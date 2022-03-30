S&P 500   4,618.88 (-0.27%)
These Are The Top Ten Holdings Of Nancy Zevenbergen

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | ValueWalk

Nancy Zevenbergen is the President and CIO of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC. Her first job was as a part-time teller at Seattle’s Rainier Bancorp, and after her college graduation in 1981, she worked for a trust department of a local bank. In 1987, she founded Zevenbergen Capital and had grown it into a company with over $4.5 billion in assets under management. Forbes once named her the “Best Investor You’ve Never Heard Of.” Let’s take a look at the top ten holdings of Nancy Zevenbergen.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Top Ten Holdings Of Nancy Zevenbergen

We have used the latest 13F filing of Zevenbergen Capital to come up with the top ten holdings of Nancy Zevenbergen. Following are the top ten holdings of Nancy Zevenbergen:

  1. Snap

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., it is a camera company. Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application. Zevenbergen owns over 3 million shares of Snap at an estimated average price of $55.48. With a market value of more than $141 million, these shares account for 2.95% of Zevenbergen’s portfolio. She first took the position in Snap in Q4 2020, and has recently bought some of its shares.

  1. Netflix

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif., it is a streaming entertainment service company. Zevenbergen owns 254,132 shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) at an estimated average price of $9.39. With a market value of more than $153 million, these shares account for 3.19% of Zevenbergen’s portfolio. She first took the position in Netflix in Q2 2009, and has recently sold some of its shares.

  1. Okta

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company has an identity management platform for enterprises. Zevenbergen owns 744,245 shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) at an estimated average price of $52.09. With a market value of more than $166 million, these shares account for 3.47% of Zevenbergen’s portfolio. She first took the position in Okta in Q4 2017, and has recently sold some of its shares.

  1. Snowflake

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bozeman, Mont., this company offers cloud data warehousing software. Zevenbergen owns 493,422 shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) at an estimated average price of $247.92. With a market value of more than $167 million, these shares account for 3.48% of Zevenbergen’s portfolio. She first took the position in Snowflake in Q4 2020, and has recently sold some of its shares.

  1. Amazon.com

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, it is an e-commerce platform that also offers networking services. Zevenbergen owns 63,772 shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at an estimated average price of $325.53. With a market value of more than $212 million, these shares account for 4.43% of Zevenbergen’s portfolio. She first took the position in Amazon in Q3 2007, and has recently sold some of its shares.

  1. MercadoLibre

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, this company has developed an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. Zevenbergen owns 174,399 shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) at an estimated average price of $115.32. With a market value of more than $235 million, these shares account for 4.90% of Zevenbergen’s portfolio. She first took the position in MercadoLibre in Q1 2009, and has recently bought some of its shares.

  1. Shopify

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, this company operates a cloud-based commerce platform aimed at small and medium-sized businesses. Zevenbergen owns 216,439 shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) at an estimated average price of $99.20. With a market value of more than $298 million, these shares account for 6.21% of Zevenbergen’s portfolio. She first took the position in Shopify in Q4 2016, and has recently sold some of its shares.

  1. Trade Desk

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Ventura, Calif., this company has a technology platform for advertising buyers. Zevenbergen owns over 3.5 million shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) at an estimated average price of $71.21. With a market value of more than $326 million, these shares account for 6.80% of Zevenbergen’s portfolio. She first took the position in Trade Desk in Q2 2017, and has recently sold some of its shares.

  1. NVIDIA

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company deals in computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. Zevenbergen owns over 1.1 million shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at an estimated average price of $42.68. With a market value of more than $334 million, these shares account for 6.97% of Zevenbergen’s portfolio. She first took the position in NVIDIA in Q3 2016, and has recently sold some of its shares.

  1. Tesla

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company deals in fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. Zevenbergen owns 487,424 shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) at an estimated average price of $24.05. With a market value of more than $515 million, these shares account for 10.74% of Zevenbergen’s portfolio. She first took the position in Tesla in Q2 2010, and has recently sold some of its shares.


