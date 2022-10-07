These Were The 10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In September 2022

The lack-luster performance in the crypto market continued into September. Although Bitcoin prices were roughly flat month over month, Ethereum dropped 12% last month (down 63% year-to-date).

Concerns over inflation and rising interest rates are still weighing on cryptocurrencies and other risk assets. Despite such a scenario, some cryptocurrencies were able to post impressive gains last month. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in September 2022.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In September 2022

We have used the September return data from coinmarketcap.com to come up with the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in September 2022. We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $400 million (as on Oct. 3, 2022).

ApeCoin (APE, 6%)

Launched in March 2022, it is a governance and utility token used within the APE Ecosystem. APE is down almost 1% year-to-date but is up by over 5% in the last three months.

As of this writing, APE is trading at $5.23, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.60 billion. It has an all-time high of $39.40 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $1.00 (March 2022).

Stellar (XLM, 9%)

Officially launched in 2015, it is a peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized network that aims to connect the world's financial systems and ensure a protocol for payment providers. XLM is down by almost 57% year-to-date but is up by almost 5% in the last three months.

As of this writing, XLM is trading at $0.1194, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3 billion. It has an all-time high of $0.9381 (January 2018).

Helium (HNT, 9%)

Launched in July 2019, it is a blockchain-powered network for IoT (Internet of Things) devices, allowing them to communicate and send data to each other. HNT is down by almost 87% year-to-date and down over 43% in the last three months.

As of this writing, HNT is trading at $5.33, giving it a market capitalization of more than $675 million. It has an all-time high of $55.22 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.2534 (June 2020).

PancakeSwap (CAKE, 15%)

Launched in September 2020, it is an AMM (automated market maker) that enables members to exchange tokens, provide liquidity (through farming) and earn fees in return. CAKE is down by almost 61% year-to-date but is up by over 47% in the last three months.

As of this writing, CAKE is trading at $4.71, giving it a market capitalization of more than $670 million. It has an all-time high of $44.18 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0002318 (September 2020).

Algorand (ALGO, 16%)

Launched in 2019, it is a self-sustaining, decentralized, blockchain-based network that has several use cases. ALGO is down by almost 80% year-to-date but is up by almost 13% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ALGO is trading at $0.3545, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.40 billion. It has an all-time high of $3.28 (June 2019) and an all-time low of $0.1024 (March 2020).

Compound (COMP, 27%)

Launched in 2018, it is a DeFi lending protocol that enables members to earn interest on their cryptocurrencies by depositing them in supported pools. COMP is down over 71% year-to-date but is up over 27% in three months.

As of this writing, COMP is trading at $59.95, giving it a market capitalization of more than $430 million. It has an all-time high of $911.20 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $26.52 (June 2022).

Terra Classic (LUNC, 32%)

Officially launched in April 2019, it is a blockchain protocol that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to support price-stable global payments systems. LUNC is down by over 95% year-to-date but is up by over 165% in the last three months.

As of this writing, LUNC is trading at $0.0002972, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.80 billion. It has an all-time high of $119.18 (April 2022) and an all-time low of $0.00001675 (March 2022).

XRP (XRP, 34%)

Launched in 2012, it is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized technology that has many applications and use cases related to payments. XRP is down by over 41% year-to-date but is up by almost 46% in the last three months.

As of this writing, XRP is trading at $0.5009, giving it a market capitalization of more than $24 billion. It has an all-time high of $3.84 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.002802 (July 2014).

Quant (QNT, 41%)

Launched in June 2018, it aims to connect blockchains and networks without compromising on their efficiency and interoperability. QNT is down by over 21% year-to-date but is up by over 124% in the last three months.

As of this writing, QNT is trading at $139.80, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.60 billion. It has an all-time high of $428.38 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1636 (August 2018).

Reserve Rights (RSR, 63%)

Launched in May 2019, it is the governance token for Reserve stablecoins. It serves two main purposes: insuring Reserve stablecoins (RTokens) through staking, and governing them through proposing & voting on changes to their configuration. RSR is down by almost 71% year-to-date but is up by almost 24% in the last three months.

As of this writing, RSR is trading at $0.008886, giving it a market capitalization of more than $375 million. It has an all-time high of $0.1189 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001247 (March 2020).

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the Stocks Here .