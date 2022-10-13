These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies in September 2022

September has historically been the worst month for Bitcoin, with BTC posting negative returns in each of the last five years. The trend continued this year as well, with Bitcoin posting a negative return of over 3% in September.

There were, however, many other popular cryptocurrencies that fared much worse than Bitcoin last month. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in September 2022.

Ten Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies in September 2022

We have used the September return data from coinmarketcap.com to develop this list of the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in September 2022.

For our list of the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in September 2022, we have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $400 million (as of Oct. 1, 2022). Here are the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in September 2022:

Huobi Token (HT, -17%)

Launched in January 2018, it is the native token of Huobi Global, which is a cryptocurrency exchange. HT is down by over 31% year to date but is up over 48% in the last three months.

As of this writing, HT is trading at $6.48, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $1 billion. HT has an all-time high of $39.81 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8903 (January 2019).

Ethereum (ETH, -17%)

Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain system. ETH is down by over 65% year to date but is up over 20% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ETH is trading at $1,300, giving it a market capitalization of more than $159 billion. ETH has an all-time high of $4,891.70 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4209 (October 2015).

Fantom (FTM, -18%)

Launched in June 2018, it is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform that offers DeFi (decentralized finance) services to developers. FTM is down by almost 92% year to date and down over 12% in the last three months.

As of this writing, FTM is trading at $0.2075, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $525 million. FTM has an all-time high of $3.48 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001953 (March 2020).

Klaytn (KLAY, -19%)

Launched in June 2019, Klaytn is a public blockchain that focuses on the metaverse, gamefi, and creator economy. KLAY is down by over 87% year to date and down over 21% in the last three months.

As of this writing, KLAY is trading at $0.171, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $520 million. KLAY has an all-time high of $4.38 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.05733 (May 2020).

Curve DAO Token (CRV, -20%)

Launched in January 2020, it is a decentralized exchange for stablecoins that makes use of AMM (automated market maker) to manage liquidity. CRV is down by almost 86% year to date and down almost 18% in the last three months.

As of this writing, CRV is trading at $0.833, giving it a market capitalization of more than $440 million. CRV has an all-time high of $60.50 (August 2020) and an all-time low of $0.3316 (October 2020).

THORChain (RUNE, -20%)

Founded in 2018, it is a decentralized liquidity protocol that enables members to effortlessly exchange cryptocurrency assets without giving up the custody of their assets. RUNE is down by over 79% year to date and down almost 26% in the last three months.

As of this writing, RUNE is trading at $1.53, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $500 million. RUNE has an all-time high of $21.26 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.007939 (September 2019).

UNUS SED LEO (LEO, -24%)

Launched in May 2019, it is a utility token for the iFinex ecosystem and helps users save money on trading fees. LEO is up by over 8% year to date but is down over 22% in the last three months.

As of this writing, LEO is trading at $4.11, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.90 billion. LEO has an all-time high of $8.04 (February 2022) and an all-time low of $0.8036 (December 2019).

EOS (EOS, -24%)

Launched in 2018, it is an open-source blockchain platform that focuses on high performance, flexibility, security, and developer experience. EOS is down by over 66% year to date but is up almost 14% in the last three months.

As of this writing, EOS is trading at $1.05, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $1 billion. EOS has an all-time high of $22.89 (April 2018) and an all-time low of $0.4802 (October 2017).

Synthetix (SNX, -24%)

Launched in September 2017, it is a DeFi protocol that offers users on-chain exposure to a range of crypto and non-crypto assets. SNX is down by almost 65% year to date and down almost 20% in the last three months.

As of this writing, SNX is trading at $2.10, giving it a market capitalization of more than $502 million. SNX has an all-time high of $28.77 (February 2021) and an all-time low of $0.03258 (January 2019).

Lido DAO (LDO, -27%)

Lido DAO is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum that allows members to stake their ETH with no minimum deposits. LDO is down by over 64% year to date but is up almost 66% in the last three months.

As of this writing, LDO is trading at $1.32, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $412 million. LDO has an all-time high of $11.00 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.406 (June 2022).

