These Were The Five Best- And Worst-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In October 2022

October offered much-needed relief to stock market investors. For instance, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained almost 14% last month, notching its best monthly performance since 1976. Other major indexes gained as well, with the S&P 500 soaring 8% and the Nasdaq Composite rising almost 4% in October.

Individual stocks also performed well, including most mega-cap stocks. In fact, only a few mega-cap stocks posted a negative return, and the rest all were in the green. Let’s take a look at the five best- and worst-performing mega-cap stocks in October 2022.

The Five Best-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In October 2022

We used the October return data for mega-cap stocks from finviz.com to determine the five best- and worst-performing mega-cap stocks in October 2022. Here are the five best-performing mega-cap stocks in October 2022:

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Bank of America (19%)

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank of America is an investment bank and financial services holding company. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares are down by almost 18% year to date but have risen almost 11% in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Bank of America shares are trading at around $36 with a 52-week range of $29.31 to $50.11, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $290 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (20%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, JPMorgan Chase is an investment bank and financial services holding company. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) shares are down by almost 20% year to date but rose more than 13% in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, JPMorgan Chase shares are trading at around $127 with a 52-week range of $101.28 to $171.69, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $369 billion.

Chevron (26%)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, this company deals in integrated energy and chemicals operations globally. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares are up by over 56% year to date, including a gain of over 15% in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Chevron shares are trading at around $183 with a 52-week range of $110.73 to $183.84, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $352 billion.

Exxon Mobil (27%)

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Exxon Mobil is one of the world’s biggest publicly traded international oil and gas companies. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) shares are up by almost 83% year to date, including a nearly 19% gain in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Exxon Mobil shares are trading at around $112 with a 52-week range of $57.96 to $112.91, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $460 billion.

Oracle (28%)

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers comprehensive and fully integrated cloud applications and cloud platform services. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares are down by more than 10% year to date, following an increase of more than 2% over the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Oracle shares are trading at around $78 with a 52-week range of $60.78 to $106.34, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $208 billion.

The Five Worst-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In October 2022

Here are the five worst-performing mega-cap stocks in October 2022:

Microsoft (-1%)

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, this company develops computer software, personal computers, consumer electronics and related services. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are down by almost 32% year to date, including the decline of more than 16% in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Microsoft shares are trading at around $228 with a 52-week range of $219.13 to $349.67, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.7 trillion.

Alphabet Class C (-2%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet is a holding company for Google and several former Google subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares are down by over 35% year to date, including a decline of over 19% in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Alphabet shares are trading at around $93 with a 52-week range of $91.90 to $152.10, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.2 trillion.

Amazon.com (-9%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, this company largely deals in e-commerce, cloud computing, online advertising and digital streaming. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down by over 40% year to date, including a decline of more than 25% in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Amazon shares are trading at around $99 with a 52-week range of $97.66 to $188.11, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion.

Tesla (-14%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company designs and develops electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by almost 35% year to date, including a decline of more than 23% in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Tesla shares are trading at around $231 with a 52-week range of $198.59 to $414.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $720 billion.

Meta Platforms (-31%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, this company designs, develops and operates social media applications. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are down by almost 72% year to date, including a nearly 41% decline in the last three months.

As of the time of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading at around $94 with a 52-week range of $92.60 to $353.83, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $266 billion.

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article