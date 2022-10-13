These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Larry Robbins

Larry Robbins is the founder and CEO of Glenview Capital Management, which is a New York-based hedge fund. Before founding Glenview in 2000, Robbins worked for six years at Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors as an analyst and partner on the fund’s US equity long/short team.

Robbins started his career as an analyst at Gleacher and Company, an M&A firm. Glenview Capital Management is currently among the top-performing hedge funds (on the basis of a 3-Year Annualized Weighted Return). Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Larry Robbins.

Top 10 Holdings Of Larry Robbins

We have used the latest available 13F filing (June 30, 2022) of Glenview Capital Management to list the top 10 holdings of Larry Robbins. Here are the top 10 holdings of Larry Robbins:

Aptiv PLC

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, it is a technology and mobility architecture company. Robbins owns over 1.48 million shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), having a market value of more than $132 million and accounting for 3.32% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of Aptiv in Q4 2020, and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Aptiv shares are down by over 49% year to date and down almost 49% in the last year.

Baxter International

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., this company offers a range of renal and hospital products. Robbins owns over 2.10 million shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX), having a market value of more than $139 million and accounting for 3.49% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of Baxter International in Q1 2020, and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Baxter International shares are down by almost 36% year to date and down over 31% in the last year.

US Foods Holding

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., it is a foodservice distributor. Robbins owns over 4.60 million shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD), having a market value of more than $141 million and accounting for 3.55% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of US Foods Holding in Q4 2021, and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. US Foods Holding shares are down by almost 24% year to date and down almost 30% in the last year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Uxbridge, UK, this company deals in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. Robbins owns over 3.20 million shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP), having a market value of more than $165 million and accounting for 4.14% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in Q1 2021, and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are down by over 20% year to date and down over 16% in the last year.

Fiserv

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., it is a financial services technology firm. Robbins owns over 2.10 million shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV), having a market value of more than $190 million and accounting for 4.77% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of Fiserv in Q3 2019. Fiserv shares are down by over 5% year to date and down almost 6% in the last year.

McKesson

Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company offers supply chain management solutions, community oncology and specialty care, and more services. Robbins owns over 725K shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), having a market value of more than $236 million and accounting for 5.92% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of McKesson in Q4 2016, and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. McKesson shares are up by almost 40% year to date and up almost 74% in the last year.

DXC Technology

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Ashburn, Va., this company offers technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. Robbins owns over 7.90 million shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC), having a market value of more than $240 million and accounting for 6.01% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of DXC Technology in Q4 2015, and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. DXC Technology shares are down by almost 17% year to date and down almost 20% in the last year.

Global Payments

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company offers payment technology and software solutions. Robbins owns over 2.35 million shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN), having a market value of more than $260 million and accounting for 6.51% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of Global Payments in Q4 2020, and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Global Payments shares are down by almost 19% year to date and down over 27% in the last year.

Tenet Healthcare

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Dallas, this company offers health care services. Robbins owns over 6.82 million shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC), having a market value of more than $358 million and accounting for 8.97% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of Tenet Healthcare in Q1 2012, and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Tenet Healthcare shares are down by over 35% year to date and down almost 15% in the last year.

Cigna

Founded in 1792 and headquartered in Bloomfield, Conn., this company offers health services. Robbins owns over 2 million shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI), having a market value of more than $547 million and accounting for 13.69% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of Cigna in Q4 2007, and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Cigna shares are up by over 24% year to date and up over 41% in the last year.

