These Were The Five Best- And Worst-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In July 2022

After a dismal performance in the first six months of 2022, July offered some respite for stock market investors. In fact, July has been the best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020. The index gained more than 9% last month, and all of the top mega-cap stocks offered decent returns to investors. Let’s take a look at the five best- and worst-performing mega-cap stocks in July 2022.

The Five Best-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In July 2022

We have used the July return data for mega-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best- and worst-performing mega-cap stocks in July 2022. Let’s start with the five best-performing mega-cap stocks in July 2022:

Danaher (15%)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Danaher is a medical company that develops professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares have lost almost 12% year to date and are down more than 2% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company's shares are trading at more than $290. They have a 52-week range of $233.71 to $333.96. Danaher reported more than $29 billion in revenue for 2021 and over $22 billion in 2020.

Apple (17%)

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Cupertino, California, this company develops and sells smartphones, tablets, wearables, computers, and related services and software. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares have lost more than 8% year to date but are up by almost 12% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Apple shares are trading at above $162, and their 52-week range is $129.04 to $182.94. Apple reported more than $360 billion in revenue for 2021 and over $270 billion in 2020.

NVIDIA (17%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA is a computing platform company that develops graphics-processor technologies for workstations, desktop computers, and mobile devices. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares have lost almost 36% year to date and are down by over 7% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the chipmaker's shares are trading at above $184 with a 52-week range of $140.55 to $346.47. NVIDIA reported more than $26 billion in revenue for 2021 and over $16 billion in 2020.

Amazon.com (24%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon is an e-commerce company that also serves developers and enterprises through Amazon Web Services. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares have lost more than 18% year to date and are down by almost 18% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company's shares are trading at above $136, and their 52-week range is $101.26 to $188.11. Amazon reported more than $460 billion in revenue for 2021 and over $380 billion in 2020.

Tesla (30%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company develops and sells fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have lost almost 13% year to date but have gained almost 30% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company's shares are trading at above $923 with a 52-week range of $620.57 to $1,243.49. Tesla reported more than $53 billion in revenue for 2021 and over $31 billion in 2020.

The Five Worst-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In July 2022

Here are the five worst-performing mega-cap stocks in July 2022:

Johnson & Johnson (-1%)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Brunswick, New Jersey, this company develops and sells healthcare products. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares have gained almost 2% year to date and are up by almost 1% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company's shares are trading at above $173 with a 52-week range of $155.72 to $186.69. Johnson & Johnson reported more than $90 billion in revenue for 2021 and over $80 billion in 2020.

Procter & Gamble (-2%)

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Procter & Gamble is a consumer goods company that offers products and services for various rooms, including kitchens, laundry rooms, bathrooms and more. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) shares have lost almost 14% year to date and are down by almost 1% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company's shares are trading at above $140 with a 52-week range of $129.50 to $165.35. Procter & Gamble reported more than $76 billion in revenue for 2021 and over $70 billion in 2020.

Meta Platforms (-3%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, this company develops and operates social media apps. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares have lost more than 52% year to date and are down by almost 55% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company's shares are trading at above $159 with a 52-week range of $154.25 to $384.33. Meta Platforms reported more than $110 billion in revenue for 2021 and over $80 billion in 2020.

Merck & Co. (-3%)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, this company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, animal health products, vaccines, biologic therapies and consumer care product lines. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares have gained almost 16% year to date and are up by over 16% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company's shares are trading at above $88 with a 52-week range of $70.89 to $95.72. Merck & Co. reported more than $48 billion in revenue for 2021 and over $41 billion in 2020.

AbbVie (-7%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois, AbbVie is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and selling pharmaceutical products that treat conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases. AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares have gained more than 4% year to date and are up by over 22% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company's shares are trading at above $140 with a 52-week range of $105.56 to $175.91. AbbVie reported more than $56 billion in revenue for 2021 and over $45 billion in 2020.

