These Are the Top 10 Holdings of David Rolfe

S&P 500   3,725.49 (-1.73%)
DOW   29,915.11 (-1.32%)
QQQ   276.36 (-2.05%)
AAPL   143.77 (-1.59%)
MSFT   244.45 (-1.78%)
META   135.92 (-3.11%)
GOOGL   98.94 (-2.66%)
AMZN   118.45 (-2.18%)
TSLA   237.75 (-4.69%)
NVDA   126.98 (-3.56%)
NIO   15.97 (-4.54%)
BABA   84.31 (+0.24%)
AMD   64.95 (-4.34%)
T   15.88 (-1.31%)
MU   52.35 (-2.98%)
CGC   3.02 (-3.82%)
F   12.18 (-1.46%)
GE   66.35 (-1.76%)
DIS   99.11 (-2.30%)
AMC   7.18 (-8.30%)
PYPL   91.79 (-1.08%)
PFE   43.93 (-1.19%)
NFLX   233.35 (-3.07%)
S&P 500   3,725.49 (-1.73%)
DOW   29,915.11 (-1.32%)
QQQ   276.36 (-2.05%)
AAPL   143.77 (-1.59%)
MSFT   244.45 (-1.78%)
META   135.92 (-3.11%)
GOOGL   98.94 (-2.66%)
AMZN   118.45 (-2.18%)
TSLA   237.75 (-4.69%)
NVDA   126.98 (-3.56%)
NIO   15.97 (-4.54%)
BABA   84.31 (+0.24%)
AMD   64.95 (-4.34%)
T   15.88 (-1.31%)
MU   52.35 (-2.98%)
CGC   3.02 (-3.82%)
F   12.18 (-1.46%)
GE   66.35 (-1.76%)
DIS   99.11 (-2.30%)
AMC   7.18 (-8.30%)
PYPL   91.79 (-1.08%)
PFE   43.93 (-1.19%)
NFLX   233.35 (-3.07%)
S&P 500   3,725.49 (-1.73%)
DOW   29,915.11 (-1.32%)
QQQ   276.36 (-2.05%)
AAPL   143.77 (-1.59%)
MSFT   244.45 (-1.78%)
META   135.92 (-3.11%)
GOOGL   98.94 (-2.66%)
AMZN   118.45 (-2.18%)
TSLA   237.75 (-4.69%)
NVDA   126.98 (-3.56%)
NIO   15.97 (-4.54%)
BABA   84.31 (+0.24%)
AMD   64.95 (-4.34%)
T   15.88 (-1.31%)
MU   52.35 (-2.98%)
CGC   3.02 (-3.82%)
F   12.18 (-1.46%)
GE   66.35 (-1.76%)
DIS   99.11 (-2.30%)
AMC   7.18 (-8.30%)
PYPL   91.79 (-1.08%)
PFE   43.93 (-1.19%)
NFLX   233.35 (-3.07%)
S&P 500   3,725.49 (-1.73%)
DOW   29,915.11 (-1.32%)
QQQ   276.36 (-2.05%)
AAPL   143.77 (-1.59%)
MSFT   244.45 (-1.78%)
META   135.92 (-3.11%)
GOOGL   98.94 (-2.66%)
AMZN   118.45 (-2.18%)
TSLA   237.75 (-4.69%)
NVDA   126.98 (-3.56%)
NIO   15.97 (-4.54%)
BABA   84.31 (+0.24%)
AMD   64.95 (-4.34%)
T   15.88 (-1.31%)
MU   52.35 (-2.98%)
CGC   3.02 (-3.82%)
F   12.18 (-1.46%)
GE   66.35 (-1.76%)
DIS   99.11 (-2.30%)
AMC   7.18 (-8.30%)
PYPL   91.79 (-1.08%)
PFE   43.93 (-1.19%)
NFLX   233.35 (-3.07%)

These Are the Top 10 Holdings of David Rolfe

Tue., October 4, 2022 | ValueWalk

David A. Rolfe is the chief investment officer at Wedgewood Partners and has been managing Wedgewood's portfolio for 18 years. Wedgewood Partners is presently among the top performing hedge funds on the basis of a 3-year annualized weighted return.

Rolfe takes a patient and focused approach to long-term investing. Before joining Wedgewood Partners, Rolfe was a portfolio manager with Boatmen’s Trust. He holds a BSBA in Finance from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of David Rolfe.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

Top 10 Holdings of David Rolfe

We have referred to the latest 13F filing (June 30, 2022) of Wedgewood Partners to come up with the top 10 holdings of David Rolfe. 

  1. CDW

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Lincolnshire, Ill., this company offers information technology solutions. Rolfe owns over 185K shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), having a market value of more than $29 million and representing 5.05% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in CDW’s stock in Q3 2019 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. CDW shares are down by almost 22% year to date but are up by over 1% in the last three months.

  1. UnitedHealth Group

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minn., this company offers health care coverage, software and data consultancy services. Rolfe owns over 62K shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), having a market value of more than $32 million and representing 5.54% of the portfolio.


Rolfe first took a position in UnitedHealth Group’s stock in Q3 2021 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. UnitedHealth Group shares are up by almost 3% year to date and up by over 2% in the last three months.

  1. Edwards Lifesciences

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., this company offers patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Rolfe owns over 340K shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), having a market value of more than $32 million and representing 5.60% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Edwards Lifesciences’ stock in Q1 2017 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences shares are down by over 34% year to date and down almost 13% in the last three months.

  1. Tractor Supply

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., this company sells farm and ranch products. Rolfe owns over 179K shares of Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO), having a market value of more than $34 million and representing 6.02% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Tractor Supply’s stock in Q4 2016 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Tractor Supply shares are down by 19% year to date and down almost 2% in the last three months.

  1. Motorola Solutions

Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Chicago, this company offers communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. Rolfe owns over 167K shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI), having a market value of more than $35 million and representing 6.06% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Motorola Solutions’ stock in Q2 2019 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Motorola Solutions shares are down by almost 16% year to date but are up by almost 8% in the last three months.

  1. Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops and operates social media applications. Rolfe owns over 217K shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), having a market value of more than $35 million and representing 6.07% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Meta Platforms’ stock in Q1 2018 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Meta Platforms shares are down by almost 59% year to date and down almost 18% in the last three months.

  1. Alphabet

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a holding company of Google and many other tech firms. Rolfe owns over 329K shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), having a market value of more than $35 million and representing 6.20% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Alphabet’s stock in Q2 2014 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Alphabet shares are down by almost 32% year to date and down almost 13% in the last three months.

  1. Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Wash., this company offers software, services, devices, and solutions. Rolfe owns over 141K shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), having a market value of more than $36 million and representing 6.27% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Microsoft’s stock in Q1 2020 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Microsoft shares are down by over 28% year to date and down over 8% in the last three months.

  1. Visa

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers digital payment services. Rolfe owns over 196K shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V), having a market value of more than $38 million and representing 6.68% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Visa’s stock in Q4 2008 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Visa shares are down by over 16% year to date and down over 9% in the last three months.

  1. Apple

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Cupertino, Calif., this company focuses on consumer electronics, software and online services. Rolfe owns over 367K shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), having a market value of more than $50 million and representing 8.67% of the portfolio.

Rolfe first took a position in Apple’s stock in Q1 2006 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Apple shares are down by almost 20% year to date but are up by almost 1% in the last three months.

7 Streaming Stocks That Will Stand up to Streaming Fatigue

Cutting the cord is now a new way of life for millions of Americans. But it hasn't been exactly the bespoke entertainment experience consumers were hoping for. What they have instead is a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, albeit without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers are only looking for a fraction of that content. And when you consider that consumers have to “buy" content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers are wondering if they're actually saving money at all.

But consumers are not going back to the ways things were. And already there's evidence that streaming companies are adapting to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
3.2152 of 5 stars		$525.72+0.5%1.26%27.45Moderate Buy$586.40
Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
2.8018 of 5 stars		$86.52-0.8%N/A37.45Moderate Buy$125.50
Motorola Solutions (MSI)
2.8469 of 5 stars		$234.18-0.5%1.35%33.79Moderate Buy$289.33
Visa (V)
3.2232 of 5 stars		$186.45+0.4%0.80%27.50Moderate Buy$257.64
CDW (CDW)
2.9623 of 5 stars		$165.07-0.8%1.21%22.46Buy$213.00
Tractor Supply (TSCO)
2.7481 of 5 stars		$196.87-0.5%1.87%21.73Moderate Buy$240.79
Meta Platforms (META)
2.9054 of 5 stars		$137.12-2.3%N/A11.36Moderate Buy$253.44
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.9467 of 5 stars		$99.80-1.8%N/A18.57Moderate Buy$146.63
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.5055 of 5 stars		$246.27-1.0%1.01%25.55Moderate Buy$329.80
Apple (AAPL)
2.677 of 5 stars		$145.27-0.6%0.63%23.97Moderate Buy$181.32
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.