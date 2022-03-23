These Are The Top Ten Stock Holdings Of John Calamos

John Calamos is the Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments. Calamos is a self-made billionaire, who founded Calamos Asset Management in 1977. He is known for investing in convertible bonds, and has written two books focusing on convertible securities. Calamos has a B.A. in Economics and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He also served as a combat pilot during the Vietnam War. Let’s take a look at the top ten stock holdings of John Calamos.

Top Ten Stock Holdings Of John Calamos

We have used the latest 13F filing (Dec. 31, 2021) of Calamos Advisors, a hedge fund, to come up with the top ten stock holdings of John Calamos. We have only considered Calamos’ common stock holdings for the list (not options, bonds, ETFs, etc.). Following are the top ten stock holdings of John Calamos:

JPMorgan Chase

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York, this company offers financial and investment banking services. Calamos owns over 1.04 million shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) at an estimated average price of $84.30. These shares have a market value of more than $165 million and account for 0.62% of Calamos’ portfolio. Calamos first acquired JPMorgan Chase shares in Q4 2004, and has recently sold some of its shares. JPMorgan Chase shares are presently trading over $140.

Bank of America

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., it is a bank and financial holding company that offers banking and nonbank financial services. Calamos owns over 4.2 million shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) at an estimated average price of $27.49. These shares have a market value of more than $190 million and account for 0.71% of Calamos’ portfolio. Calamos first acquired Bank of America shares in Q2 2004, and has recently bought more of its shares. Bank of America shares are presently trading over $42.

Alphabet (Class C)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a holding company that operates through Google and Other Bets segments. Calamos owns 75,969 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) at an estimated average price of $1379.49. These shares have a market value of more than $219 million and account for 0.82% of Calamos’ portfolio. Calamos first acquired Alphabet (Class C) shares in Q2 2014, and has recently bought more of its shares. Alphabet shares are presently trading over $2,700.

UnitedHealth Group

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minn., this company offers health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. Calamos owns 452,678 shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) at an estimated average price of $230.18. These shares have a market value of more than $220 million and account for 0.85% of Calamos’ portfolio. Calamos first acquired UnitedHealth shares in Q1 2007, and has recently bought more of its shares. UnitedHealth shares are presently trading over $506.

NVIDIA

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company designs and makes computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. Calamos owns over 1.2 million shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at an estimated average price of $49.09. These shares have a market value of more than $380 million and account for 1.42% of Calamos’ portfolio. Calamos first acquired NVIDIA shares in Q3 2016, and has recently bought more of its shares. NVIDIA shares are presently trading over $265.

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company primarily develops social media applications. Calamos owns over 1.1 million shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) at an estimated average price of $146.48. These shares have a market value of more than $381 million and account for 1.43% of Calamos’ portfolio. Calamos first acquired Meta Platforms shares in Q2 2012, and has recently sold some of its shares. Meta Platforms shares are presently trading over $216.

Alphabet (Class A)

Calamos owns 140,588 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at an estimated average price of $1012.77. These shares have a market value of more than $407 million and account for 1.52% of Calamos’ portfolio. Calamos first acquired Alphabet (Class A) shares in Q1 2005, and has recently bought more shares of it. Alphabet shares are presently trading over $2,700.

Amazon.com

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, it is an e-commerce company that makes hardware and offers networking services as well. Calamos owns 183,092 shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at an estimated average price of $1250.64. These shares have a market value of more than $610 million and account for 2.28% of Calamos’ portfolio. Calamos first acquired Amazon shares in Q2 2007, and has recently bought more shares of it. Amazon shares are presently trading over $3,200.

Apple

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Cupertino, Calif., this company deals in smartphones, tablets, wearables, software services and more. Calamos owns over 5.5 million shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) at an estimated average price of $99.22. These shares have a market value of more than $990 million and account for 3.71% of Calamos’ portfolio. Calamos first acquired Apple shares in Q4 2004, and has recently bought more shares of it. Apple shares are presently trading over $164.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Wash., this company deals in software, services, devices, and solutions. Calamos owns over 3 million shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at an estimated average price of $99.60. These shares have a market value of more than $1 billion and account for 3.87% of Calamos’ portfolio. Calamos first acquired Microsoft shares in Q4 2004, and has recently bought more shares of it. Microsoft shares are presently trading over $300.

