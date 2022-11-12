These Were The Five Best- And Worst-Performing Real Estate Stocks In October 2022

Real estate stocks help investors insulate their portfolio against rising inflation. Although the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate several times this year, the widespread inflation is showing minimal signs of slowing down.

Thus, during such times, real estate stocks often provide safer long-term investment opportunities to shareholders. Let’s take a look at the five best- and worst-performing real estate stocks in October 2022.

The Five Best-Performing Real Estate Stocks In October 2022

We used the October return data for real estate stocks from finviz.com to determine the five best- and worst-performing real estate stocks in October 2022. We only considered companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion as of November 1, 2022. These were the five best-performing real estate stocks in October 2022:

Gaming And Leisure Properties (13%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, this company acquires, finances and owns real estate property leased to gaming operators. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares are up by almost 6% year to date, including a decline of more than 1% in the last three months.

At the time of this writing, Gaming & Leisure Properties shares are trading at around $51 with a 52-week range of $41.81 to $52.87, giving the company a market cap of more than $12 billion.

Kimco Realty (16%)

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates open-air shopping centers. Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) shares are down more than 9% year to date, including a decline of over 4% in the last three months.

At the time of this writing, Kimco Realty Group shares are trading at around $22 with a 52-week range of $17.71 to $26.57, giving the company a market cap of more than $12 billion.

CoStar Group (19%)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., this company offers real estate information and analytics. CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares are up more than 6% year to date, including an increase of more than 12% in the last three months.

At the time of this writing, CoStar Group shares are trading at around $84 with a 52-week range of $49 to $85.24, giving the company a market cap of more than $32 billion.

Host Hotels & Resorts (19%)

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, this real estate investment trust manages luxury and upper-upscale hotels. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) shares are up more than 4% year to date, including a decline of more than 7% in the last three months.

At the time of this writing, Host Hotels & Resorts shares are trading at around $18 with a 52-week range of $15.10 to $21.63, giving the company a market cap of more than $12 billion.

Simon Property Group (21%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Simon Property Group is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) shares are down by almost 25% year to date, including an increase of almost 4% in the last three months.

At the time of this writing, Simon Property Group shares are trading at around $120 with a 52-week range of $86.02 to $171.12, giving the company a market cap of more than $42 billion.

The Five Worst-Performing Real Estate Stocks In October 2022

SBA Communications (-5%)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, SBA is a real estate investment trust that offers wireless communications infrastructures. SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares are down by almost 24% year to date, including a decline of more than 15% in the last three months.

At the time of this writing, SBA Communications shares are trading at around $296 with a 52-week range of $236.20 to $391.15, giving the company a market cap of more than $29 billion.

Invitation Homes (-6%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, this company acquires, renovates, leases and operates single-family homes as rental properties. Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) shares are down by almost 29% year to date, including a decline of more than 18% in the last three months.

At the time of this writing, Invitation Homes shares are trading at around $32 with a 52-week range of $29.56 to $45.80, giving the company a market cap of more than $18 billion.

Equity Residential (-6%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this real estate investment trust acquires, develops and manages apartment rentals. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares are down more than 29% year to date, including a decline of over 19% in the last three months.

At the time of this writing, Equity Residential shares are trading at around $63 with a 52-week range of $59.32 to $94.32, giving the company a market cap of more than $23 billion.

Crown Castle (-8%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Crown Castle is a real estate investment trust that offers access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. Crown Castle Inc (NYSE:CCI) shares are down by almost 34% year to date, including a decline of almost 24% in the last three months.

At the time of this writing, Crown Castle shares are trading at around $134 with a 52-week range of $121.71 to $209.87, giving the company a market cap of more than $55 billion.

Essex Property Trust (-8%)

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, Essex is a real estate investment trust that primarily deals in apartment communities. Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) shares are down by almost 38% year to date, including a decline of more than 26% in the last three months.

At the time of this writing, Essex Property Trust shares are trading at around $218 with a 52-week range of $205.83 to $363.36, giving the company a market cap of more than $13 billion.

