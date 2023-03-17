These Are The Top 10 Holdings Of Till Bechtolsheimer

Till Bechtolsheimer is the co-founder, CEO and portfolio manager at Arosa Capital Management. Before founding Arosa Capital in 2013, Bechtolsheimer worked as a portfolio manager at UBS O’Connor LLC, and prior to that, he was an Associate Director in the private equity and hedge fund teams at UBS Wealth Management.

He has a B.A. in Economics with Philosophy from The University of Dublin, Trinity College. Arosa Capital Management is currently among the top performing hedge fund on the basis of a 3-Year annualized weighted return. Let’s take a look at the top 10 holdings of Till Bechtolsheimer.

Top 10 Holdings Of Till Bechtolsheimer

We have used the latest available 13F filing (as of Dec. 31, 2022) of Arosa Capital Management to come up with the top 10 holdings of Till Bechtolsheimer. We have only considered stock holdings (not options and ETFs) of Bechtolsheimer for our list of the top 10 holdings of Till Bechtolsheimer. Here are the top 10 holdings of Till Bechtolsheimer:

Clearway Energy

Bechtolsheimer owns over 313K shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A). These shares have a market value of more than $9.9 million and account for 2.12% of Bechtolsheimer’s portfolio. Bechtolsheimer first took position in Clearway Energy shares in Q3 2021, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

Clearway Energy shares are currently trading at around $31, and are down by over 2% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -15%.

Ameresco

Bechtolsheimer owns over 178K shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC). These shares have a market value of more than $10.1 million and account for 2.16% of Bechtolsheimer’s portfolio. Bechtolsheimer first took position in Ameresco shares in Q4 2019, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

Ameresco shares are currently trading at around $43.60, and are down by almost 24% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -41%.

Eaton

Bechtolsheimer owns over 68K shares of Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE:ETN). These shares have a market value of more than $10.7 million and account for 2.29% of Bechtolsheimer’s portfolio. Bechtolsheimer first took position in Eaton shares in Q4 2022.

Eaton shares are currently trading at around $160, and are up by over 2% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 5%.

MasTec

Bechtolsheimer owns 170K shares of MasTec Inc (NYSE:MTZ). These shares have a market value of more than $14.5 million and account for 3.08% of Bechtolsheimer’s portfolio. Bechtolsheimer first took position in MasTec shares in Q4 2022.

MasTec shares are currently trading at around $86.90, and are up by almost 2% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 1%.

ConocoPhillips

Bechtolsheimer owns over 124K shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). These shares have a market value of more than $14.6 million and account for 3.10% of Bechtolsheimer’s portfolio. Bechtolsheimer first took position in ConocoPhillips shares in Q3 2021, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

ConocoPhillips shares are currently trading at around $95, and are down by over 19% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 1%.

Atkore

Bechtolsheimer owns over 132K shares of Atkore Inc (NYSE:ATKR). These shares have a market value of more than $15 million and account for 3.19% of Bechtolsheimer’s portfolio. Bechtolsheimer first took position in Atkore shares in Q3 2022, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

Atkore shares are currently trading at around $131, and are up by almost 16% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 24%.

Chart Industries

Bechtolsheimer owns over 132K shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS). These shares have a market value of more than $15.2 million and account for 3.24% of Bechtolsheimer’s portfolio. Bechtolsheimer first took position in Chart Industries shares in Q4 2022.

Chart Industries shares are currently trading at around $118.70, and are up by almost 3% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to around -27%.

Array Technologies

Bechtolsheimer owns over 795K shares of Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY). These shares have a market value of more than $15.3 million and account for 3.26% of Bechtolsheimer’s portfolio. Bechtolsheimer first took position in Array Technologies shares in Q3 2022, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

Array Technologies shares are currently trading at around $18.10, and are down by over 6% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost 54%.

First Solar

Bechtolsheimer owns over 161K shares of First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR). These shares have a market value of more than $24 million and account for 5.14% of Bechtolsheimer’s portfolio. Bechtolsheimer first took position in First Solar shares in Q2 2021, and sold some shares of it in Q4 2022.

First Solar shares are currently trading at around $202, and are up by over 35% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 161%.

SolarEdge Technologies

Bechtolsheimer owns over 88K shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG). These shares have a market value of more than $25 million and account for 5.31% of Bechtolsheimer’s portfolio. Bechtolsheimer first took position in SolarEdge Technologies shares in Q4 2021, and added more shares of it in Q4 2022.

SolarEdge Technologies shares are currently trading at around $300, and are up by almost 6% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to around -10%.

