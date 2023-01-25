These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Ken Fisher

Ken Fisher is the founder, executive chairman and co-chief investment officer of Fisher Investments. He founded Fisher Investments in 1979 with $250, and currently, the firm has over $197 billion in assets under management. Ken has written 11 books, four of which were New York Times bestsellers. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Ken Fisher.

Top 10 Holdings Of Ken Fisher

We have used the latest available 13F filing (Sept. 30, 2022) of Fisher Asset Management to develop this list of the top 10 holdings of Ken Fisher. We have only considered Fisher’s stock holdings (not ETFs, bonds and options) for our list of the top 10 holdings of Ken Fisher. Here are the top 10 holdings of Ken Fisher:

Q4 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Meta Platforms

Fisher owns over 11 million shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) at an estimated average price of $268.53. These shares have a market value of more than $1.60 billion and account for 1.2% of Fisher’s portfolio.

Fisher, who first took a position in Meta Platforms shares in Q1 2014, added some shares of it in Q3 2022 as well. Meta Platforms shares are up by over 19% year to date and up over 4% in the last three months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Fisher owns over 25 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) at an estimated average price of $25.49. These shares have a market value of more than $1.72 billion and account for 1.29% of Fisher’s portfolio.

Fisher first took a position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares in Q3 2003, and sold some shares of it in Q3 2022. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are up by over 28% year to date and up over 56% in the last three months.

Salesforce

Fisher owns over 12.72 million shares of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) at an estimated average price of $173.94. These shares have a market value of more than $1.83 billion and account for 1.37% of Fisher’s portfolio.

Fisher, who first took a position in Salesforce shares in Q3 2015, sold some shares of it in Q3 2022. Salesforce shares are up by almost 18% year to date but are down by almost 6% in the last three months.

ASML Holding

Fisher owns over 4.69 million shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) at an estimated average price of $271.98. These shares have a market value of more than $1.94 billion and account for 1.46% of Fisher’s portfolio.

Fisher first took a position in ASML Holding shares in Q2 2009, and added some shares of it in Q3 2022 as well. ASML Holding shares are up by almost 24% year to date and up over 39% in the last three months.

American Express

Fisher owns over 15 million shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) at an estimated average price of $83.63. These shares have a market value of more than $2.02 billion and account for 1.52% of Fisher’s portfolio.

Fisher, who first took a position in American Express shares in Q2 2012, sold some shares of it in Q3 2022. American Express shares are up by over 4% year to date and up almost 5% in the last three months.

Home Depot

Fisher owns over 8.16 million shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) at an estimated average price of $163.50. These shares have a market value of more than $2.25 billion and account for 1.69% of Fisher’s portfolio.

Fisher first took a position in Home Depot shares in Q1 2012, and sold some shares of it in Q3 2022. Home Depot shares are down by almost 1% year to date but are up by almost 9% in the last three months.

Alphabet (Cl. A)

Fisher owns over 42 million shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at an estimated average price of $55.59. These shares have a market value of more than $4.06 billion and account for 3.05% of Fisher’s portfolio.

Fisher, who first took a position in Alphabet shares in Q4 2007, added some shares of it in Q3 2022 as well. Alphabet shares are up by over 13% year to date but are down by over 4% in the last three months.

Amazon.com

Fisher owns over 49 million shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at an estimated average price of $69.51. These shares have a market value of more than $5.63 billion and account for 4.23% of Fisher’s portfolio.

Fisher first took a position in Amazon shares in Q1 2011, and added some shares of it in Q3 2022 as well. Amazon shares are up by over 16% year to date but are down by over 19% in the last three months.

Microsoft

Fisher owns over 29 million shares of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at an estimated average price of $105.68. These shares have a market value of more than $6.75 billion and account for 5.07% of Fisher’s portfolio.

Fisher first took a position in Microsoft shares in Q1 2001, and added some shares of it in Q3 2022 as well. Microsoft shares are up by over 1% year to date but are down by over 3% in the last three months.

Apple

Fisher owns over 59 million shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) at an estimated average price of $47.12. These shares have a market value of more than $8.10 billion and account for 6.13% of Fisher’s portfolio.

Fisher, who first took a position in Apple shares in Q4 2005, sold some shares of it in Q3 2022. Apple shares are up by almost 9% year to date but are down by over 7% in the last three months.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here