S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)
S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)
S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)
S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)

These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Larry Robbins

Last updated on Thu., October 13, 2022 | ValueWalk

Larry Robbins is the founder and CEO of Glenview Capital Management, which is a New York-based hedge fund. Before founding Glenview in 2000, Robbins worked for six years at Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors as an analyst and partner on the fund’s US equity long/short team.

Robbins started his career as an analyst at Gleacher and Company, an M&A firm. Glenview Capital Management is currently among the top-performing hedge funds (on the basis of a 3-Year Annualized Weighted Return). Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Larry Robbins.

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

Top 10 Holdings Of Larry Robbins

We have used the latest available 13F filing (June 30, 2022) of Glenview Capital Management to list the top 10 holdings of Larry Robbins. Here are the top 10 holdings of Larry Robbins:

  1. Aptiv PLC

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, it is a technology and mobility architecture company. Robbins owns over 1.48 million shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), having a market value of more than $132 million and accounting for 3.32% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of Aptiv in Q4 2020, and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Aptiv shares are down by over 49% year to date and down almost 49% in the last year.

  1. Baxter International

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., this company offers a range of renal and hospital products. Robbins owns over 2.10 million shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX), having a market value of more than $139 million and accounting for 3.49% of his portfolio.


Robbins first acquired shares of Baxter International in Q1 2020, and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Baxter International shares are down by almost 36% year to date and down over 31% in the last year.

  1. US Foods Holding

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., it is a foodservice distributor. Robbins owns over 4.60 million shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD), having a market value of more than $141 million and accounting for 3.55% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of US Foods Holding in Q4 2021, and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. US Foods Holding shares are down by almost 24% year to date and down almost 30% in the last year.

  1. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Uxbridge, UK, this company deals in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. Robbins owns over 3.20 million shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP), having a market value of more than $165 million and accounting for 4.14% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in Q1 2021, and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are down by over 20% year to date and down over 16% in the last year.

  1. Fiserv

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., it is a financial services technology firm. Robbins owns over 2.10 million shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV), having a market value of more than $190 million and accounting for 4.77% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of Fiserv in Q3 2019. Fiserv shares are down by over 5% year to date and down almost 6% in the last year.

  1. McKesson

Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company offers supply chain management solutions, community oncology and specialty care, and more services. Robbins owns over 725K shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), having a market value of more than $236 million and accounting for 5.92% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of McKesson in Q4 2016, and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. McKesson shares are up by almost 40% year to date and up almost 74% in the last year.

  1. DXC Technology

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Ashburn, Va., this company offers technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. Robbins owns over 7.90 million shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC), having a market value of more than $240 million and accounting for 6.01% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of DXC Technology in Q4 2015, and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. DXC Technology shares are down by almost 17% year to date and down almost 20% in the last year.

  1. Global Payments

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company offers payment technology and software solutions. Robbins owns over 2.35 million shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN), having a market value of more than $260 million and accounting for 6.51% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of Global Payments in Q4 2020, and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Global Payments shares are down by almost 19% year to date and down over 27% in the last year.

  1. Tenet Healthcare

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Dallas, this company offers health care services. Robbins owns over 6.82 million shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC), having a market value of more than $358 million and accounting for 8.97% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of Tenet Healthcare in Q1 2012, and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Tenet Healthcare shares are down by over 35% year to date and down almost 15% in the last year.

  1. Cigna

Founded in 1792 and headquartered in Bloomfield, Conn., this company offers health services. Robbins owns over 2 million shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI), having a market value of more than $547 million and accounting for 13.69% of his portfolio.

Robbins first acquired shares of Cigna in Q4 2007, and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Cigna shares are up by over 24% year to date and up over 41% in the last year.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Aptiv (APTV)
2.7781 of 5 stars		$81.81-0.1%N/A194.79Moderate Buy$148.32
Baxter International (BAX)
2.8767 of 5 stars		$55.00-1.5%2.11%27.50Moderate Buy$77.38
US Foods (USFD)
2.8404 of 5 stars		$26.41-1.0%N/A37.73Moderate Buy$41.80
McKesson (MCK)
2.5238 of 5 stars		$345.39-1.8%0.63%36.51Moderate Buy$352.46
DXC Technology (DXC)
2.96 of 5 stars		$26.70-0.7%N/A12.08Hold$35.00
Global Payments (GPN)
3.1794 of 5 stars		$107.18-0.6%0.93%595.48Moderate Buy$171.86
Tenet Healthcare (THC)
3.0335 of 5 stars		$53.33+0.2%N/A6.62Buy$92.69
Cigna (CI)
2.8711 of 5 stars		$288.36-0.9%1.55%17.19Moderate Buy$308.82
Fiserv (FISV)
2.776 of 5 stars		$93.70-1.8%N/A30.42Moderate Buy$124.54
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.