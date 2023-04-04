These Were The 10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In March 2023

The crypto market gained in March as fears of a banking crisis weighed heavily on financial stocks. Within the crypto market, investors also dumped fiat-backed stablecoins such as the USD Coin in favor of more popular coins like bitcoin and Ethereum. The total crypto market gained about 10% last month. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in March 2023.

The 10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In March 2023

We used the March return data from coinmarketcap.com to rank the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in March 2023. We only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $400 million as of April 1 for our list of the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in March 2023. Here are the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in March 2023.







10. Ethereum (ETH, 11%)

Launched in 2015, Ethereum works as a platform for many other cryptocurrencies. The platform's native token ether is up by almost 47% over the last 90 days, including a gain of almost 7% in the last 60 days.

As of the time of this writing, ether is trading at $1,792.86, giving it a market capitalization of more than $215 billion. ETH has an all-time high of $4,891.70 (Nov. 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4209 (Oct. 2015).

9. Loopring (LRC, 11%)

Loopring is an open protocol that supports the development of decentralized crypto exchanges. LRC, its native token, is up by almost 82% in the last 90 days, although it is down almost 17% for the last 60 days.

At the time of this writing, LRC is trading at $0.3529, giving it a market capitalization of more than $469 million. LRC has an all-time high of $3.8272 (Nov. 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01986 (Dec. 2019).

8. Hedera (HBAR, 12%)

Launched in 2019, Hedera is an enterprise-grade public network that enables individuals and businesses to develop powerful decentralized applications (DApps). HBAR is up by over 80% in the last 90 days, including a gain of more than 2% in the last 60 days.

At the time of this writing, HBAR is trading at $0.07036, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.15 billion. HBAR has an all-time high of $0.5701 (Sept. 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01001 (Jan. 2020).

7. Bitcoin (BTC, 21%)

Launched in January 2009, bitcoin is a peer-to-peer online currency. BTC is up by almost 66% in the last 90 days, including a nearly 17% gain over the last 60 days.

At the time of this writing, BTC is trading at $27,806.65, giving it a market capitalization of more than $537 billion. BTC has an all-time high of $68,789.63 (Nov. 2021) and an all-time low of $65.53 (June 2013).

6. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC, 22%)

Launched in 2019, Wrapped Bitcoin is a tokenized version of bitcoin that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. WBTC is up by over 66% in the last 90 days, including a gain of almost 17% over the last 60 days.

At the time of this writing, WBTC is trading at $27,844.07, giving it a market capitalization of more than $4.18 billion. WBTC has an all-time high of $67,011.00 (Nov. 2021) and an all-time low of $3,330.12 (Feb. 2019).

5. Stellar (XLM, 25%)

Created in 2014, Stellar aims to connect global financial systems and develop a protocol for payment providers and financial institutions. XLM is up by over 44% in the last 90 days, including a gain of more than 15% in the last 60 days.

At the time of this writing, XLM is trading at $0.1072, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.85 billion. XLM has an all-time high of $0.9381 (Jan. 2018) and an all-time low of $0.001227 (Nov. 2014).

4. XRP (XRP, 40%)

Launched in 2021, this ledger offers a range of apps and use cases related to payments, including micropayments, DeFi and NFTs. XRP is up by over 50% in the last 90 days, including a gain of almost 28% over the last 60 days.

At the time of this writing, XRP is trading at $0.5236, giving it a market capitalization of more than $27 billion. XRP has an all-time high of $3.8419 (July 2018) and an all-time low of $0.002802 (July 2014).





3. XDC Network (XDC, 47%)

Founded in 2019, XDC is an enterprise-grade blockchain compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and equipped with interoperable smart contracts. It was formerly called XinFin Network. XDC is up by almost 66% in the last 90 days, including a gain of almost 49% over the last 60 days.

At the time of this writing, XDC is trading at $0.04216, giving it a market capitalization of more than $582 million. XDC has an all-time high of $0.1939 (Aug. 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0001571 (June 2019).

2. Mask Network (MASK, 54%)

Launched in July 2019, MASK is a protocol that enables users to send encrypted messages on Facebook and Twitter. MASK is up by almost 165% in the last 90 days, including a gain of almost 36% over the last 60 days.

At the time of this writing, MASK is trading at $5.82, giving it a market capitalization of more than $443 million. MASK has an all-time high of $97.92 (Feb. 2021) and an all-time low of $0.9752 (Oct. 2022).

1. Conflux (CFX, 94%)

Founded in 2018, Conflux aims to power dApps (decentralized applications), e-commerce, and Web 3.0 infrastructure by improving upon existing protocols. CFX is up by almost 1,591% in the last 90 days, including a gain of more than 592% over the last 60 days.

At the time of this writing, CFX is trading at $0.3831, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.6 billion. CFX has an all-time high of $1.7038 (Mar. 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02191 (Jan. 2023).

