), having a market value of more than $29 million and representing 5.05% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in CDW’s stock in Q3 2019 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. CDW shares are down by almost 22% year to date but are up by over 1% in the last three months.

UnitedHealth Group

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minn., this company offers health care coverage, software and data consultancy services. Rolfe owns over 62K shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), having a market value of more than $32 million and representing 5.54% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in UnitedHealth Group’s stock in Q3 2021 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. UnitedHealth Group shares are up by almost 3% year to date and up by over 2% in the last three months.

Edwards Lifesciences

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., this company offers patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Rolfe owns over 340K shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), having a market value of more than $32 million and representing 5.60% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Edwards Lifesciences’ stock in Q1 2017 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences shares are down by over 34% year to date and down almost 13% in the last three months.

Tractor Supply

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., this company sells farm and ranch products. Rolfe owns over 179K shares of Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO), having a market value of more than $34 million and representing 6.02% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Tractor Supply’s stock in Q4 2016 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Tractor Supply shares are down by 19% year to date and down almost 2% in the last three months.

Motorola Solutions

Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Chicago, this company offers communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. Rolfe owns over 167K shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI), having a market value of more than $35 million and representing 6.06% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Motorola Solutions’ stock in Q2 2019 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Motorola Solutions shares are down by almost 16% year to date but are up by almost 8% in the last three months.

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops and operates social media applications. Rolfe owns over 217K shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), having a market value of more than $35 million and representing 6.07% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Meta Platforms’ stock in Q1 2018 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Meta Platforms shares are down by almost 59% year to date and down almost 18% in the last three months.

Alphabet

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a holding company of Google and many other tech firms. Rolfe owns over 329K shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), having a market value of more than $35 million and representing 6.20% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Alphabet’s stock in Q2 2014 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Alphabet shares are down by almost 32% year to date and down almost 13% in the last three months.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Wash., this company offers software, services, devices, and solutions. Rolfe owns over 141K shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), having a market value of more than $36 million and representing 6.27% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Microsoft’s stock in Q1 2020 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Microsoft shares are down by over 28% year to date and down over 8% in the last three months.

Visa

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers digital payment services. Rolfe owns over 196K shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V), having a market value of more than $38 million and representing 6.68% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Visa’s stock in Q4 2008 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Visa shares are down by over 16% year to date and down over 9% in the last three months.

Apple

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Cupertino, Calif., this company focuses on consumer electronics, software and online services. Rolfe owns over 367K shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), having a market value of more than $50 million and representing 8.67% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Apple’s stock in Q1 2006 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Apple shares are down by almost 20% year to date but are up by almost 1% in the last three months.

Cutting the cord is now a new way of life for millions of Americans. But it hasn't been exactly the bespoke entertainment experience consumers were hoping for. What they have instead is a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, albeit without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers are only looking for a fraction of that content. And when you consider that consumers have to “buy" content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers are wondering if they're actually saving money at all.

But consumers are not going back to the ways things were. And already there's evidence that streaming companies are adapting to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article