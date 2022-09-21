These Are the Top 10 Holdings of Lewis Sanders

Lewis Sanders is the founder, CEO, and Co-CIO of Sanders Capital. Sanders founded Sanders Capital in 2009, and prior to that, he worked for AllianceBernstein in varying roles, including Chairman, CEO, CIO and more.

Sanders joined Bernstein in 1968 as a Research Analyst, and prior to that, he was a Research Assistant at Oppenheimer Co. for two years. Sanders Capital is currently among the best-performing hedge funds on the basis of a 3-year annualized weighted return. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Lewis Sanders.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Top 10 Holdings Of Lewis Sanders

We have referred to the latest 13F filing (June 30, 2022) of Sanders Capital to come up with the top 10 holdings of Lewis Sanders.

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops social media applications. Sanders owns over 10 million shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), having a market value of more than $1.70 billion and accounting for 4.46% of his portfolio.

Sanders first took position in the Meta Platforms stock in Q3 2018, and added some shares of it in the last quarter. Meta Platforms shares are down by almost 56% year to date and down almost 59% in the last year.

HCA Healthcare

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., this company offers health care services. Sanders owns over 11 million shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA), having a market value of more than $1.80 billion and accounting for 4.73% of his portfolio.

Sanders first took position in the HCA Healthcare stock in Q2 2020, and added some shares of it in the last quarter. HCA Healthcare shares are down by almost 20% year to date and down over 19% in the last year.

Cigna

Founded in 1792 and headquartered in Bloomfield, Conn., this company offers health services. Sanders owns over 7.40 million shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI), having a market value of more than $1.90 billion and accounting for 4.98% of his portfolio.

Sanders first took position in the Cigna stock in Q4 2012, and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Cigna shares are up by over 25% year to date and up over 42% in the last year.

Elevance Health

Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company offers life, hospital and medical insurance plans. Sanders owns over 4 million shares of Elevance Health Inc (NYSE:ELV), having a market value of more than $1.90 billion and accounting for 4.98% of his portfolio.

Sanders first took position in Elevance Health stock in Q4 2014, and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Elevance Health shares are up by almost 3% year to date and up over 26% in the last year.

Apple

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Cupertino, Calif., this company specializes in consumer electronics, software and online services. Sanders owns over 16 million shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), having a market value of more than $2.20 billion and accounting for 5.65% of his portfolio.

Sanders first took position in Apple stock in Q3 2013, and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Apple shares are down by over 14% year to date but are up by almost 7% in the last year.

Micron Technology

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, this company offers innovative memory and storage solutions. Sanders owns over 41 million shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), having a market value of more than $2.30 billion and accounting for 5.87% of his portfolio.

Sanders first took position in Micron Technology stock in Q4 2018, and added some shares of it in the last quarter. Micron Technology shares are down by almost 44% year to date and down over 27% in the last year.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, WA, this company offers software, services, devices, and solutions. Sanders owns over 9.80 million shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), having a market value of more than $2.50 billion and accounting for 6.40% of his portfolio.

Sanders first took position in Microsoft stock in Q4 2010, and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Microsoft shares are down by over 27% year to date and down over 17% in the last year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, this company makes and sells integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Sanders owns over 41 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM), having a market value of more than $3.30 billion and accounting for 8.59% of his portfolio.

Sanders first took position in TSM stock in Q3 2014, and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. TSM shares are down by over 35% year to date and down over 32% in the last year.

UnitedHealth Group

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minn., this company offers health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. Sanders owns over 6.80 million shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), having a market value of more than $3.50 billion and accounting for 8.96% of his portfolio.

Sanders first took position in UnitedHealth Group stock in Q4 2010, and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. UnitedHealth Group shares are up by over 3% year to date and down almost 26% in the last year.

Alphabet

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a holding company. Sanders owns over 32 million shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), having a market value of more than $3.50 billion and accounting for 9.04% of his portfolio.

Sanders first took position in Alphabet stock in Q3 2016, and sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Alphabet shares are down by almost 29% year to date and down almost 26% in the last year.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".