These Are The Top Ten Holdings Of Ed Bosek

Ed Bosek is the Founder and Portfolio Manager at BeaconLight Capital, which is a New York-based alternative asset management firm. Bosek founded BeaconLight Capital in 2009, and at the time, he was 29 years of age. Before founding BeaconLight Capital, Bosek worked as a Partner and Managing Director at Atticus Capital for about six years. Let’s take a look at the top ten holdings of Ed Bosek.

Top Ten Holdings Of Ed Bosek

We have referred to the latest 13F filing (March 31, 2022) of BeaconLight Capital to come up with the top ten holdings of Ed Bosek. We have only considered stock holdings of Ed Bosek (not options and ETFs) for our list of the top ten holdings of Ed Bosek.

Digimarc

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Beaverton, Ore., this company offers media identification and management solutions. Ed owns 352,867 shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) at an estimated average price of $32.69. These shares have a market value of more than $9.3 million and account for 2.94% of Bosek’s portfolio. Digimarc shares are down by over 57% year to date and by almost 51% in the last year.

Corteva

Founded in 1802 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company offers seed and crop protection solutions to the agriculture industry. Bosek owns 166,463 shares of Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) at an estimated average price of $45.40. These shares have a market value of more than $9.5 million and account for 3.03% of Bosek’s portfolio. Corteva shares are up by almost 32% year to date and by over 37% in the last year.

Olin

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Clayton, Mo., this company makes chemical products. Bosek owns 184,129 shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) at an estimated average price of $45.78. These shares have a market value of more than $9.6 million and account for 3.04% of Bosek’s portfolio. Olin shares are up by almost 15% year to date and by almost 37% in the last year.

Resideo Technologies

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., this company offers critical comfort, thermal and security solutions. Bosek owns 472,702 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) at an estimated average price of $11.32. These shares have a market value of more than $11 million and account for 3.56% of Bosek’s portfolio. Resideo Technologies shares are down by over 6% year to date and by over 21% in the last year.

General Motors

Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Detroit, this company makes and sells cars, trucks and automobile parts. Bosek owns 274,167 shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) at an estimated average price of $56.45. These shares have a market value of more than $11.90 million and account for 3.79% of Bosek’s portfolio. General Motors shares are down by over 35% year to date and by almost 39% in the last year.

Albemarle

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., this company develops, makes and markets chemicals for several industries. Bosek owns 60,456 shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) at an estimated average price of $176.70. These shares have a market value of more than $13 million and account for 4.23% of Bosek’s portfolio. Albemarle shares are up by over 10% year to date and by almost 48% in the last year.

Sabre

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Southlake, Texas, this company offers technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. Bosek owns over 1.4 million shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) at an estimated average price of $11.96. These shares have a market value of more than $16 million and account for 5.06% of Bosek’s portfolio. Sabre shares are down by almost 12% year to date and by over 45% in the last year.

Crown Holdings

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Philadelphia, this company designs, makes and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. Bosek owns 128,477 shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) at an estimated average price of $77.54. These shares have a market value of more than $16 million and account for 5.08% of Bosek’s portfolio. Crown Holdings shares are down by almost 1% year to date but are up by over 10% in the last year.

Constellium SE

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Paris, France, this company designs and makes aluminum products for aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. Bosek owns 929,066 shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) at an estimated average price of $12.86. These shares have a market value of more than $16 million and account for 5.29% of Bosek’s portfolio. Constellium SE shares are down by over 2% year to date and by almost 13% in the last year.

Cheniere Energy

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. Bosek owns 176,995 shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) at an estimated average price of $73.98. These shares have a market value of more than $24 million and account for 7.76% of Bosek’s portfolio. Cheniere Energy shares are up by over 44% year to date and by almost 66% in the last year.

