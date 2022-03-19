These Are The Top Ten Holdings Of David Abrams

David Abrams is one of the most successful hedge fund managers and one of the most admired value investors. In 1999, he founded Abrams Capital Management, and was able to outperform the broader market index with an average return of 15% for the first fifteen years of inception. He focuses on buying undervalued stocks and holding them to maximize gains. Abrams has worked for ten years for Seth Klarman's investment firm Baupost Group as well. Let’s take a look at the top ten holdings of David Abrams.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

The Top Ten Holdings Of David Abrams

We have used Abrams Capital Management's latest 13F filing (Dec. 31, 2021) to come up with the top ten holdings of David Abrams. Following are the top ten holdings of David Abrams:

Camping World Holdings

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Lincolnshire, Ill., this company retails recreational vehicles (RV), as well as offers related products and services. Abrams owns over 5.1 million shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) at an estimated average price of $15.63. These shares have a market value of more than $206 million and account for 4.53% of Abrams’ portfolio. Camping World shares are down almost 24% YTD and over 27% in the last one year.

Willis Towers Watson

Founded in 1828 and headquartered in London, UK, this company offers advisory, broking, and solutions services. Abrams owns over 1 million shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WTW) at an estimated average price of $122.28. These shares have a market value of more than $253 million and account for 5.57% of Abrams’ portfolio. Willis Towers Watson shares are down almost 3% YTD but are up almost 4% in the last one year.

Coupang

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, this company deals in e-commerce platforms. Abrams owns over 9.6 million shares of Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) at an estimated average price of $28.68. These shares have a market value of more than $284 million and account for 6.25% of Abrams’ portfolio. Coupang shares are down over 38% YTD and almost 59% in the last one year.

Amerco

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Reno, Nev., this company deals in insurance and moving and storage businesses. Abrams owns 447,978 shares of Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) at an estimated average price of $366.08. These shares have a market value of more than $325 million and account for 7.14% of Abrams’ portfolio. Amerco shares are down over 14% YTD but are up over 3% in the last one year.

TransDigm Group

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cleveland, this company produces engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. Abrams owns 539,305 shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) at an estimated average price of $320.19. These shares have a market value of more than $343 million and account for 7.53% of Abrams’ portfolio. TransDigm shares are up over 3% YTD and over 7% in the last one year.

Change Healthcare

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., it is a healthcare technology company. Abrams owns over 16 million shares of Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CHNG) at an estimated average price of $21.97. These shares have a market value of more than $362 million and account for 7.96% of Abrams’ portfolio. Change Healthcare shares are up over 1% YTD but are down almost 7% in the last one year.

Asbury Automotive Group

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duluth, Ga., this company deals in automotive dealerships. Abrams owns over 2.1 million shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) at an estimated average price of $63.26. These shares have a market value of more than $365 million and account for 8.03% of Abrams’ portfolio. Asbury Automotive shares are up over 11% YTD but are down almost 1% in the last one year.

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops social media applications. Abrams owns over 1.2 million shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) at an estimated average price of $137.32. These shares have a market value of more than $405 million and account for 8.89% of Abrams’ portfolio. Meta Platforms shares are down over 39% YTD and over 28% in the last one year.

Alphabet

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a holding company that operates through Google and Other Bets segments. Abrams owns 146,440 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at an estimated average price of $1134.88. These shares have a market value of more than $424 million and account for 9.31% of Abrams’ portfolio. Alphabet shares are down almost 8% YTD but are up over 28% in the last one year.

Lithia Motors

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Medford, Ore., this company operates automotive franchises and retail new and used vehicles. Abrams owns over 2.3 million shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) at an estimated average price of $97.76. These shares have a market value of more than $698 million and account for 15.32% of Abrams’ portfolio. Lithia Motors shares are up over 12% YTD but are down over 19% in the last one year.

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm. MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.

Companies Mentioned in This Article