These Were The 10 Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In Feb 2023

After kicking off 2023 on a positive note, the cryptocurrency market has had a pretty flat February. Bitcoin gained 0.4% last month, compared to a gain of almost 40% in January. The crypto market witnessed a brief sell-off earlier in the month, with BTC down about 6%.

However, the market quickly recovered losses in the following week, but maintained a low profile for the rest of the month. Let’s take a look at the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies in Feb 2023.

10 Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In Feb 2023

We have used the February return data from coinmarketcap.com to rank the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies in Feb 2023. We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $500 million (as of March 1, 2023) for our list of the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies in Feb 2023. Here were the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies in Feb 2023:

Filecoin (FIL, 23%)

Filecoin allows developers to come up with file storage services. FIL is up almost 101% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to over 38%. As of this writing, FIL is trading at $6.23, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $2.46 billion. FIL has an all-time high of $237.24 (Apr 2021) and an all-time low of $1.83 (Aug 2019).

OKB (OKB, 34%)

Launched in 2017, OKB is a utility token that allows users to use the special features of OKEx, which is one of the largest crypto exchanges. OKB is up over 79% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 125%. As of this writing, OKB is trading at $49.15, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.94 billion. OKB has an all-time high of $58.46 (Feb 2023) and an all-time low of $1.25 (May 2019).

Lido DAO (LDO, 39%)

Lido DAO is a staking solution for Ethereum with no minimum deposits. LDO is up almost 177% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 172%. As of this writing, LDO is trading at $3.00, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.54 billion. LDO has an all-time high of $11.00 (Nov 2021) and an all-time low of $0.406 (Jun 2022).

ImmutableX (IMX, 42%)

ImmutableX is referred to as the first layer-two scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum. IMX is up over 169% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 119%. As of this writing, IMX is trading at $1.04, giving it a market capitalization of more than $879 million. IMX has an all-time high of $9.50 (Nov 2021).

Maker (MKR, 43%)

Launched in December 2017, Maker is the governance token of the MakerDAO and Maker Protocol that allows users to issue and manage the DAI stablecoin. MKR is up over 93% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to over 46%.

As of this writing, MKR is trading at $935.89, giving it a market capitalization of more than $914 million. MKR has an all-time high of $6,339.02 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $21.06 (Jan 2017).

Neo (NEO, 45%)

Launched in February 2014, Neo aims to be the foundation for the next-gen economy where digitized payments, identities and assets come together. NEO is up almost 80% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 66%.

As of this writing, NEO is trading at $11.50, giving it a market capitalization of more than $811 million. NEO has an all-time high of $196.85 (Jan 2018) and an all-time low of $0.07229 (Oct 2016).

The Graph (GRT, 73%)

The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS. GRT is up over 162% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to over 127%. As of this writing, GRT is trading at $0.1481, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.3 billion. GRT has an all-time high of $2.88 (Feb 2021).

SingularityNET (AGIX, 164%)

First announced in 2017, this cryptocurrency allows users to easily develop, share and monetize AI services via its globally accessible AI marketplace. AGIX is up over 900% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to over 970%.

As of this writing, AGIX is trading at $0.458, giving it a market capitalization of more than $550 million. AGIX has an all-time high of $1.86 (Jan 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007497 (Mar 2023).

Stacks (STX, 209%)

Stacks aims to bring smart contracts and (DApps) decentralized applications to Bitcoin (BTC). STX is up over 288% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 228%. As of this writing, STX is trading at $0.821, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.12 billion. STX has an all-time high of $3.61 (Nov 2021) and an all-time low of $0.04501 (Mar 2020).

Conflux (CFX, 265%)

Conflux allows creators, communities, and markets to connect across borders and protocols. CFX is up over 793% year-to-date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 584%. As of this writing, CFX is trading at $0.197, giving it a market capitalization of more than $490 million. CFX has an all-time high of $1.70 (Mar 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02191 (Jan 2023).

