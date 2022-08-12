These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In July 2022

After a dismal performance in the first two quarters, the crypto market bounced back strongly in July. In July, all major cryptocurrencies posted significant gains, including 20% for Bitcoin (BTC). In fact, most cryptocurrencies were in the green in July. Still, there were a few cryptocurrencies that posted negative returns and some that gave less return than others. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in July 2022.

Ten Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In July 2022

We have taken the July return data from coinmarketcap.com to rank the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in July 2022. We have excluded stablecoins and have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $400 million (as of July 31, 2022).

Stellar (XLM, 11.55%)

Created in 2014, it is a peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized network that aims to connect financial systems. As of this writing, XLM is trading at $0.1216, giving it a market cap of more than $3 billion. XLM has an all-time high of $0.9381 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.001227 (November 2014). It is up by over 8% in the last 90 days but is down by over 55% year to date.

KuCoin Token (KCS, 11.13%)

Launched in 2017, it is a profit-sharing token that enables users to draw value from the exchange. As of this writing, KCS is trading at $10.51, giving it a market cap of more than $1 billion. KCS has an all-time high of $28.80 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $0.3365 (January 2019). It is up by almost 5% in the last 90 days but is down by over 50% year to date.

Gala (GALA, 10.64%)

Launched in 2019, it aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by giving players more control over their games. As of this writing, GALA is trading at $0.05934, giving it a market cap of more than $400 million. GALA has an all-time high of $0.8367 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.000151 (December 2020). It is up by over 4% in the last 90 days but is down by over 80% year to date.

TRON (TRX, 7.01%)

Launched in 2017, it is a decentralized blockchain-based operating system that has been developed by the Tron Foundation. Tron allows content creators to connect directly with their audiences. As of this writing, TRX is trading at $0.06871, giving it a market cap of more than $6 billion. TRX has an all-time high of $0.3004 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.001091 (September 2017).

Huobi Token (HT, 4.15%)

Launched in January 2018, it is the native token of Huobi Global, which is a cryptocurrency exchange. It helps to reduce commissions for trading operations on the exchange. As of this writing, HT is trading at $4.36, giving it a market cap of more than $650 million. HT has an all-time high of $39.81 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8903 (January 2019).

Dogecoin (DOGE, 3.94%)

Forked from Litecoin in December 2013, it is an open-source digital currency that is based on the "doge" Internet meme. As of this writing, DOGE is trading at $0.06833, giving it a market cap of more than $9 billion. DOGE has an all-time high of $0.7376 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00008547 (May 2015). It is down by over 60% year to date and down almost 10% in the last 90 days.

Helium (HNT, 2.94%)

Launched in July 2019, it is a decentralized blockchain that powers IoT devices. Basically, it enables low-powered wireless devices to communicate and send data to each other using Helium’s network of nodes. As of this writing, HNT is trading at $8.44, giving it a market cap of more than $1 billion. HNT has an all-time high of $55.22 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.2534 (June 2020).

Basic Attention Token (BAT, 1.52%)

Launched in 2017, this crypto powers a digital advertising platform that rewards users for their attention, and in turn, offers advertisers a better return on their ad investment. As of this writing, BAT is trading at $0.4219, giving it a market cap of more than $600 million. BAT has an all-time high of $1.92 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.06621 (July 2017).

PAX Gold (PAXG, -2.65%)

Launched in September 2019, it is a gold-backed cryptocurrency. The main objective of this digital coin is to make gold more tradable. PAXG is tradable on a large variety of exchanges. As of this writing, PAXG is trading at $1,786.36, giving it a market cap of more than $600 million. PAXG has an all-time high of $3,487.68 (April 2020) and an all-time low of $1,387.98 (October 2019).

UNUS SED LEO (LEO, -12%)

Launched in May 2019, it is a utility token that is used across the iFinex ecosystem. This token has a unique burn mechanism, under which iFinex buys back LEO from the open market on a monthly basis. As of this writing, LEO is trading at $4.75, giving it a market cap of more than $4.5 billion. LEO has an all-time high of $8.04 (February 2022) and an all-time low of $0.8036 (December 2019).

