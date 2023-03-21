These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of George Soros

George Soros is considered to be among the most successful investors of all time. He managed client money from 1969 to 2011 and his Quantum Fund gave an average annual return of 30% from 1970 to 2000. He was called “the man who broke the Bank of England" after he earned $1 billion by taking a $10 billion short position on the pound. Soros now manages his own wealth and that of his family. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of George Soros.

Top 10 Holdings Of George Soros

We have used the latest available 13F filing (Dec. 31, 2022) of Soros Fund Management to develop this list of the top 10 holdings of George Soros. We have only considered stock holdings (not options, bonds and other investments) of Soros for our list of the top 10 holdings of George Soros. Here are the top 10 holdings of George Soros:

Signify Health

Founded in 2009, Signify Health offers healthcare and total cost of care enablement services. Soros owns over 2.82 million shares of Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY), having a market value of more than $80 million, and representing 1.12% of his portfolio.

Soros first took a position in Signify Health shares in Q4 2022. Signify Health shares are up by almost 2% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost 66%.

Salesforce

Founded in 1999, Salesforce develops cloud-based enterprise software. Soros owns over 644K shares of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), having a market value of more than $85 million, and representing 1.18% of his portfolio.

Soros first took a position in Salesforce shares in Q1 2021, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022. Salesforce shares are up by over 39% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -16%.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Founded in 1991, this company deals in cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. Soros owns over 1.38 million shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDK), having a market value of more than $106 million, and representing 1.46% of his portfolio.

Soros first took a position in Liberty Broadband shares in Q2 2016. Liberty Broadband shares are up by over 4% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -44%.

Bowlero

Founded in 1997, Bowlero owns and operates bowling centers. Soros owns over 8.15 million shares of Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL), having a market value of more than $109 million, and representing 1.52% of his portfolio.

Soros first took positioa n in Bowlero shares in Q3 2021, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022. Bowlero shares are up by almost 12% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to over 43%.

Altra Industrial Motion

Founded in 2004, this company makes and sells electromechanical power transmission motion controls. Soros owns over 2 million shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC), having a market value of more than $119 million, and representing 1.65% of his portfolio.

Soros first took a position in Altra Industrial Motion shares in Q4 2022. Altra Industrial Motion shares are up by over 2% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost 50%.

Aramark

Founded in 1959, Aramark offers food, facilities, and uniform services. Soros owns over 3.38 million shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), having a market value of more than $139 million, and representing 1.93% of his portfolio.

Soros first took poa sition in Aramark shares in Q1 2020, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022. Aramark shares are down by almost 19% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to around -9%.

Alphabet Inc Class A

Founded in 2015, it is the parent company of Google. Soros owns over 1.75 million shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), having a market value of more than $154 million, and representing 2.14% of his portfolio.

Soros first took a position in Alphabet shares in Q1 2017, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022. Alphabet shares are up by over 15% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to around -25%.

First Horizon

Founded in 1864, First Horizon is a financial holding company. Soros owns over 2.41 million shares of First Horizon Corp (NYSE:FHN), having a market value of more than $209 million, and representing 2.89% of his portfolio.

Soros a first took position in First Horizon shares in Q4 2022. First Horizon shares are down by over 39% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to around -35%.

Rivian Automotive

Founded in 2009, it is an electric vehicle maker. Soros owns over 14 million shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN), having a market value of more than $264 million, and representing 3.65% of his portfolio.

Soros first took a position in Rivian Automotive shares in Q1 2022, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022. Rivian Automotive shares are down by over 29% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to around -71%.

Horizon Therapeutics

Founded in 2008, it is a biopharmaceutical company. Soros owns over 2.85 million shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP), having a market value of more than $325 million, and representing 4.49% of his portfolio.

Soros first took a position in Horizon Therapeutics shares in Q4 2022. Horizon Therapeutics shares are down by over 4% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost 1%.

