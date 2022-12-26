These Were The 10 Favorite Hedge Fund Stocks In Q3 2022

Hedge funds are known to be smart investors; thus, many equity investors are always eager to know what stocks they are investing in. Information on where the smart money is flowing helps such investors pick stocks for their portfolios.

Though hedge funds are not always correct, they are usually able to beat the market. Let’s take a look at the 10 favorite hedge fund stocks in Q3 2022.

10 Favorite Hedge Fund Stocks In Q3 2022

We have used the latest available 13f, 13g, and 13d filings to develop this list of the 10 favorite hedge fund stocks in Q3 2022. We have ranked the 10 favorite hedge fund stocks in Q3 2022 on the basis of the total value bought. Here were the 10 favorite hedge fund stocks in Q3 2022:

Alphabet (Cl. A)

The top 3 hedge funds that bought a significant amount of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares in Q3 were: Renaissance Technologies, Tiger Global Management and D1 Capital Partners. Alphabet shares are down by over 39% year to date and down almost 11% in the last month.

As of this writing, Alphabet shares are trading above $87, with a 52-week range of $83.34 to $151.55.

Occidental Petroleum

The top 3 hedge funds that bought a significant amount of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares in Q3 were: Berkshire Hathaway, Millennium Management and Point72 Asset Management. Occidental Petroleum shares are up by over 113% year to date but are down by over 13% in the last month.

As of this writing, Occidental Petroleum shares are trading above $62, with a 52-week range of $28.20 to $77.13.

Salesforce

The top 3 hedge funds that bought a significant amount of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) shares in Q3 were: Citadel Advisors, Viking Global Investors and Harris Associates. Salesforce shares are down by over 49% year to date and down over 15% in the last month.

As of this writing, Salesforce shares are trading above $129, with a 52-week range of $126.34 to $260.78.

NVIDIA

The top 3 hedge funds that bought a significant amount of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares in Q3 were: Fisher Asset Management, Coatue Management and Matrix Capital Management Company. NVIDIA shares are down by almost 48% year to date and down over 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, NVIDIA shares are trading above $153, with a 52-week range of $108.13 to $313.30.

Waste Management

The top 3 hedge funds that bought a significant amount of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares in Q3 were: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, Renaissance Technologies and BlackRock. Waste Management shares are down by over 5% year to date and down almost 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, Waste Management shares are trading above $157, with a 52-week range of $138.58 to $175.98.

Tesla

The top 3 hedge funds that bought a significant amount of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares in Q3 were: BlackRock, State Street and Jane Street Group. Tesla shares are down by over 64% year to date and down almost 32% in the last month.

As of this writing, Tesla shares are trading above $127, with a 52-week range of $122.26 to $402.67.

Amazon.com

The top 3 hedge funds that bought a significant amount of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares in Q3 were: Dodge & Cox, Citadel Advisors and Matrix Capital Management Company. Amazon shares are down by almost 50% year to date and down almost 11% in the last month.

As of this writing, Amazon shares are trading above $84, with a 52-week range of $82.25 to $172.94.

Canadian National Railway

The top 3 hedge funds that bought a significant amount of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) shares in Q3 were: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, Balyasny Asset Management and Citadel Advisors. Canadian National Railway shares are down by almost 3% year to date and down over 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, Canadian National Railway shares are trading above $119, with a 52-week range of $103.79 to $137.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The top 3 hedge funds that bought a significant amount of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) shares in Q3 were: Berkshire Hathaway, Two Sigma Advisers and Hudson Bay Capital Management. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are down by over 37% year to date and down over 8% in the last month.

As of this writing, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are trading above $74, with a 52-week range of $59.43 to $145.00.

Microsoft

The top 3 hedge funds that bought a significant amount of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares in Q3 were: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, State Street and Hudson Bay Capital Management. Microsoft shares are down by over 29% year to date and down almost 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, Microsoft shares are trading above $239, with a 52-week range of $213.43 to $344.30.

