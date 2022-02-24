These Are The Top Holdings Of Sardar Biglari

Sardar Biglari is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Biglari Holdings, a public company that is a holding company of several businesses. These businesses include Western Sizzlin, Southern Pioneer Insurance, Steak ‘n Shake, Southern Oil of Louisiana, and Maxim. The Iranian-born entrepreneur founded an internet service provider (INTX.net) when he was 18 years old. In 1999, following concerns over the tech bubble, Biglari sold the company to Internet America and used the proceeds to start an investment partnership at the age of 22. Biglari has made several profitable investments, including Friendly Ice Cream. He is also the founder, chairman, and CEO of Biglari Capital, the general partner to The Lion Fund. Let’s take a look at the top holdings of Sardar Biglari.

Top Holdings Of Sardar Biglari

We have referred to Sardar Biglari’s latest 13F filing (as on Dec. 31, 2021) to come up with the top holdings of Sardar Biglari. Following are the top holdings of Sardar Biglari:

Atlantic American

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Atlanta, it is an insurance holding company that deals in life, health, property and casualty insurance. Biglari owns 42,659 shares of Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) at an average estimated price of $4.03. These shares have a market value of around $105,000 and represent 0.52% of Biglari’s portfolio. Biglari first took position in the stock in Q4 2019 and has sold a chunk of its shares in Q4 2021. Atlantic American shares are up over 12% YTD but are down over 44% in the last one year, and are presently trading over $2.70.

Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company makes, markets and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages and more. Biglari owns 19,506 shares of Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) at an average estimated price of $55.01. These shares have a market value of more than $1.1 million, and represent 5.72% of Biglari’s portfolio. Biglari first took position in the stock in Q3 2021 and purchased more of its shares in Q4 2021. Coca-Cola shares are up almost 6% YTD and over 23% in the last one year, and are presently trading over $62.

CarMax

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Richmond, Va., this company deals in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. Biglari owns 19,400 shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) at an average estimated price of $130.23. These shares have a market value of more than $2.5 million, and represent 12.52% of Biglari’s portfolio. Biglari first took position in the stock in Q4 2021. CarMax shares are down almost 19% YTD and over 11% in the last one year, and are presently trading over $105.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, this company makes and sells integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Biglari owns 24,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) at an average estimated price of $120.31. These shares have a market value of more than $2.8 million, and represent 14.31% of Biglari’s portfolio. Biglari first took position in the stock in Q4 2021. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are down almost 1% YTD and almost 11% in the last one year, and are presently trading over $118.

Alleghany

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in New York, this company offers property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. Biglari owns 9,600 shares of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) at an average estimated price of $637. These shares have a market value of more than $6 million, and represent 31.77% of Biglari’s portfolio. Biglari first took position in the stock in Q3 2021 and purchased more of its shares in Q4 2021. Alleghany shares are up over 3% YTD and almost 11% in the last one year, and are presently trading over $687.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Lebanon, Tenn., this company operates and develops restaurant and retail outlets. Biglari owns 55,141 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) at an average estimated price of $83.22. These shares have a market value of more than $7 million, and represent 35.16% of Biglari’s portfolio. Biglari first took position in the stock in Q1 2020. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are up over 3% YTD but are down over 16% in the last one year, and are presently trading over $133.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Coca-Cola (KO) 3.0 $60.20 -2.3% 2.79% 26.64 Buy $65.53 CarMax (KMX) 2.6 $100.35 -0.8% N/A 13.84 Buy $160.10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) 2.2 $108.45 -6.4% 1.45% 26.32 Buy $139.01 Alleghany (Y) 2.4 $672.78 -1.5% N/A 14.00 Buy $857.50 Atlantic American (AAME) 1.7 $2.59 -4.1% 0.77% 4.32 N/A N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) 2.2 $128.39 -2.8% 4.05% 25.99 Hold $153.25

