These Are The Top Ten Holdings Of Donald Yacktman

Thursday, May 12, 2022 | ValueWalk

Donald Yacktman is a partner and portfolio manager at Yacktman Asset Management, a hedge fund firm that he founded in 1992. Prior to this, he worked as a senior portfolio manager at Selected Financial Services and portfolio manager at the Selected American Shares mutual fund. He was named “Portfolio Manager of The Year” in 1991 by Morningstar and “Portfolio Manager of the Year” by Mutual Fund Letter in 1994. Yacktman is an MBA with distinction from Harvard University. Let’s take a look at the top ten holdings of Donald Yacktman.

Top Ten Holdings Of Donald Yacktman

We have referred to the latest available 13F filing (March 31, 2022) of Yacktman Asset Management to come up with the top ten holdings of Donald Yacktman. Following are the top ten holdings of Donald Yacktman:

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

  1. Sysco

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, this company sells food products to educational facilities, lodging establishments, restaurants, and healthcare. Yacktman owns over 4.6 million shares of SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) at an estimated average price of $37.87. These shares have a market value of more than $380 million and account for 3.39% of Yacktman’s portfolio. Yacktman first took position in Sysco in Q1 2010 and has recently sold some shares of it.

  1. Johnson & Johnson

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Brunswick, N.J., this company makes and sells products in the health care field. Yacktman owns over 2 million shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) at an estimated average price of $69.81. These shares have a market value of more than $380 million and account for 3.43% of Yacktman’s portfolio. Yacktman first took position in Johnson & Johnson in Q1 2001 and has recently sold some shares of it.


  1. Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Atlanta, it is nonalcoholic beverage company. Yacktman owns over 6 million shares of Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) at an estimated average price of $32.68. These shares have a market value of more than $390 million and account for 3.51% of Yacktman’s portfolio. Yacktman first took position in Coca-Cola in Q4 2001 and has recently sold some shares of it.

  1. Amerco

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Reno, Nev., this company is in the insurance and moving and storage business. Yacktman owns 711,679 shares of Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) at an estimated average price of $508.16. These shares have a market value of more than $420 million and account for 3.79% of Yacktman’s portfolio. Yacktman first took position in Amerco in Q1 2018 and has recently added some shares of it.

  1. Procter & Gamble

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, this company offers branded consumer packaged goods. Yacktman owns over 3 million shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) at an estimated average price of $70.68. These shares have a market value of more than $470 million and account for 4.20% of Yacktman’s portfolio. Yacktman first took position in Procter & Gamble in Q1 2001 and has recently sold some shares of it.

  1. Cognizant Technology Solutions

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Teaneck, N.J., this company offers information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. Yacktman owns over 5.4 million shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) at an estimated average price of $62.85. These shares have a market value of more than $490 million and account for 4.39% of Yacktman’s portfolio. Yacktman first took position in Cognizant in Q2 2017 and has recently sold some shares of it.

  1. Alphabet

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a holding company that operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. Yacktman owns 207,138 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at an estimated average price of $1181.65. These shares have a market value of more than $570 million and account for 5.16% of Yacktman’s portfolio. Yacktman first took position in Alphabet in Q1 2019 and has recently sold some shares of it.

  1. Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Wash., this company develops and sells software, services, devices, and solutions. Yacktman owns over 1.9 million shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at an estimated average price of $52.39. These shares have a market value of more than $580 million and account for 5.34% of Yacktman’s portfolio. Yacktman first took position in Microsoft in Q2 2003 and has recently sold some shares of it.

  1. PepsiCo

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., this company deals in beverages, food, and snacks. Yacktman owns over 4 million shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) at an estimated average price of $91.76. These shares have a market value of more than $700 million and account for 6.38% of Yacktman’s portfolio. Yacktman first took position in PepsiCo in Q2 2002 and has recently sold some shares of it.

  1. Canadian Natural Resources

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Calgary, Canada, it is an oil and natural gas production company. Yacktman owns over 16 million shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) at an estimated average price of $34.34. These shares have a market value of more than $1 billion and account for 9.38% of Yacktman’s portfolio. Yacktman first took position in Canadian Natural Resources in Q1 2021 and has recently sold some shares of it.


