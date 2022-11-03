These Were The 10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In October 2022

October was a good month for the crypto market, and one major reason for this was the absence of any wild market action last month. Most major cryptocurrencies exhibited a lack of volatility in October.

Additionally, a pullback in U.S. Treasury bond yields in late October also contributed to the rally in the crypto market. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in October 2022.

Ten Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In October 2022

We have taken the October return data of cryptocurrencies from coinmarketcap.com to come up with the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in October 2022.

We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $400 million (as of Nov. 1, 2022) for our list of the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in October 2022. Below are the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in October 2022:

Maker (MKR, 20%)

Launched in 2017, the governance token of the MakerDAO and Maker Protocol allows users to issue and manage the DAI stablecoin. MKR is down by almost 65% year to date and down almost 18% in the last three months.

As of this writing, MKR is trading at $858.48, giving it a market capitalization of more than $842 million. MKR has an all-time high of $6,339.02 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $21.06 (January 2017).

Ethereum (ETH, 21%)

Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain system that features its own cryptocurrency. ETH is down by almost 59% year to date and down almost 4% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ETH is trading at $1,554.68, giving it a market cap of more than $190 billion. ETH has an all-time high of $4,891.70 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4209 (October 2015).

Mina (MINA, 21%)

It refers to itself as the world’s lightest blockchain as it was designed to remain constant despite the growth in usage. MINA is down by almost 82% year to date and down over 14% in the last three months.

As of this writing, MINA is trading at $0.6995, giving it a market capitalization of more than $498 million. MINA has an all-time high of $9.91 (June 2021) and an all-time low of $0.505 (October 2022).

Elrond (EGLD, 23%)

Announced in August 2019, this blockchain protocol aims to offer extremely fast transaction speeds by using sharding. EGLD is down by almost 76% year to date but is up over 2% in the last three months.

As of this writing, EGLD is trading at $59.44, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $1.40 billion. EGLD has an all-time high of $542.58 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $6.54 (October 2020).

Klaytn (KLAY, 36%)

Launched in June 2019, this blockchain focuses on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. KLAY is down by over 82% year to date and down almost 18% in the last three months.

As of this writing, KLAY is trading at $0.2419, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $745 million. KLAY has an all-time high of $4.38 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.05733 (May 2020).

Casper (CSPR, 37%)

Launched on March 2021, it aims to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology, smart contracts, and DApps. CSPR is down by almost 68% year to date but is up over 25% in the last three months.

As of this writing, CSPR is trading at $0.0384, giving it a market capitalization of more than $403 million. CSPR has an all-time high of $1.36 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02235 (June 2022).

Trust Wallet Token (TWT, 37%)

Launched in October 2020, it is a BEP-20 utility token that offers several benefits and incentives to Trust Wallet users. TWT is up by almost 58% year to date and up almost 10% in the last three months.

As of this writing, TWT is trading at $1.15, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $479 million. TWT has an all-time high of $1.65 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.006478 (July 2020).

Osmosis (OSMO, 43%)

It is an AMM (automated market maker) protocol for the ATOM ecosystem. OSMO is down by over 78% year to date but is up over 45% in the last three months.

As of this writing, OSMO is trading at $1.49, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $423 million. OSMO has an all-time high of $11.21 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $0.6869 (June 2022).

Huobi Token (HT, 97%)

Launched in January 2018, it is the native token of Huobi Global, which is a cryptocurrency exchange. HT is down by over 12% year to date but is up over 89% in the last three months.

As of this writing, HT is trading at $8.23, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $1.26 billion. HT has an all-time high of $39.81 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8903 (January 2019).

Dogecoin (DOGE, 141%)

Forked from Litecoin in December 2013, Dogecoin is an open-source digital currency that is primarily used to reward users for creating or sharing quality content. DOGE is down by almost 25% year to date but is up by almost 97% in the last three months.

As of this writing, DOGE is trading at $0.1293, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $17 billion. DOGE has an all-time high of $0.7376 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00008547 (May 2015).

