These Are The Top Ten Masternode Cryptocurrencies

In the cryptocurrency world, a node is a computer that participates in the coins network, while a full node is a node that hosts a copy of the coin’s ledger. A masternode is also a full node, but it runs only specific functions to support the network. In exchange of running specific functions, the node (full node) receives coins as a reward. A masternode can also be viewed as an alternative to mining. Let’s take a look at the top ten masternode cryptocurrencies.

Top Ten Masternode Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market cap data as of April 29, 2022 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the top ten masternode cryptocurrencies. Following are the top ten masternode cryptocurrencies:

Peony (PNY, >$49 million)

Peony Coin enables users to get farm products directly from farmers. It allows users to participate in farmland and other similar activities, and in turn, get a share of the products produced. PNY is down over 20% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $0.2293. It has an all-time high of $1.39 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0002125 (February 2019).

Stratis (STRAX, >$130 million)

Launched in August 2016, it is a blockchain-as-a-service platform that offers many products and services to enterprises, such as running full nodes, an initial coin offering platform and more. Stratis’ token STRAX can be used to purchase and operate services on the platform. STRAX is down almost 14% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $0.9813. It has an all-time high of $22.66 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.008483 (August 2016).

Divi (DIVI, >$180 million)

Launched in September 2018, it is a blockchain project with an objective to speed up the adoption of digital currencies. Divi, with its unique blockchain implementation and intuitive Smart Wallet make cryptocurrency transactions quicker, cheaper and easier to use. DIVI is down over 5% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $0.06671. It has an all-time high of $0.3527 (November 2020) and an all-time low of $0.001028 (June 2019).

Flux (FLUX, >$310 million)

It is a new generation of scalable decentralized cloud infrastructure that helps to develop, manage and spawn applications on multiple servers. FLUX is down over 4% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $1.37. It has an all-time high of $4.17 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01698 (November 2020).

Syscoin (SYS, >$320 million)

Syscoin is a smart contract platform that supports Web 3.0 ecosystem with ultra-low fees, Layer-2 scalability and decentralized Layer-1 security. It has been designed to support the future of smart contracts within IoT, Smart Cities, Metaverse and future interplanetary economies. SYS is down almost 1% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $0.5059. It has an all-time high of $1.31 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.0001992 (February 2015).

Sapphire (SAPP, >$340 million)

Sapphire aims to come up with a coin that is easy to use, enables fast payment transfers and is easily accessible to the community. In the long term, SAPP aims to be used as a stable means of payment in the real economy that is issued only to trustworthy partners. SAPP is up almost 7% in the last seven days, and is currently trading around $ $0.6422. It has an all-time high of $0.707 (April 2022) and an all-time low of $0.00178 (May 2020).

Horizen (ZEN, >$390 million)

It is a zero-knowledge-enabled network of blockchains that is powered by the largest node infrastructure in the industry. Horizen offers massive scalability and optional privacy features. It also features Zendoo, which is a sidechain system that allows the deployment of thousands of independent sidechains. ZEN is down almost 14% in the last seven days, and is currently trading over $31. It has an all-time high of $168.15 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $3.09 (July 2017).

Safe (SAFE, >$850 million)

SAFE aims to become the biggest secure and private digital currency payment and application platform. Its applications include safe payment, safe asset, safe voting, safe game and safe consultation. SAFE is up almost 20% in the last seven days, and is currently trading over $40. It has an all-time high of $49.08 (April 2022) and an all-time low of $0.1082 (October 2020).

Dash (DASH, >$1 billion)

Launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin, it is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency that focuses on providing a quick, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. DASH is down over 8% in the last seven days, and is currently trading over $94. It has an all-time high of $1,642.22 (December 2017) and an all-time low of $0.2139 (February 2014).

ION (ION, >$43 billion)

ION is a blockchain based, decentralized gaming ecosystem designed for gamers. It aims to make mobile games interesting by rewarding players with its native coin, ION. The coin is currently trading over $3,000. ION has an all-time high of $5,265.15 (April 2022) and an all-time low of $0.002414 (August 2021).

