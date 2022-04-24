These Are The Top Ten Holdings Of Frank Sands

Frank Sands is the CEO and CIO at Sands Capital, an investment company that he helped create with his father, Frank Sands Sr, in 1992. He rejoined Sands Capital in 2000 as the director of research after completing his education and working for six years at Fayez Sarofim & Co, an institutional investment management firm. Sands has an MS from Johns Hopkins University (1993) and an MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia (1994). Let’s take a look at the top holdings of Frank Sands.

Top Ten Holdings Of Frank Sands

We have used the latest available 13F filing (as of Dec. 31, 2021) of Sands Capital Management to come up with the top holdings of Frank Sands. Following are the top ten holdings of Frank Sands:

DexCom

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, it is a medical device manufacturing company. Sands owns over 3.1 million shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) at an estimated average price of $390.31. These shares have a market value of over $1.6 billion and account for 3.12% of Sands’ portfolio. Sands first bought DexCom shares in Q1 2020 and has recently sold some shares of it. DexCom shares are down over 12% YTD.

ServiceNow

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company offers cloud computing solutions. Sands owns over 2.6 million shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) at an estimated average price of $92.90. These shares have a market value of over $1.7 billion and account for 3.19% of Sands’ portfolio. Sands first bought ServiceNow shares in Q2 2016 and has recently sold some shares of it. ServiceNow shares are down over 24% YTD.

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops social media apps. Sands owns over 5.3 million shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) at an estimated average price of $84.37. These shares have a market value of over $1.8 billion and account for 3.36% of Sands’ portfolio. Sands first bought Meta Platforms shares in Q2 2012 and has recently sold some shares of it. Meta Platforms shares are down over 44% YTD.

Block

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a technology company focusing on financial services. Sands owns over 11 million shares of Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) at an estimated average price of $134.68. These shares have a market value of over $1.8 billion and account for 3.38% of Sands’ portfolio. Sands first bought Block shares in Q1 2020 and has recently bought some shares of it. Block shares are down over 33% YTD.

Shopify

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, it is a cloud-based commerce platform. Sands owns over 1.4 million shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) at an estimated average price of $477.39. These shares have a market value of over $1.9 billion and account for 3.59% of Sands’ portfolio. Sands first bought Shopify shares in Q1 2017 and has recently bought some shares of it. Shopify shares are down over 65% YTD.

Atlassian

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, this company offers software and software hosting services. Sands owns over 5 million shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) at an estimated average price of $93.40. These shares have a market value of over $2 billion and account for 3.81% of Sands’ portfolio. Sands first bought Atlassian shares in Q2 2018 and has recently sold some shares of it. Atlassian shares are down over 33% YTD.

Netflix

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif., it is a streaming entertainment service company. Sands owns over 4.5 million shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) at an estimated average price of $207.32. These shares have a market value of over $2.75 billion and account for 5.12% of Sands’ portfolio. Sands first bought Netflix shares in Q4 2015 and has recently sold some shares of it. Netflix shares are down almost 64% YTD.

Amazon

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, this company offers online retail shopping services. Sands owns 843,212 shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at an estimated average price of $1105.14. These shares have a market value of over $2.8 billion and account for 5.22% of Sands’ portfolio. Sands first bought Amazon shares in Q3 2015 and has recently purchased some shares of it. Amazon shares are down over 11% YTD.

Visa

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers digital payment services. Sands owns more than 13 million shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) at an estimated average price of $30.77. These shares have a market value of over $2.8 billion and account for 5.30% of Sands’ portfolio. Sands first bought Visa shares in Q2 2008 and has recently sold some shares of it. Visa shares are down almost 1% YTD.

Sea

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Singapore, it is an internet and mobile platform company that offers online gaming services. Sands owns more than 18 million shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) at an estimated average price of $45.93. These shares have a market value of over $4 billion and account for 7.54% of Sands’ portfolio. Sands has recently sold some shares of Sea ltd. Sea ltd. shares are down almost 60% YTD.

