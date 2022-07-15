These Were The Five Best- And Worst-Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Q2 2022

Recession fears and interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve weighed on stock market performance during the second quarter. Global uncertainty, rising inflation and supply shocks resulted in the weakest first-half performance since 1970. Almost all sectors and types of stocks faced challenges during the quarter. Although this isn’t good news for investors, it does offer an opportunity to buy quality stocks at a discount. Let’s take a look at the five best- and worst-performing large-cap stocks in Q2 2022.

The Five Best-Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Q2 2022

We used the quarterly return data on large-cap stocks from finviz.com to determine the five best- and worst-performing large-cap stocks in Q2 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five best-performing large-cap stocks in Q2 2022:

AT&T (15%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a telecommunications company and the biggest provider of mobile telephone services in the U.S. AT&T shares are up by over 10% year to date but are down almost 5% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, AT&T shares are trading above $20, giving the company a market cap of more than $140 billion. The shares have a 52-week range of $16.62 to $21.61.

Monster Beverage (16%)

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Corona, California, this company develops and sells energy drinks, beverages and concentrates. Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) shares are up by almost 1% year to date and up by over 3% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Monster Beverage shares are trading at more than $95, giving the company a market cap of more than $51 billion. The shares have a 52-week range of $71.78 to $99.89.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (23%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, Biohaven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops late-stage drug candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) shares are up by over 5% year to date and up by over 20% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are trading at over $144, giving the company a market cap of more than $10 billion. The shares have a 52-week range of $79.01 to $151.51.

Seagen (25%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Bothell, Washington, Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Seagen shares are up by almost 15% year to date and up by over 23% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Seagen shares are trading at over $175, giving the company a market cap of more than $32 billion. The shares have a 52-week range of $105.43 to $192.79.

United Therapeutics (34%)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) is a biotechnology company that develops products for chronic and life-threatening diseases. United Therapeutics shares are up by almost 10% year to date and up almost 29% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, United Therapeutics shares are trading at over $230, giving the company a market cap of more than $10 billion. The shares have a 52-week range of $158.38 to $245.48.

The Five Worst-Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Q2 2022

Here are the five worst-performing large-cap stocks in Q2 2022:

Netflix (-54%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Netflix is a streaming entertainment service company. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are down by almost 71% year to date and down by over 67% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Netflix shares are trading at over $174, giving the company a market cap of more than $77 billion. The shares have a 52-week range of $162.71 to $700.99.

Block (-56%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, this company helps sellers grow their businesses by providing them with an integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software and banking services. Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares are down by over 60% year to date and down almost 73% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Block shares are trading at over $63, giving the company a market cap of more than $37 billion. The shares have a 52-week range of $56.01 to $289.23.

Unity Software (-64%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, this company offers solutions to develop, operate and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for all types of devices. Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) shares are down by over 77% year to date and down by over 66% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Unity Software shares are trading at over $32, giving the company a market cap of more than $11 billion. The shares have a 52-week range of $29.09 to $210.

Snap (-64%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Snap is a camera application that allows users to communicate visually with friends and family. Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are down by almost 71% year to date and down by over 77% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Snap shares are trading at over $13, giving the company a market cap of more than $22 billion. The shares have a 52-week range of $11.88 to $83.34.

Cloudflare (-65%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, this company offers cloud-based services to secure websites. Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) shares are down by over 64% year to date and down by over 54% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Cloudflare shares are trading at over $46, giving the company a market cap of more than $15 billion. The shares have a 52-week range of $38.96 to $221.64.

