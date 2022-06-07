These Are the Top Ten Holdings of Karthik Sarma

Karthik Sarma is the Managing Partner and founder of SRS Investment Management. Sarma founded SRS Investment Management in 2006, and prior to this, he was a Managing Director at Tiger Global Management. He joined Tiger Global Management within a few months of its launch in 2001, and before that, he worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company in New York City for three years. Let’s take a look at the top ten holdings of Karthik Sarma.

Top Ten Holdings of Karthik Sarma

We have used the latest 13F filing (March 31, 2022) of SRS Investment Management to come up with the top ten holdings of Karthik Sarma.

Fiverr International

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, this company developed an e-commerce platform to help users buy and sell digital services. Sarma owns over 2.3 million shares of Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) at an estimated average price of $126.76. These shares have a market value of more than $180 million and account for 1.89% of SRS Investment Management’s portfolio. Fiverr International shares are down by over 63% year to date and by almost 79% in the last year.

Dynatrace

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Waltham, Mass., this company offers a software intelligence platform. Sarma owns over 4.2 million shares of Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) at an estimated average price of $42.46. These shares have a market value of more than $200 million and account for 2.09% of SRS Investment Management’s portfolio. Dynatrace shares are down by almost 33% year to date and by almost 21% in the last year.

MGM Resorts International

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nev., this company owns and operates casino resorts. Sarma owns over 5.6 million shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) at an estimated average price of $32.22. These shares have a market value of more than $239 million and account for 2.50% of SRS Investment Management’s portfolio. MGM Resorts shares are down by almost 23% year to date and by almost 19% in the last year.

Twitter

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company operates a micro-blogging and social networking service. Sarma owns over 7.1 million shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) at an estimated average price of $38.41. These shares have a market value of more than $276 million and account for 2.89% of SRS Investment Management’s portfolio. Twitter shares are down by over 7% year to date and by almost 32% in the last year.

ZoomInfo Technologies

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., this company makes available data on organizations and professionals for sales and marketing teams. Sarma owns over 5.1 million shares of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) at an estimated average price of $60.92. These shares have a market value of more than $305 million and account for 3.20% of SRS Investment Management’s portfolio. ZoomInfo shares are down by almost 36% year to date and by over 6% in the last year.

Comcast

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, this company offers video, internet, and phone services. Sarma owns over 6.5 million shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) at an estimated average price of $47.76. These shares have a market value of more than $307 million and account for 3.21% of SRS Investment Management’s portfolio. Comcast shares are down by almost 14% year to date and by almost 24% in the last year.

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops social media applications. Sarma owns over 1.5 million shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) at an estimated average price of $219.92. These shares have a market value of more than $347 million and account for 3.64% of SRS Investment Management’s portfolio. Meta Platforms shares are down by almost 43% year to date and by almost 42% in the last year.

Netflix

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif., it is a streaming entertainment service company. Sarma owns over 1.4 million shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) at an estimated average price of $81.84. These shares have a market value of more than $550 million and account for 5.76% of SRS Investment Management’s portfolio. Netflix shares are down by almost 67% year to date and by over 59% in the last year.

Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hampton, N.H., this company operates and franchises fitness centers. Sarma owns over 6.9 million shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) at an estimated average price of $59.78. These shares have a market value of more than $587 million and account for 6.14% of SRS Investment Management’s portfolio. Planet Fitness shares are down by almost 21% year to date and by almost 5% in the last year.

Avis Budget Group

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., this company offers vehicle sharing and rental services. Sarma owns over 18 million shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). These shares have a market value of more than $5.30 billion and account for 56.11% of SRS Investment Management’s portfolio. Avis Budget Group shares are down by almost 6% year to date but are up by over 128% in the last year.

