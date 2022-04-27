These Are The Top Ten Holdings Of David Harding

David Harding is a British billionaire businessman and the founder of the hedge fund firm, Winton Group. Initially, he worked for Sabre Fund Management, and in 1987 co-founded AHL (sold to The Man Group in 1994). In 1997, he founded Winton Capital Management with less than $2 million. Harding, who has studied theoretical physics at Cambridge University, uses a scientific approach when investing, including the use of quantitative models. Let’s take a look at the top ten holdings of David Harding.

Top Ten Holdings Of David Harding

We have referred to the latest available 13F filing of Winton Capital Management to come up with the top ten holdings of David Harding. For our list of the top ten holdings of David Harding, we have only taken Harding’s stock holdings, and not ETFs, options, etc. Following are the top ten holdings of David Harding:

Dick's Sporting Goods

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Coraopolis, Pa., this company offers sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. Harding owns 106,205 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) at an average estimated price of $109.24. These shares have a market value of more than $12 million and account for 0.74% of Harding’s portfolio. Harding first took position in Dick's Sporting Goods shares in Q2 2019 and recently bought more shares of it. Dick's Sporting Goods shares are down over 10% YTD.

Otis Worldwide

Founded in 1853 and headquartered in Farmington, Conn., this company manufactures escalator and escalator services. Harding owns 151,160 shares of Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS) at an average estimated price of $61.03. These shares have a market value of more than $13 million and account for 0.80% of Harding’s portfolio. Harding first took position in Otis Worldwide shares in Q2 2020 and recently bought more shares of it. Otis Worldwide shares are down over 14% YTD.

Sanderson Farms

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Laurel, Miss., it is a poultry processing company. Harding owns 72,174 shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) at an average estimated price of $182.40. These shares have a market value of more than $13.7 million and account for 0.84% of Harding’s portfolio. Harding first took position in Sanderson Farms shares in Q1 2019 and recently bought more shares of it. Sanderson Farms shares are down over 1% YTD.

Raymond James Financial

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., this company offers financial and investment services. Harding owns 145,804 shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) at an average estimated price of $92.79. These shares have a market value of more than $14 million and account for 0.89% of Harding’s portfolio. Harding first took position in Raymond James Financial shares in Q4 2019 and recently bought more shares of it. Raymond James Financial shares are up over 3% YTD.

CF Industries Holdings

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., this company makes and distributes nitrogen fertilizer. Harding owns 207,221 shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) at an average estimated price of $68.77. These shares have a market value of more than $14 million and account for 0.89% of Harding’s portfolio. Harding first took position in CF Industries shares in Q4 2019 and recently bought more shares of it. CF Industries shares are up over 33% YTD.

Akamai Technologies

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company offers cloud services. Harding owns 126,249 shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) at an average estimated price of $114.08. These shares have a market value of more than $14 million and account for 0.90% of Harding’s portfolio. Harding first took position in Akamai Technologies shares in Q4 2016 and recently bought more shares of it. Akamai Technologies shares are up over 1% YTD.

CyrusOne

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Dallas, this company operates carrier-neutral data centers. Harding owns 167,158 shares of CyrusOne at an average estimated price of $87.89. These shares have a market value of more than $14 million and account for 0.91% of Harding’s portfolio. Harding first took position in CyrusOne shares in Q2 2021 and recently bought more shares of it.

Arista Networks

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company offers cloud networking solutions. Harding owns 112,190 shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) at an average estimated price of $136.13. These shares have a market value of more than $16 million and account for 0.98% of Harding’s portfolio. Harding first took position in Arista Networks shares in Q1 2020 and recently bought more shares of it. Arista Networks shares are down over 17% YTD.

CME Group

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Chicago, this company operates a derivatives marketplace. Harding owns 71,862 shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) at an average estimated price of $179.61. These shares have a market value of more than $16 million and account for 0.99% of Harding’s portfolio. Harding first took position in CME Group shares in Q2 2014 and recently bought more shares of it. CME Group shares are down over 3% YTD.

Berkshire Hathaway

Founded in 1839 and headquartered in Omaha, Neb., this company offers property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, finance, manufacturing, and retailing services. Harding owns 212 shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) at an average estimated price of $268,819.15. These shares have a market value of more than $95 million and account for 5.79% of Harding’s portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway shares are up over 12% YTD.

