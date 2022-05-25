These Are The Top Ten Stock Holdings Of William Harnisch

William Harnisch is the founder and Chief Investment Strategist at Peconic Partners. He founded Peconic Partners in 2000, and prior to this, he worked as the president and chief executive officer at Forstmann-Leff Associate. From 1968-1970, Harnisch worked at Chase Manhattan Bank as an analyst. He has an MBA from New York University and also has a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification. Let’s take a look at the top ten stock holdings of William Harnisch.

Top Ten Stock Holdings Of William Harnisch

We have used the latest available 13F filing (March 31, 2022) of Peconic Partners to come up with the top stock holdings of William Harnisch. Following are the top ten stock holdings of William Harnisch:

Energy Transfer

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Dallas, this company offers natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Harnisch owns 300,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) that have a market value of more than $3 million, and account for 0.26% of his portfolio. Energy Transfer shares are up almost 37% YTD and almost 14% in the last one year. Harnisch has added this stock only recently.

Diamondback Energy

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Midland, Texas, it is an oil and natural gas company. Harnisch owns 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) that have a market value of more than $4 million, and account for 0.32% of his portfolio. Diamondback Energy shares are up over 26% YTD and over 80% in the last one year. Harnisch has recently bought more shares of Diamondback Energy.

Williams

Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., it is an energy infrastructure company. Harnisch owns 150,000 shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) that have a market value of more than $5 million, and account for 0.38% of his portfolio. Williams shares are up over 38% YTD and almost 39% in the last one year. Harnisch has added this stock only recently.

Globe Life

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, this company offers individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. Harnisch owns 50,000 shares of Globe Life Inc (NYSE:GL) that have a market value of more than $9 million, and account for 0.69% of his portfolio. Globe Life shares are up over 2% YTD but are down almost 8% in the last one year. Harnisch has added this stock only recently.

Teck Resources

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, this company deals in the mining and development of mineral properties. Harnisch owns 410,000 shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) that have a market value of more than $16 million, and account for 1.27% of his portfolio. Teck Resources shares are up almost 45% YTD and over 87% in the last one year. Harnisch has recently bought more shares of Teck Resources.

SBA Communications

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, it is a real estate investment trust. Harnisch owns 72,609 shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) that have a market value of more than $24 million, and account for 1.91% of his portfolio. SBA Communications shares are down over 14% YTD but are up almost 12% in the last one year. Harnisch has bought some shares of SBA Communications only recently.

Barrick Gold

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, this company deals in the production and sale of gold and copper. Harnisch owns about 2 million shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) that have a market value of more than $49 million, and account for 3.76% of his portfolio. Barrick Gold shares are up over 9% YTD but are down almost 16% in the last one year. Harnisch has added this stock only recently.

Dycom Industries

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., this company offers contracting services, including engineering, construction, maintenance and installation. Harnisch owns over 1.9 million shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) that have a market value of more than $180 million, and account for 14% of his portfolio. Dycom Industries shares are down almost 14% YTD but are up almost 15% in the last one year. Harnisch has bought some shares of Dycom Industries recently.

Wesco International

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., it is an electrical distribution and services company. Harnisch owns over 1.9 million shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) that have a market value of more than $250 million, and account for 19.85% of his portfolio. Wesco International shares are down almost 10% YTD but are up over 14% in the last one year. Harnisch has bought some shares of Wesco International recently.

Quanta Services

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Houston, this company offers infrastructure solutions to companies in the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. Harnisch owns over 5.4 million shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) that have a market value of more than $700 million, and account for 55.06% of his portfolio. Quanta Services shares are up almost 2% YTD and over 24% in the last one year. Harnisch has sold some shares of Quanta Services recently.

