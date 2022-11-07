These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Jason Kritzer

Jason Kritzer is the portfolio manager and vice president of Eaton Vance Management. Prior to Eaton Vance, Kritzer worked at BlackRock (from June 2006 to May 2012). Kritzer also worked at Putnam Investments for about seven years.

Eaton Vance Management is presently among the largest hedge funds on the basis of AUM (assets under management). Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Jason Kritzer.

Top 10 Holdings Of Jason Kritzer

We have referred to the latest available 13F filing (June 30, 2022) of Eaton Vance Management to develop this list of the top 10 holdings of Jason Kritzer. Here are the top 10 holdings of Jason Kritzer:

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Visa

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers digital payment services. Kritzer owns over 3.69 million shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) at an average estimated price of $92.85.

These shares have a market value of more than $728 million, and account for 1.02% of Kritzer’s portfolio. Visa shares are down by over 9% year to date but are up over 8% in the last month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, it is a financial holding company that provides financial and investment banking services. Kritzer owns over 7.80 million shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) at an average estimated price of $59.44.

These shares have a market value of more than $879 million, and account for 1.23% of Kritzer’s portfolio. JPMorgan Chase shares are down by over 17% year to date but are up by over 24% in the last month.

Johnson & Johnson

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in New Brunswick, N.J., this company operates in the health care field. Kritzer owns over 5.5 million shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at an average estimated price of $103.41.

These shares have a market value of more than $978 million, and account for 1.37% of Kritzer’s portfolio. Johnson & Johnson shares are up by almost 1% year to date and up almost 7% in the last month.

UnitedHealth Group

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minn., this company offers health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. Kritzer owns over 2 million shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) at an average estimated price of $239.94.

These shares have a market value of more than $1 billion, and account for 1.45% of Kritzer’s portfolio. UnitedHealth Group shares are up by over 7% year to date and up almost 8% in the last month.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company discovers and develops pharmaceutical products with a focus on Immunology, Neuroscience, Diabetes, Oncology and more. Kritzer owns over 3.50 million shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) at an average estimated price of $96.63.

These shares have a market value of more than $1.13 billion, and account for 1.6% of Kritzer’s portfolio. Eli Lilly shares are up by over 29% year to date and up over 10% in the last month.

Alphabet (Class A)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a holding company that owns Google and many other tech companies. Kritzer owns over 10 million shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at an average estimated price of $41.48.

These shares have a market value of more than $1.18 billion, and account for 1.66% of Kritzer’s portfolio. Alphabet shares are down by over 40% year to date and down over 11% in the last month.

Amazon.com

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Wash., this company deals in e-commerce, digital streaming, cloud computing, online advertising, and artificial intelligence. Kritzer owns over 17 million shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at an average estimated price of $35.55.

These shares have a market value of more than $1.85 billion, and account for 2.60% of Kritzer’s portfolio. Amazon shares are down by over 45% year to date and down almost 20% in the last month.

Alphabet (Class C)

Kritzer owns over 17 million shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) at an average estimated price of $134.66.

These shares have a market value of more than $1.95 billion, and account for 2.74% of Kritzer’s portfolio. Alphabet shares are down by over 40% year to date and down over 12% in the last month.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Wash., this company develops and sells software, services, devices, and solutions. Kritzer owns over 11 million shares of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at an average estimated price of $87.31.

These shares have a market value of more than $3 billion, and account for 4.27% of Kritzer’s portfolio. Microsoft shares are down by over 34% year to date and down over 3% in the last month.

Apple

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Cupertino, Calif., this company deals in consumer electronics, software and online services. Kritzer owns over 27 million shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) at an average estimated price of $146.28.

These shares have a market value of more than $3.8 billion, and account for 5.33% of Kritzer’s portfolio. Apple shares are down by over 22% year to date and down over 1% in the last month.

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article