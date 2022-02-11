These Are The Top Ten Holdings Of Adams Street Partners

Founded in 1972, Adams Street Partners is a global private market investment management firm that is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. It was among the best performing hedge funds in Q3 last year. Jeffrey Diehl is the Managing Partner and Head of Investments at Adams Street. Let’s take a look at the top ten holdings of Adams Street Partners.

Top Ten Holdings Of Adams Street Partners

We have used the latest 13F filing (Sept. 30, 2021) to come up with the top ten holdings of Adams Street Partners. Following are the top ten holdings of Adams Street Partners:

ChargePoint Holdings

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, Calif., it is an electric vehicle charging network provider. Adams Street Partners owns 653,135 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) at an estimated average price of $19.99. These shares have a market value of more than $13 million and account for 1.68% of Adams Street Partners’ portfolio. ChargePoint Holdings shares are down almost 50% in the last three months and are currently trading over $13.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Burlingame, Calif., it is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. Adams Street Partners owns over 3.2 million shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) at an estimated average price of $13.97. These shares have a market value of more than $15 million and account for 2.03% of Adams Street Partners’ portfolio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are down over 58% in the last three months and are currently trading around $2.

UiPath

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York, this company develops software platforms to automate business processes. Adams Street Partners owns 385,933 shares of UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) at an estimated average price of $61.97. These shares have a market value of more than $20 million and account for 2.61% of Adams Street Partners’ portfolio. UiPath shares are down over 36% in the last three months and are currently trading around $37.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Hamilton, Canada, it is a biopharmaceutical company. Adams Street Partners owns over 2.9 million shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) at an estimated average price of $17.47. These shares have a market value of more than $23 million and account for 3% of Adams Street Partners’ portfolio. Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are up almost 20% in the last three months and are currently trading over $8.

Couchbase

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company develops document database management solutions. Adams Street Partners owns over 1.7 million shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) at an estimated average price of $31.11. These shares have a market value of more than $49 million and account for 6.40% of Adams Street Partners’ portfolio. Couchbase shares are down over 48% in the last three months and are currently trading over $23.

Robinhood Markets

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company offers share trading services. Adams Street Partners owns over 1.4 million shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) at an estimated average price of $42.08. These shares have a market value of more than $57 million and account for 7.39% of Adams Street Partners’ portfolio. Robinhood Markets shares are down over 63% in the last three months and are currently trading over $13.50.

Q2 Holdings

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers digital banking solutions. Adams Street Partners owns 777,562 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) at an estimated average price of $21.21. These shares have a market value of more than $62 million and account for 8% of Adams Street Partners’ portfolio. Q2 Holdings shares are down almost 27% in the last three months and are currently trading over $64.

Icosavax

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Seattle, this company develops and commercializes vaccines against infectious diseases. Adams Street Partners owns over 3.39 million shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) at an estimated average price of $29.59. These shares have a market value of more than $90 million and account for 11.60% of Adams Street Partners’ portfolio. Icosavax shares are down over 36% in the last three months and are currently trading around $17.

Paylocity Holding

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., this company develops and offers cloud-based software solution. Adams Street Partners owns 593,200 shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) at an estimated average price of $28.64. These shares have a market value of more than $166 million and account for 21.35% of Adams Street Partners’ portfolio. Paylocity shares are down almost 25% in the last three months and are currently trading over $206.

Rimini Street

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Las Vegas, this company deals in enterprise software support products and services. Adams Street Partners owns over 23 million shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) at an estimated average price of $7.88. These shares have a market value of more than $227 million and account for 29.19% of Adams Street Partners’ portfolio. Rimini Street shares are down over 30% in the last three months and are currently trading over $5.

