QQQ   266.20 (+0.65%)
AAPL   126.40 (+1.06%)
MSFT   233.68 (-2.46%)
META   127.10 (+1.89%)
GOOGL   89.97 (+0.95%)
AMZN   86.01 (+0.22%)
TSLA   108.53 (+0.40%)
NVDA   145.50 (+1.64%)
NIO   9.95 (+3.32%)
BABA   98.70 (+7.31%)
AMD   65.00 (+1.53%)
T   18.88 (+0.75%)
MU   53.16 (+5.54%)
F   11.77 (+0.77%)
GE   67.75 (-20.28%)
DIS   89.79 (+0.92%)
AMC   3.98 (+1.27%)
PFE   50.31 (-1.85%)
PYPL   76.25 (+2.24%)
NFLX   297.04 (+0.71%)
QQQ   266.20 (+0.65%)
AAPL   126.40 (+1.06%)
MSFT   233.68 (-2.46%)
META   127.10 (+1.89%)
GOOGL   89.97 (+0.95%)
AMZN   86.01 (+0.22%)
TSLA   108.53 (+0.40%)
NVDA   145.50 (+1.64%)
NIO   9.95 (+3.32%)
BABA   98.70 (+7.31%)
AMD   65.00 (+1.53%)
T   18.88 (+0.75%)
MU   53.16 (+5.54%)
F   11.77 (+0.77%)
GE   67.75 (-20.28%)
DIS   89.79 (+0.92%)
AMC   3.98 (+1.27%)
PFE   50.31 (-1.85%)
PYPL   76.25 (+2.24%)
NFLX   297.04 (+0.71%)
QQQ   266.20 (+0.65%)
AAPL   126.40 (+1.06%)
MSFT   233.68 (-2.46%)
META   127.10 (+1.89%)
GOOGL   89.97 (+0.95%)
AMZN   86.01 (+0.22%)
TSLA   108.53 (+0.40%)
NVDA   145.50 (+1.64%)
NIO   9.95 (+3.32%)
BABA   98.70 (+7.31%)
AMD   65.00 (+1.53%)
T   18.88 (+0.75%)
MU   53.16 (+5.54%)
F   11.77 (+0.77%)
GE   67.75 (-20.28%)
DIS   89.79 (+0.92%)
AMC   3.98 (+1.27%)
PFE   50.31 (-1.85%)
PYPL   76.25 (+2.24%)
NFLX   297.04 (+0.71%)
QQQ   266.20 (+0.65%)
AAPL   126.40 (+1.06%)
MSFT   233.68 (-2.46%)
META   127.10 (+1.89%)
GOOGL   89.97 (+0.95%)
AMZN   86.01 (+0.22%)
TSLA   108.53 (+0.40%)
NVDA   145.50 (+1.64%)
NIO   9.95 (+3.32%)
BABA   98.70 (+7.31%)
AMD   65.00 (+1.53%)
T   18.88 (+0.75%)
MU   53.16 (+5.54%)
F   11.77 (+0.77%)
GE   67.75 (-20.28%)
DIS   89.79 (+0.92%)
AMC   3.98 (+1.27%)
PFE   50.31 (-1.85%)
PYPL   76.25 (+2.24%)
NFLX   297.04 (+0.71%)

These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of John Paulson

Tue., January 3, 2023 | ValueWalk

John Paulson is the founder, president and portfolio manager at Paulson & Co. Before founding Paulson & Co. in 1994, Paulson gained a significant amount of financial experience by working at Boston Consulting Group, Odyssey Partners, Bear Stearns, and Gruss Partners LP.  Paulson’s hedge fund made a record in 2010 by making $5 billion in a single year. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of John Paulson.

Top 10 Holdings Of John Paulson

We have used the latest available 13F filing (Sept. 30, 2022) of Paulson & Co. to develop this list of the top 10 holdings of John Paulson. For our list of the top 10 holdings of John Paulson we have only considered his equity holdings. Here are the top 10 holdings of John Paulson:

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

  1. APA

Paulson owns over 1.1 million shares of APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) at an estimated average price of $20.41. These shares have a market value of more than $41 million and account for 3% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in APA shares in Q2 2021 and sold a significant amount of its shares in the last quarter. APA shares are up by over 2% in the last month and up over 25% in the last three months.

  1. Agnico Eagle Mines

Paulson owns over 1 million shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) at an estimated average price of $53.09. These shares have a market value of more than $43 million and account for 3.2% of Paulson’s portfolio.


Paulson first took a position in Agnico Eagle Mines shares in Q1 2022. Agnico Eagle Mines shares are up by over 3% in the last month and up almost 18% in the last three months.

  1. SSR Mining

Paulson owns over 3.10 million shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) at an estimated average price of $15.26. These shares have a market value of more than $45 million and account for 3.36% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in SSR Mining shares in Q2 2019. SSR Mining shares are up by almost 3% in the last month and up almost 5% in the last three months.

  1. Thryv Holdings

Paulson owns over 2.1 million shares of Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THRY) at an estimated average price of $9.42. These shares have a market value of more than $48 million and account for 3.57% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in Thryv Holdings shares in Q4 2020. Thryv Holdings shares are down by over 19% in the last month but are up by almost 3% in the last three months.

  1. Perpetua Resources

Paulson owns over 24 million shares of Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PPTA) at an estimated average price of $6.80. These shares have a market value of more than $50 million and account for 3.66% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in Perpetua Resources shares in Q1 2021. Perpetua Resources shares are up by over 30% in the last month and up over 42% in the last three months.

  1. AngloGold Ashanti (ADR)

Paulson owns over 3.9 million shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) at an estimated average price of $32.54. These shares have a market value of more than $54 million and account for 4.02% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in AngloGold Ashanti shares in Q1 2009 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. AngloGold Ashanti shares are up by over 5% in the last month and up almost 36% in the last three months.

  1. NovaGold Resources

Paulson owns over 22 million shares of NovaGold Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) at an estimated average price of $7.22. These shares have a market value of more than $104 million and account for 7.63% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in NovaGold Resources shares in Q1 2010. NovaGold Resources shares are up by almost 1% in the last month and up over 21% in the last three months.

  1. BrightSphere Investment Group

Paulson owns over 8.90 million shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE:BSIG) at an estimated average price of $12.46. These shares have a market value of more than $133 million and account for 9.77% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in BrightSphere Investment shares in Q3 2018. BrightSphere Investment shares are down by almost 1% in the last month but are up by almost 36% in the last three months.

  1. Bausch Health Cos.

Paulson owns over 26 million shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) at an estimated average price of $98.19. These shares have a market value of more than $182 million and account for 13.33% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in Bausch Health shares in Q1 2014. Bausch Health shares are down by almost 17% in the last month and down almost 11% in the last three months.

  1. Horizon Therapeutics

Paulson owns over 6 million shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) at an estimated average price of $31.92. These shares have a market value of more than $377 million and account for 27.63% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in Horizon Therapeutics shares in Q2 2017 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Horizon Therapeutics shares are up by over 15% in the last month and up over 10% in the last three months.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)
2.0911 of 5 stars		$53.56+3.0%2.99%36.68Buy$71.67
AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
1.4012 of 5 stars		$20.16+3.8%2.28%N/AHold$22.10
BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)
2.0248 of 5 stars		$20.49-0.4%0.20%9.53Moderate Buy$21.00
Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
2.6678 of 5 stars		$6.28flatN/A8.97Hold$10.60
APA (APA)
2.9783 of 5 stars		$43.62-6.6%2.29%4.17Moderate Buy$52.89
SSR Mining (SSRM)
3.0721 of 5 stars		$16.21+3.4%1.73%15.74Moderate Buy$27.92
Thryv (THRY)
2.2326 of 5 stars		$19.39+2.1%N/A6.48Buy$35.00
Perpetua Resources (PPTA)
2.4344 of 5 stars		$2.48-15.1%N/A-5.51Buy$9.17
Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
2.4309 of 5 stars		$113.50-0.3%N/A46.52Hold$111.42
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Recent Videos

Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
S&P 500 - Where We Are and Where We Go From Here
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out
Mullen Automotive Stock - Bulls and Bears Fight It Out

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: