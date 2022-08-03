These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Robert Moses

Robert G. Moses is the founder, portfolio manager and managing partner at RGM Capital, a private investment advisory firm based in Naples, Florida. Moses, who founded RGM Capital in 2003, started his career in 1991 as a sell-side research analyst at McDonalds & Company. After working for five years at McDonalds & Company, he worked as a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Private Capital Management. Moses has a bachelor's degree in Finance and Real Estate from Ohio State University. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Robert Moses.

Top 10 Holdings Of Robert Moses

We have used the latest available 13F filing of RGM Capital to come up with the top 10 holdings of Robert Moses.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Manhattan Associates

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company develops supply chain commerce solutions by combining front-end sales with the back-end supply chain. Moses owns 906,748 shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), having a market value of more than $125 million and accounting for 5.22% of his portfolio (compared to 4.79% earlier). Manhattan Associates shares are down almost by 10% year to date and down over 14% in the last year.

Tyler Technologies

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, this company offers integrated technology and management solutions, as well as services to the public sector with a focus on local governments. Moses owns 295,850 shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL), having a market value of more than $131 million and accounting for 5.46% of his portfolio (compared to 4.60% earlier). Tyler Technologies shares are down by over 25% year to date and down over 18% in the last year.

ServiceNow

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company offers enterprise cloud computing solutions. Moses owns 262,159 shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), having a market value of more than $145 million and accounting for 6.06% of his portfolio (compared to 5.73% earlier). ServiceNow shares are down by over 30% year to date and down over 22% in the last year.

Box

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Redwood City, Calfi., this company offers an enterprise content platform that allows organizations to securely manage enterprise content. Moses owns over 5.50 million shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX), having a market value of more than $160 million and accounting for 6.66% of his portfolio (compared to 5.39% earlier). Box shares are up by over 10% year to date and up almost 19% in the last year.

SailPoint Technologies

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers enterprise identity security solutions. Moses owns over 3.18 million shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL), having a market value of more than $163 million and accounting for 6.77% of his portfolio (compared to 5.45% earlier). SailPoint Technologies shares are up by almost 32% year to date and up almost 27% in the last year.

Verint Systems

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Melville, N.Y., this company offers actionable intelligence that operates through Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions segments. Verint Systems owns over 3.16 million shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT), having a market value of more than $163 million and accounting for 6.79% of his portfolio (compared to 6.91% earlier). Verint Systems shares are down by over 14% year to date but are up by over 6% in the last year.

Zendesk

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers a customer service platform that allows companies to offer customer support. Moses owns over 1.36 million shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN), having a market value of more than $163 million and accounting for 6.79% of his portfolio (compared to 5.41% earlier). Zendesk shares are down by almost 28% year to date and down almost 41% in the last year.

Tenable Holdings

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Columbia, Md, this company develops security software solutions. Moses owns over 3.15 million shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB), having a market value of more than $182 million and accounting for 7.57% of his portfolio (compared to 7.70% earlier). Tenable Holdings shares are down by almost 31% year to date and down almost 14% in the last year.

NICE

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Raanana, Israel, this company offers enterprise software solutions and services. Moses owns 868,372 shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE), having a market value of more than $190 million and accounting for 7.89% of his portfolio (compared to 8.44% earlier). NICE shares are down by over 28% year to date and down almost 21% in the last year.

CyberArk Software

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, this company develops and sells access security software solutions. Moses owns over 1.15 million shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR), having a market value of more than $195 million and accounting for 8.10% of his portfolio (compared to 8.08% earlier). CyberArk Software shares are down by almost 25% year to date and down almost 9% in the last year.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.