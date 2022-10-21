These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q3 2022

The cryptocurrency market somewhat recovered in the third quarter from its first and second quarter lows. In fact, it was among the best-performing asset in the third quarter of 2022. Overall, the market capitalization increased by about $100 billion compared to the second quarter.

Despite a better than expected run, there were some cryptocurrencies that failed to capture investor sentiments. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022.

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q3 2022

We have used the third quarter return data of cryptocurrencies from coinmarketcap.com to develop this list of the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022.

We have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $400 million (as on Oct. 1, 2022) for our list of the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022. Here are the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Q3 2022:

Enjin Coin (ENJ, -18%)

First announced in July 2017, it enables game developers to tokenize in-game items on the Ethereum blockchain. ENJ is down by over 85% year to date and down by over 14% in the last month.

As of this writing, ENJ is trading at $0.4058, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $401 million. ENJ has an all-time high of $4.85 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01562 (November 2017).

Kava (KAVA, -20%)

KAVA is a layer-1 blockchain that offers both the speed and interoperability of Cosmo and the developer power of Ethereum. KAVA is down by over 69% year to date and down over 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, KAVA is trading at $1.38, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $413 million. KAVA has an all-time high of $9.19 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.30 (March 2020).

Klaytn (KLAY, -21%)

Launched in June 2019, this blockchain focuses on metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. KLAY is down by over 90% year to date and down over 33% in the last month.

As of this writing, KLAY is trading at $0.1338, giving it a market capitalization of more than $414 million. KLAY has an all-time high of $4.38 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.05733 (May 2020).

Stacks (STX, -21%)

STacks is a layer-1 blockchain solution that brings smart contracts and DApps (decentralized applications) to Bitcoin. STX is down by over 87% year to date and down over 11% in the last month.

As of this writing, STX is trading at $0.2949, giving the crypto a market cap of more than $3.89 billion. STX has an all-time high of $3.61 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.04501 (March 2020).

Decentraland (MANA, -23%)

Launched in 2017, it is a virtual reality Ethereum-powered platform that enables users to develop and monetize content and applications. MANA is down by over 82% year to date and down over 16% in one month.

As of this writing, MANA is trading at $0.5964, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $1 billion. MANA has an all-time high of $5.90 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007883 (October 2017).

UNUS SED LEO (LEO, -28%)

Launched in May 2019, it is a utility token for the iFinex ecosystem. LEO is up by almost 7% year to date and down over 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, LEO is trading at $4.07, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.88 billion. LEO has an all-time high of $8.04 (February 2022) and an all-time low of $0.8036 (December 2019).

THORChain (RUNE, -30%)

It is a decentralized liquidity protocol that enables users to exchange cryptocurrency assets without giving up full custody of their assets in the process. RUNE is down by over 81% year to date and down over 15% in the last month.

As of this writing, RUNE is trading at $1.40, giving the crypto a market capitalization of more than $459 million. RUNE has an all-time high of $21.26 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007939 (September 2019).

The Sandbox (SAND, -32%)

Launched in 2012, The Sandbox is a blockchain-powered virtual world that allows users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets. SAND is down by over 88% year to date and down over 16% in the last month.

As of this writing, SAND is trading at $0.7136, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1 billion. SAND has an all-time high of $8.44 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02894 (November 2020).

Basic Attention Token (BAT, -33%)

Launched in 2017, this crypto powers a blockchain-based digital advertising platform. BAT is down by almost 79% year to date and down over 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, BAT is trading at $0.2691, giving the crypto a market cap of more than $399 million. BAT has an all-time high of $1.92 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.06621 (July 2017).

Helium (HNT, -47%)

Launched in July 2019, it is a decentralized blockchain network for IoT (Internet of Things) devices. HNT is down by almost 90% year to date and down over 30% in the last month.

As of this writing, HNT is trading at $4.01, giving it a market capitalization of more than $512 million. HNT has an all-time high of $55.22 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.2534 (June 2020).

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .