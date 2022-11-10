These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In October 2022

After a very turbulent September, the crypto market performed comparatively better in October. Most cryptocurrencies traded in a narrow range for most of the last month but edged up a little in the final week of October.

Still, there were many cryptocurrencies that posted significant losses last month. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in October 2022.

Ten Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In October 2022

We have considered the October return data of cryptocurrencies from coinmarketcap.com to develop this list of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies in October 2022.

We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $500 million (as of Nov. 1, 2022) for our list of the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in October 2022. Here were the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in October 2022:

ApeCoin (APE, -10%)

It is the governance token of the APE Ecosystem that allows token holders to participate in ApeCoin DAO. APE is down by almost 1% year to date and down over 48% in the last three months.

As of this writing, APE is trading at $3.66, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.12 billion. APE has an all-time high of $39.40 (March 2022) and an all-time low of $1 (March 2022).

Ethereum Classic (ETC, -11%)

Launched in July 2016, it is the hard fork of Ethereum (ETH) that primarily works as a smart contract network. ETC is down by almost 39% year to date and down almost 50% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ETC is trading at $21.09, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.93 billion. ETC has an all-time high of $176.16 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4524 (July 2016).

The Graph (GRT, -12%)

The Graph is an indexing protocol that is used for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS. GRT is down by almost 90% year to date and down almost 53% in the last three months.

As of this writing, GRT is trading at $0.06767, giving it a market capitalization of more than $474 million. GRT has an all-time high of $2.88 (February 2021).

Internet Computer (ICP, -13%)

Internet Computer makes available the first “World Computer” blockchain that helps develop an online system or service without the need for traditional IT, such as cloud computing. ICP is down by almost 84% year to date and down almost 51% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ICP is trading at $4.12, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.11 billion. ICP has an all-time high of $750.73 (May 2021).

NEAR Protocol (NEAR, -13%)

Launched in 2020, it is a community-run cloud computing platform that aims to do away with low transaction speeds, low throughput and poor interoperability. NEAR is down by almost 85% year to date and down almost 61% in the last three months.

As of this writing, NEAR is trading at $2.26, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.89 billion. NEAR has an all-time high of $20.42 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.526 (November 2020).

Chain (XCN, -13%)

Founded in 2014, Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure that allows organizations to develop better financial services. XCN is up by almost 1% year to date but is down over 50% in the last three months.

As of this writing, XCN is trading at $0.04348, giving it a market capitalization of more than $935 million. XCN has an all-time high of $0.1841 (May 2022) and an all-time low of $0.003958 (June 2022).

Helium (HNT, -20%)

Launched in July 2019, Helium is a blockchain-powered network for IoT (Internet of Things) devices, allowing them to communicate and send data. HNT is down by almost 93% year to date and down almost 67% in the last three months.

As of this writing, HNT is trading at $2.89, giving it a market cap of more than $385 million. HNT has an all-time high of $55.22 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.2534 (June 2020).

Axie Infinity (AXS, -27%)

It is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players. AXS is down by over 92% year to date and down almost 61% in the last three months.

As of this writing, AXS is trading at $7.33, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $709 million. AXS has an all-time high of $165.37 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1234 (November 2020).

Terra Classic (LUNC, -30%)

Released in August 2018, it is the first native token of Terra blockchain that helps to absorb the price deviation of the algorithmic stablecoin. LUNC is down by almost 100% year to date but is up almost 81% in the last three months.

As of this writing, LUNC is trading at $0.0001772, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $1.17 billion. LUNC has an all-time high of $119.18 (April 2022) and an all-time low of $0.00001675 (May 2022).

EthereumPoW (ETHW, -39%)

It is a hard fork of Ethereum blockchain. Following the Merge, Ethereum transitioned to proof-of-stake, but the forked version remains on proof-of-work. ETHW is down by almost 1% year to date and down almost 95% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ETHW is trading at $4.17, giving it a market capitalization of more than $450 million. ETHW has an all-time high of $141.36 (August 2022) and an all-time low of $3.66 (November 2022).

