These Are The Top Ten Holdings of Jerome Dodson

Jerome Dodson is the founder and chairman of Parnassus Investments. Before founding Parnassus Investments, Dodson worked as president and CEO of Continental Savings of America from 1976 to 1982. Parnassus Investments is among the largest money managers dedicated to environmental, social and governance factors. Let’s take a look at the top ten holdings of Jerome Dodson.

Top Ten Holdings of Jerome Dodson

We have referred to the latest 13F filing (March 31, 2022) of Parnassus Investments to come up with the top ten holdings of Jerome Dodson.

Apple

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Cupertino, Calif., this company designs, makes and sells smartphones, computers, wearables and more. Dodson owns over 7 million shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), having a market value of more than $1.20 billion and accounting for 2.50% of his portfolio. Dodson first took position in the stock in Q2 2013 and has recently bought some shares of it. Apple shares are down by almost 26% year to date and by almost 1% in the last year.

Danaher

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Washington, DC, it operates as a medical company. Dodson owns over 4.4 million shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), having a market value of more than $1.31 billion and accounting for 2.67% of his portfolio. Dodson first took position in the stock in Q2 2015 and has recently bought some shares of it. Danaher shares are down by over 27% year to date and by over 9% in the last year.

Becton Dickinson

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Franklin Lakes, N.J., it is a medical technology company. Dodson owns over 5 million shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX), having a market value of more than $1.37 billion and accounting for 2.78% of his portfolio. Dodson first took position in the stock in Q1 2020 and has recently bought some shares of it. Becton Dickinson shares are down by over 1% year to date but are up by almost 3% in the last year.

S&P Global

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to financial markets. Dodson owns over 3.4 million shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI), having a market value of more than $1.39 billion and accounting for 2.83% of his portfolio. Dodson first took position in the stock in Q1 2021 and has recently bought some shares of it. S&P Global shares are down by over 32% year to date and by almost 20% in the last year.

CME Group

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., this company operates a derivatives marketplace. Dodson owns over 5.9 million shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME), having a market value of more than $1.42 billion and accounting for 2.88% of his portfolio. Dodson first took position in the stock in Q2 2019 and has recently sold some shares of it. CME Group shares are down by over 12% year to date and by over 7% in the last year.

Mastercard

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., this company offers payment solutions. Dodson owns over 4 million shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), having a market value of more than $1.46 billion and accounting for 2.97% of his portfolio. Dodson first took position in the stock in Q2 2010 and has recently bought some shares of it. Mastercard shares are down by over 13% year to date and by almost 17% in the last year.

Deere & Co.

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Moline, Ill., this company makes and distributes equipment that is used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. Dodson owns over 3.6 million shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), having a market value of more than $1.49 billion and accounting for 3.04% of his portfolio. Dodson first took position in the stock in Q2 2019 and has recently bought some shares of it. Deere shares are down by almost 6% year to date and by over 4% in the last year.

Fiserv

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., it is a financial services technology firm. Dodson owns over 14 million shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV), having a market value of more than $1.5 billion and accounting for 3.08% of his portfolio. Dodson first took position in the stock in Q3 2020 and has recently bought some shares of it. Fiserv shares are down by over 14% year to date and by almost 18% in the last year.

Alphabet

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a holding company that operates through Google and Other Bets segments. Dodson owns 856,684 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), having a market value of more than $2.38 billion and accounting for 4.83% of his portfolio. Dodson first took position in the stock in Q1 2007 and has recently bought some shares of it. Alphabet shares are down by over 26% year to date and by over 12% in the last year.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Wash., this company develops and sells software and hardware. Dodson owns over 8.4 million shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), having a market value of more than $2.60 billion and accounting for 5.29% of his portfolio. Dodson first took position in the stock in Q4 2018 and has recently bought some shares of it. Microsoft shares are down by over 26% year to date and by almost 6% in the last year.

