QQQ   263.32 (-2.31%)
AAPL   134.87 (-3.32%)
MSFT   224.51 (-1.91%)
META   101.47 (+5.18%)
GOOGL   87.32 (-1.78%)
AMZN   86.14 (-4.27%)
TSLA   177.59 (-7.17%)
NVDA   137.76 (-5.66%)
NIO   9.25 (-12.41%)
BABA   64.84 (-4.83%)
AMD   59.92 (-6.16%)
T   18.38 (-1.02%)
MU   55.97 (-2.64%)
CGC   3.21 (+0.31%)
F   13.31 (-2.99%)
GE   83.15 (-1.01%)
DIS   86.75 (-13.16%)
AMC   5.19 (-7.65%)
PYPL   78.68 (-3.02%)
PFE   46.72 (-1.33%)
NFLX   254.66 (-3.34%)
QQQ   263.32 (-2.31%)
AAPL   134.87 (-3.32%)
MSFT   224.51 (-1.91%)
META   101.47 (+5.18%)
GOOGL   87.32 (-1.78%)
AMZN   86.14 (-4.27%)
TSLA   177.59 (-7.17%)
NVDA   137.76 (-5.66%)
NIO   9.25 (-12.41%)
BABA   64.84 (-4.83%)
AMD   59.92 (-6.16%)
T   18.38 (-1.02%)
MU   55.97 (-2.64%)
CGC   3.21 (+0.31%)
F   13.31 (-2.99%)
GE   83.15 (-1.01%)
DIS   86.75 (-13.16%)
AMC   5.19 (-7.65%)
PYPL   78.68 (-3.02%)
PFE   46.72 (-1.33%)
NFLX   254.66 (-3.34%)
QQQ   263.32 (-2.31%)
AAPL   134.87 (-3.32%)
MSFT   224.51 (-1.91%)
META   101.47 (+5.18%)
GOOGL   87.32 (-1.78%)
AMZN   86.14 (-4.27%)
TSLA   177.59 (-7.17%)
NVDA   137.76 (-5.66%)
NIO   9.25 (-12.41%)
BABA   64.84 (-4.83%)
AMD   59.92 (-6.16%)
T   18.38 (-1.02%)
MU   55.97 (-2.64%)
CGC   3.21 (+0.31%)
F   13.31 (-2.99%)
GE   83.15 (-1.01%)
DIS   86.75 (-13.16%)
AMC   5.19 (-7.65%)
PYPL   78.68 (-3.02%)
PFE   46.72 (-1.33%)
NFLX   254.66 (-3.34%)
QQQ   263.32 (-2.31%)
AAPL   134.87 (-3.32%)
MSFT   224.51 (-1.91%)
META   101.47 (+5.18%)
GOOGL   87.32 (-1.78%)
AMZN   86.14 (-4.27%)
TSLA   177.59 (-7.17%)
NVDA   137.76 (-5.66%)
NIO   9.25 (-12.41%)
BABA   64.84 (-4.83%)
AMD   59.92 (-6.16%)
T   18.38 (-1.02%)
MU   55.97 (-2.64%)
CGC   3.21 (+0.31%)
F   13.31 (-2.99%)
GE   83.15 (-1.01%)
DIS   86.75 (-13.16%)
AMC   5.19 (-7.65%)
PYPL   78.68 (-3.02%)
PFE   46.72 (-1.33%)
NFLX   254.66 (-3.34%)

These Safe Bonds Pay 4.2%: Buy Before 2023 Recession

Wed., November 9, 2022 | Contrarian Outlook, Brett Owens

One week ago, money-printer-turned-inflation-hawk Jay Powell told the world he was going to keep hiking interest rates. And more than he thought his Federal Reserve needed just two months ago.

Yes, even higher interest rates. Obviously more bad news for bonds, right?

It depends. Let’s explore the second level take, because Jay’s outlook is actually bullish for a select slice of fixed income.

Our inspiration, as always, is renowned value investor Howard Marks, chief of Oaktree Capital Group, with $164 billion under management. Marks’ writing has won acclaim from legendary peers such as Joel Greenblatt, Jeremy Grantham, Seth Klarman and even Warren Buffett.

In his book The Most Important Thing: Uncommon Sense for the Thoughtful Investor, Marks introduces his concept of “second-level thinking” with a few examples:

  • First-level thinking says, “It’s a good company; let’s buy the stock.” Second-level thinking says, “It’s a good company, but everyone thinks it’s a great company, and it’s not. So the stock’s overrated and overpriced; let’s sell.”
  • First-level thinking says, “The outlook calls for low growth and rising inflation. Let’s dump our stocks.” Second-level thinking says, “The outlook stinks, but everyone else is selling in panic. Buy!”

Let’s apply this exercise to Powell’s presser. The first-level folks came away thinking:

“Gee, Jay is serious about cleaning up inflation. He is going to hike rates higher than we thought. He may leave them there longer than we thought. This is all bad for bonds because bond prices tend to move opposite rates. Let’s sell our bonds now.”

It’s fair. But they missed one critical nuance that we second-level scholars gleaned:

A recession is the only way we’re going to tame inflation at this point. An inevitable economic slump is coming. When it hits, investors will flock to the safest bonds on the planet. They always do.


It doesn’t happen often, but it is possible for short rates and long rates to march to different beats. This is happening now.

The “short end” (maturities closer to today) of the yield curve is grinding higher because the Fed head has said he has more work to do. Over time, the 2-year Treasury tends to lead the Fed Funds Rate because it anticipates the Fed’s next move.

The “long end” (maturities farther away) of the yield curve, meanwhile, is catching its breath while it weighs the lesser of two evils: inflation today or a recession tomorrow.

As I write, the 10-year Treasury yields 4.2%. This is too low for 8% inflation.

However, the 10-year hasn’t paid 4%+ in 14 years. With stocks looking dicey, the 4-handle coupon is bringing in some whale buyers, such as our man the “bond god” Jeffrey Gundlach.

Four percent has been a lid on long bond yields for the past 14 years. We thoughtful investors play the numbers. The “4% ceiling” is a logical place for the long rate to take a breather:

The 4% Yield Lid

But with a recession on the way, the 4% cap is likely to hold for now. Safe bonds like Treasuries will be promoted from the 2022 outhouse to the 2023 penthouse.

For the first time in 14 years, a fund like iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) pays. It boasts a 4.2% yield and has some serious upside potential. As we slide into a recession, TLT will be one of the few tickers climbing.

In 2008, TLT delivered a 28% total return for the year (including payouts). Quite the contrast with the S&P 500, which dropped 38%:

In 2008, TLT Did Great 

If you’re worried about a recession in 2023, TLT may be the play. As always, look past the headlines—and consider the second-level strategy.

Oh, and TLT pays its dividends monthly. Which is ideal.

I don’t know about you, but my subscriptions and bills charge my bank account monthly as well. I prefer to get paid before these debits hit!

My only knock on TLT? A 4.2% yield isn’t 8%. But that’s OK, because there are other safe bond funds that do pay 8%+ dividends, split into 12 monthly payments.

These are ideal for retirees because we can collect $3,300+ in dividends per month—every month—and earn $50,000 or more annually in capital gains to boot. Please stick with me another minute or two and I’ll explain how to retire on 8%+ dividends that are paid monthly.


7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.