These Are The Top Ten Holdings Of Theo Kolokotrones

Theo A. Kolokotrones is the Chairman, Director and Portfolio Manager at PRIMECAP Management Company. He co-founded the PRIMECAP Management Company in September 1983. From 1970 to 1977, he worked as Vice President and Senior Financial Analyst at Smith Barney, Harris Upham and Company in New York, and for six years at Capital Research Company. Kolokotrones is a graduate of the University of Chicago and the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. Let’s take a look at the top ten holdings of Theo Kolokotrones.

Top Ten Holdings Of Theo Kolokotrones

We have referred to the latest 13F filing (March 31, 2022) of PRIMECAP Management Company to come up with the top ten holdings of Theo Kolokotrones. Following are the top ten holdings of Theo Kolokotrones:

FedEx

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., this company supports transportation, e-commerce, and business services. Kolokotrones owns over 13 million shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) at an estimated average price of $68.21. These shares have a market value of more than $3 billion and account for 2.31% of Kolokotrones’ portfolio. Kolokotrones has owned FedEx shares since Q1 2001 and has recently bought some more shares of it.

AstraZeneca

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Cambridge, UK, this company researches and develops pharmaceutical products. Kolokotrones owns over 46 million shares of AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ:AZN) at an estimated average price of $32.01. These shares have a market value of more than $3 billion and account for 2.32% of Kolokotrones’ portfolio. Kolokotrones has owned AstraZeneca shares since Q3 2015 and has recently sold some shares of it.

Alphabet

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a holding company that operates through Google and Other Bets segments. Kolokotrones owns over 1.1 million shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at an estimated average price of $596.02. These shares have a market value of more than $3 billion and account for 2.32% of Kolokotrones’ portfolio. Kolokotrones has owned Alphabet shares since Q2 2014 and has recently sold some shares of it.

Micron Technology

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, this company offers innovative memory and storage solutions. Kolokotrones owns over 40 million shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) at an estimated average price of $18.37. These shares have a market value of more than $3.1 billion and account for 2.40% of Kolokotrones’ portfolio. Kolokotrones has owned Micron Technology shares since Q1 2001 and has recently sold some shares of it.

Texas Instruments

Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Dallas, this company deals in analog and embedded semiconductors. Kolokotrones owns over 17 million shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) at an estimated average price of $29.20. These shares have a market value of more than $3.2 billion and account for 2.45% of Kolokotrones’ portfolio. Kolokotrones has owned Texas Instruments shares since Q1 2001 and has recently sold some shares of it.

Biogen

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., it is a biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Kolokotrones owns over 15 million shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) at an estimated average price of $84.58. These shares have a market value of more than $3.3 billion and account for 2.52% of Kolokotrones’ portfolio. Kolokotrones has owned Biogen shares since Q2 2003 and has recently bought some shares of it.

Tesla

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company deals in fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. Kolokotrones owns over 3.4 million shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) at an estimated average price of $26.54. These shares have a market value of more than $3.7 billion and account for 2.80% of Kolokotrones’ portfolio. Kolokotrones has owned Tesla shares since Q2 2011 and has recently sold some shares of it.

Amgen

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, Calif., it is a biotechnology company. Kolokotrones owns over 15.7 million shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) at an estimated average price of $59.37. These shares have a market value of more than $3.8 billion and account for 2.87% of Kolokotrones’ portfolio. Kolokotrones has owned Amgen shares since Q1 2001 and has recently sold some shares of it.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Wash., this company develops and offers software, services, devices, and solutions. Kolokotrones owns over 15 million shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at an estimated average price of $24.84. These shares have a market value of more than $4.8 billion and account for 3.64% of Kolokotrones’ portfolio. Kolokotrones has owned Microsoft shares since Q1 2001 and has recently sold some shares of it.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company develops and sells pharmaceutical products. Kolokotrones owns over 28 million shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) at an estimated average price of $54.96. These shares have a market value of more than $8 billion and account for 6.24% of Kolokotrones’ portfolio. Kolokotrones has owned Eli Lilly shares since Q1 2001 and has recently sold some shares of it.

