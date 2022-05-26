These Are The Top Ten Doggone Doggerel Cryptocurrencies

Meme tokens have grown immensely popular in recent years, especially dog-themed cryptocurrencies. Though Dogecoin is the leader when it comes dog-themed cryptocurrencies (thanks partly to Elon Musk), other dog-themed cryptos have also gained attention lately. Such coins have become so popular that CoinMarketCap has dedicated a separate page to these tokens, called Doggone Doggerel Tokens. Let’s take a look at the top ten Doggone Doggerel cryptocurrencies.

Top Ten Doggone Doggerel Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market cap data as of May 25, 2022 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the top ten Doggone Doggerel cryptocurrencies. Following are the top ten Doggone Doggerel cryptocurrencies:

Vita Inu (VINU)

It claims to be the world’s first fast, feeless (and cheeky) dog-themed coin with high TPS and smart contracts. VINU serves as a governance token of the VINU Ecosystem and is native to the Vite DAG chain. It is up over 36% in the last seven days, and as of writing, has a market cap of more than $3.3 million. VINU has an all-time high of $0.00000007093 (March 2022).

SafeMoon Inu (SMI)

Launched in May 2021, it is a community driven meme and gaming token. Holders of SMI get 2% of every transaction. It is up over 1% in the last seven days, and as of writing, has a market cap of more than $3.6 million. SMI has an all-time high of $0.0002603 (November 2021).

DogeBonk (DOBO)

This token is on BSC (Binance Smart Chain) and comes with deflationary properties and automatic yield generation. All transactions using this token are subject to 5% tax, and the tax amount is distributed to DogeBonk holders. It is down over 2% in the last seven days, and as of writing, has a market cap of more than $3.6 million. DOBO has an all-time high of $0.000001286 (December 2021).

Wownero (WOW)

Launched in April 2018, it is a privacy-centric memecoin that has no premine, ICO, or Dev Tax. Wownero claims to use CPU-friendly proof-of-work. It is down over 14% in the last seven days, and as of writing, has a market cap of more than $3.6 million. WOW has an all-time high of $2.03 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.002551 (May 2020).

Dogs Of Elon (DOE)

Launched in November 2021, it is a community-based NFT Project that aims to develop the biggest blockchain community through utility, use cases, and charity. Since the start of the project, the team has donated to several charities, including Children International, Binance Charity, the Ukrainian humanitarian fund and more. It is down almost 5% in the last seven days. DOE has an all-time high of $0.7413 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0212 (May 2022).

Doge Dash (DOGEDASH)

Doge Dash aims to bring Crypto Gaming mainstream. It is primarily a game that is inspired by Mario and Sonic games. In the game, successful players are rewarded with the collected coins. It is up almost 15% in the last seven days, and as of writing, has a market cap of more than $8 million. DOGEDASH has an all-time high of $0.003417 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00002231 (October 2021).

Samoyedcoin (SAMO)

It is a digital asset that aims to onboard Solana users, educate market participants, make personal connections, and help members navigate life. It is down over 7% in the last seven days, and as of writing, has a market cap of more than $19 million. SAMO has an all-time high of $0.246 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00115 (May 2021).

Dogelon Mars (ELON)

The name of this coin is a mixture of many popular themes in the meme coin space, including Dogecoin, Mars and Elon Musk. This crypto does not have any roadmap per se, but has developed a fantasy version through its comics. It is down almost 5% in the last seven days. ELON has an all-time high of $0.00003263 (July 2021).

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Created anonymously in August 2020 under the pseudonym "Ryoshi," it aims to be the Ethereum-based counterpart to Dogecoin's Srypt-based mining algorithm. It is down almost 6% in the last seven days, and as of writing, has a market cap of more than $6 billion. SHIB has an all-time high of $0.00008845 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.000000000082 (September 2020).

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Forked from Litecoin in December 2013, this crypto is based on the popular "doge" Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo. Members use DOGE token to tip users on Reddit and Twitter for creating or sharing quality content. It is down almost 7% in the last seven days. DOGE has an all-time high of $0.7376 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00008547 (May 2015).

