These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Robert Lynch

Robert Lynch is the Co-founder, Chief Risk Officer and Managing Partner at Aristeia Capital. Prior to co-founding Aristeia Capital in 1997, Lynch served as a Managing Director at Centurion Investment Group.

Lynch also worked at UBS from 1993 to 1996, and before that he was a research analyst at The Delaware Bay Company from 1990 to 1993. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University.

Aristeia Capital is presently among the top performing hedge funds on the basis of an annualized 3-year return. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Robert Lynch.

Top 10 Holdings Of Robert Lynch

We have used the latest available 13F filing (as of Dec. 31, 2022) of Aristeia Capital to develop this list of the top 10 holdings of Robert Lynch. We have only considered stock holdings (not Warrants, Note, etc.) of Aristeia Capital for our list of the top 10 holdings of Robert Lynch. Here are the top 10 holdings of Robert Lynch:

10. Elliott Opportunity II

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Fla., it is a blank check company that has been formed to facilitate share purchase, capital share exchange, merger, asset acquisition, reorganization and other similar business arrangements.

Lynch owns over 5.77 million shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) at an estimated average price of $9.85. These shares have a market value of more than $58 million and account for 1.17% of Lynch’s portfolio. Lynch first took position in Elliott Opportunity II shares in Q1 2022, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, Elliott Opportunity II shares are trading at above $10.20, with a 52-week range of $9.67 to $10.40, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $780 million. Elliott Opportunity II shares are up by almost 2% year-to-date, capping its one-year return at almost 5%.

9. Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Miami Beach, Fla., it is a blank check company that has been established with the purpose of effecting a share purchase, merger, reorganization, asset acquisition, share exchange, and other similar business arrangements.

Lynch owns over 6.29 million shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Units (NYSEAMERICAN:JWSM) at an estimated average price of $9.81. These shares have a market value of more than $63 million and account for 1.27% of Lynch’s portfolio. Lynch first took position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition shares in Q1 2022, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, Jaws Mustang Acquisition shares are trading at around $10, with a 52-week range of $9.78 to $10.47, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $280 million. Jaws Mustang Acquisition shares are down by almost 1% year-to-date, capping its one-year return at over 2%.

8. Churchill Capital VII

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York City, it is a blank check company that facilitates merger, asset acquisition, reorganization, stock purchase and other similar business actions.

Lynch owns over 6.72 million shares of Churchill Capital VII Units (NYSE:CVII) at an estimated average price of $9.78. These shares have a market value of more than $67 million and account for 1.34% of Lynch’s portfolio. Lynch first took position in Churchill Capital VII shares in Q4 2021, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, Churchill Capital VII shares are trading at around $10.10, with a 52-week range of $9.71 to $10.16, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.7 billion. Churchill Capital VII shares are up by almost 2% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to around 4%.

7. Carnival plc

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Southampton, UK, this company offers holiday and vacation products.

Lynch owns over 11.27 million shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) at an estimated average price of $17.41. These shares have a market value of more than $81 million and account for 1.62% of Lynch’s portfolio. Lynch first took position in Carnival PLC shares in Q2 2020, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, Carnival PLC shares are trading at above $8.80, with a 52-week range of $5.43 to $18.91, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12.2 billion. Carnival PLC shares are up by almost 24% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -48%.

6. Ares Acquisition

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York City, it is a blank check company that has been formed with the objective of carrying out a merger, share purchase, share exchange, reorganization and other similar actions.

Lynch owns over 8.27 million shares of Ares Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AAC) at an estimated average price of $9.78. These shares have a market value of more than $83 million and account for 1.67% of Lynch’s portfolio. Lynch first took position in Ares Acquisition shares in Q1 2022, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, Ares Acquisition shares are trading at above $10.30, with a 52-week range of $9.78 to $10.36, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $744 million. Ares Acquisition shares are up by almost 3% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to over 5%.

5. Liberty Media Corp Series C

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Englewood, Colo., this company offers entertainment services through its proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as through mobile and home devices applications.

Lynch owns over 2.54 million Series C shares of Liberty Media Corp (NASDAQ:LSXMK) at an estimated average price of $40.51. These shares have a market value of more than $99.5 million and account for 1.99% of Lynch’s portfolio. Lynch first took position in Liberty Media Corp Series C shares in Q1 2022, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, Liberty Media Corp Series C shares are trading above $28.30, with a 52-week range of $25.02 to $45.93, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $28.2 billion. Liberty Media Corp Series C shares are down by over 26% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -36%.

4. Liberty Media Corp Series A

Lynch owns over 2.6 million Series A shares of Liberty Media Corp (NASDAQ:LSXMA) at an estimated average price of $41.30. These shares have a market value of more than $102 million and account for 2.05% of Lynch’s portfolio. Lynch first took position in Liberty Media Corp Series A shares in Q1 2022, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, Liberty Media Corp Series A shares are trading at above $26, with a 52-week range of $25.05 to $45.92, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $28.2 billion. Liberty Media Corp Series A shares are down by over 26% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -36%.

3. Liberty Broadband Series A

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Englewood, Colo., it is a holding company that deals in cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses.

Lynch owns over 1.41 million Series A shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) at an estimated average price of $92.93. These shares have a market value of more than $107 million and account for 2.15% of Lynch’s portfolio. Lynch first took position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A shares in Q2 2022, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, Liberty Broadband Corp Series A shares are trading at above $82.30, with a 52-week range of $68.15 to $136.41, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11.7 billion. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A shares are up by almost 7% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -39%.





2. Denbury

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, it is an independent energy company that deals in oil and natural gas reserves.

Lynch owns over 1.25 million shares of Denbury Inc (NYSE:DEN) at an estimated average price of $71.37. These shares have a market value of more than $109 million and account for 2.19% of Lynch’s portfolio. Lynch first took position in Denbury shares in Q3 2020, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, Denbury shares are trading at above $89.20, with a 52-week range of $56.59 to $104.05, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $4.6 billion. Denbury shares are up by almost 8% year-to-date, capping its one-year return at over 27%.

1. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Lynch owns over 6.55 million Series C shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDK) at an estimated average price of $150.61. These shares have a market value of more than $499 million and account for 10% of Lynch’s portfolio. Lynch first took a position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares in Q4 2020, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

As of this writing, Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares are trading at above $80, with a 52-week range of $68.67 to $141.55, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11.7 billion. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares are up by over 6% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to around -41%.

