These Are The Top Ten Stocks Popular Among Hedge Funds

Hedge funds are known to be smart investors, and there is always something intriguing about knowing the stocks that the "smart money" is betting on. Taking investing cues from hedge funds gets even more important when the market volatility is high and there is significant uncertainty due to macroeconomic factors. Though investors could never know in real-time the stocks that hedge funds are buying, still knowing about the stocks popular among hedge funds in the previous quarter can give some idea of the stocks to choose. So, let’s take a look at the top ten stocks popular among hedge funds.

Top Ten Stocks Popular Among Hedge Funds

We have referred to the Q4 13F filings of the hedge funds to come up with the top ten stocks popular among hedge funds. The list is in no particular order rather lists the top ten stocks in which hedge funds have made bigger investments. Following are the top ten stocks popular among hedge funds:

General Motors

Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Detroit, this company designs, makes and sells cars, trucks and automobile parts. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares are down almost 33% YTD and almost 1% in the last one month. Some hedge funds with large stakes in General Motors are Berkshire Hathaway, Harris Associates, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management and Eagle Capital Management.

Pfizer

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in New York, this company works to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures for critical diseases. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down over 18% YTD and over 12% in the last one month. Some hedge funds with large stakes in Pfizer are Sanders Capital, Coatue Management, Jensen Investment Management and Thornburg Investment Management.

Asana

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company develops a work management platform to assist team collaboration. Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) shares are down over 66% YTD and almost 27% in the last one month. Some hedge funds with large stakes in Asana are Yale University, Tiger Global Management, Renaissance Technologies and Two Sigma Advisers.

Fidelity National Information Services

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., this company offers technology solutions to merchants, banks, and capital markets firms globally. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) shares are down over 10% YTD and over 4% in the last one month. Some hedge funds with large stakes in Fidelity National Information Services are Cantillon Capital Management, Soroban Capital Partners, Steadfast Capital Management and DE Shaw.

Visa

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers digital payment services. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) shares are down almost 7% YTD and over 13% in the last one year. Some hedge funds with large stakes in Visa are TCI Fund Management, Sands Capital Management, Akre Capital Management and Lone Pine Capital.

Alibaba Group

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China, this company offers online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) shares are down over 24% YTD and over 13% in the last one month. Some hedge funds with large stakes in Alibaba Group are TT International, Bridgewater Associates, Causeway Capital Management and Joho Capital.

Uber Technologies

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, it operates a ridesharing mobile application that connects drivers with people who need a ride. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares are down almost 41% YTD and almost 23% in the last one month. Some hedge funds with large stakes in Uber are Altimeter Capital Management, Southpoint Capital Advisors, PointState Capital and Sachem Head Capital Management.

Zendesk

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers a customer service platform to help companies provide customer support. Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) shares are up over 10% YTD but are down over 6% in the last one month. Some hedge funds with large stakes in Zendesk are Meritage Group, Jana Partners, Contour Asset Management, and Third Point.

Amazon.com

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, it deals in digital streaming, e-commerce, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down almost 32% YTD and over 26% in the last one month. Some hedge funds with large stakes in Amazon are JW Asset Management, Lone Pine Capital, Meritage Group and Foxhaven Asset Management.

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., it develops and operates social media apps, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and more. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) (formerly Facebook) shares are down almost 39% YTD and over 7% in the last one month. Some hedge funds with large stakes in Meta Platforms are Symmetry Peak Management, HS Management Partners, Dorsey Asset Management and Lomas Capital Management.

