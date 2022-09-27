These Are The Top Holdings Of Mark Massey

Mark Massey is the managing member and president of hedge fund firm, Altarock Partners. Massey, who founded Altarock Partners in 2022, holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Virginia.

The hedge fund has averaged a 12% yearly return since its inception and is presently among the top performing hedge funds on the basis of a 3-year annualized weighted return.

Massey believes in value investing and focuses on stocks that have the potential to maintain a competitive advantage. Let’s take a look at the top holdings of Mark Massey.

Top Holdings Of Mark Massey

We have referred to the latest available 13F filing (June 30, 2022) of Altarock Partners to come up with the top holdings of Mark Massey. As per the filing, Massey had eight stocks in the portfolio at the end of the last quarter, while he sold one stock completely (Meta Platforms).

Moody's

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in New York City, this company provides credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the capital market worldwide. Massey owns over 0.12 million shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO), having a market value of more than $33 million.

These shares account for 1.03% of Massey’s portfolio. Massey first took position in the stock in Q4 2014. Moody's shares are down by almost 36% year to date and down almost 10% in the last three months.

Mastercard

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., it is a global payments and technology company. Massey owns over 0.24 million shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), having a market value of more than $78 million.

These shares account for 2.42% of Massey’s portfolio. Massey first took position in the stock in Q4 2014 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Mastercard shares are down by almost 19% year to date and down over 11% in the last three months.

Charter Communications

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Stamford, Conn., this company offers broadband communications services. Massey owns over 0.58 million shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR), having a market value of more than $270 million.

These shares account for 8.42% of Massey’s portfolio. Massey first took position in the stock in Q1 2015 and has sold some shares of it in the last quarter. Charter Communications shares are down by over 52% year to date and down over 33% in the last three months.

Visa

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers digital payment services. Massey owns over 1.50 million shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V), having a market value of more than $300 million.

These shares account for 9.53% of Massey’s portfolio. Massey first took position in the stock in Q4 2014 and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Visa shares are down by over 16% year to date and down almost 11% in the last three months.

Amazon.com

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, this company focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Massey owns over 3 million shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), having a market value of more than $320 million.

These shares account for 10.04% of Massey’s portfolio. Massey first took position in the stock in Q1 2022 and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Amazon shares are down by almost 31% year to date but are up by almost 2% in the last three months.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Wash., this company develops and sells software, services, devices, and solutions. Massey owns over 2.7 million shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), having a market value of more than $700 million.

These shares account for 21.65% of Massey’s portfolio. Massey first took position in the stock in Q2 2021 and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Microsoft shares are down by almost 29% year to date and down almost 10% in the last three months.

Alphabet (Class A)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a holding company of Google and many other former Google subsidiaries. Massey owns over 6.70 million shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), having a market value of more than $730 million.

These shares account for 22.74 % of Massey’s portfolio. Massey first took position in the stock in Q4 2019 and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. Alphabet shares are down by almost 32% year to date and down almost 15% in the last three months.

TransDigm Group

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, this company produces engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. Massey owns over 1.40 million shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG), having a market value of more than $780 million.

These shares account for 24.16% of Massey’s portfolio. Massey first took position in the stock in Q4 2014 and has added more shares of it in the last quarter. TransDigm Group shares are down by over 15% year to date but are up by over 1% in the last three months.

