These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of John Paulson

John Paulson is the founder, president and portfolio manager at Paulson & Co. Before founding Paulson & Co. in 1994, Paulson gained a significant amount of financial experience by working at Boston Consulting Group, Odyssey Partners, Bear Stearns, and Gruss Partners LP. Paulson’s hedge fund made a record in 2010 by making $5 billion in a single year. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of John Paulson.

Top 10 Holdings Of John Paulson

We have used the latest available 13F filing (Sept. 30, 2022) of Paulson & Co. to develop this list of the top 10 holdings of John Paulson. For our list of the top 10 holdings of John Paulson we have only considered his equity holdings. Here are the top 10 holdings of John Paulson:

APA

Paulson owns over 1.1 million shares of APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) at an estimated average price of $20.41. These shares have a market value of more than $41 million and account for 3% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in APA shares in Q2 2021 and sold a significant amount of its shares in the last quarter. APA shares are up by over 2% in the last month and up over 25% in the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Paulson owns over 1 million shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) at an estimated average price of $53.09. These shares have a market value of more than $43 million and account for 3.2% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in Agnico Eagle Mines shares in Q1 2022. Agnico Eagle Mines shares are up by over 3% in the last month and up almost 18% in the last three months.

SSR Mining

Paulson owns over 3.10 million shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) at an estimated average price of $15.26. These shares have a market value of more than $45 million and account for 3.36% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in SSR Mining shares in Q2 2019. SSR Mining shares are up by almost 3% in the last month and up almost 5% in the last three months.

Thryv Holdings

Paulson owns over 2.1 million shares of Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THRY) at an estimated average price of $9.42. These shares have a market value of more than $48 million and account for 3.57% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in Thryv Holdings shares in Q4 2020. Thryv Holdings shares are down by over 19% in the last month but are up by almost 3% in the last three months.

Perpetua Resources

Paulson owns over 24 million shares of Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PPTA) at an estimated average price of $6.80. These shares have a market value of more than $50 million and account for 3.66% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in Perpetua Resources shares in Q1 2021. Perpetua Resources shares are up by over 30% in the last month and up over 42% in the last three months.

AngloGold Ashanti (ADR)

Paulson owns over 3.9 million shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) at an estimated average price of $32.54. These shares have a market value of more than $54 million and account for 4.02% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in AngloGold Ashanti shares in Q1 2009 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. AngloGold Ashanti shares are up by over 5% in the last month and up almost 36% in the last three months.

NovaGold Resources

Paulson owns over 22 million shares of NovaGold Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) at an estimated average price of $7.22. These shares have a market value of more than $104 million and account for 7.63% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in NovaGold Resources shares in Q1 2010. NovaGold Resources shares are up by almost 1% in the last month and up over 21% in the last three months.

BrightSphere Investment Group

Paulson owns over 8.90 million shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE:BSIG) at an estimated average price of $12.46. These shares have a market value of more than $133 million and account for 9.77% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in BrightSphere Investment shares in Q3 2018. BrightSphere Investment shares are down by almost 1% in the last month but are up by almost 36% in the last three months.

Bausch Health Cos.

Paulson owns over 26 million shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) at an estimated average price of $98.19. These shares have a market value of more than $182 million and account for 13.33% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in Bausch Health shares in Q1 2014. Bausch Health shares are down by almost 17% in the last month and down almost 11% in the last three months.

Horizon Therapeutics

Paulson owns over 6 million shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) at an estimated average price of $31.92. These shares have a market value of more than $377 million and account for 27.63% of Paulson’s portfolio.

Paulson first took a position in Horizon Therapeutics shares in Q2 2017 and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Horizon Therapeutics shares are up by over 15% in the last month and up over 10% in the last three months.

