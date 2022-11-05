S&P 500   3,770.55
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Is Hershey's a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Is Hershey's a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Is Hershey's a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Is Hershey's a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover

These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Basic Materials Stocks In October 2022

Fri., November 4, 2022 | ValueWalk

Basic materials, such as metal, concrete and chemicals, form the backbone of the global economy because every sector requires basic materials. Thus, basic materials stocks are a good addition to one’s portfolio, especially when the economy is growing.

Basic materials stocks performed well last month. In fact, most basic materials stocks were able to offer positive returns to investors. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing basic materials stocks in October 2022.

Five Best Performing Basic Materials Stocks In October 2022

We have taken the October return data of basic materials stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing basic materials stocks in October 2022. We have only considered basic materials stocks with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion (as of Nov. 1, 2022). Here were the five best performing basic materials stocks in October 2022:

  1. Corteva (14%)

Founded in 1802 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company offers seed and crop protection solutions with a focus on the agriculture industry. Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) shares are up by almost 42% year to date and up almost 16% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Corteva shares are trading above $68 with a 52-week range of $43.74 to $68.43, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $48 billion.


  1. Reliance Steel & Aluminum (16%)

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., this company deals in metal processing services and distribution of metal products. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) shares are up by almost 23% year to date and up almost 6% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Reliance Steel shares are trading above $203 with a 52-week range of $145.79 to $211.66, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11 billion.

  1. Freeport-McMoRan (16%)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., this company mines copper, gold, and molybdenum. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) shares are down by over 24% year to date but are up over 4% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Freeport-McMoRan shares are trading above $33 with a 52-week range of $24.80 to $51.99, giving the company a market cap of more than $44 billion.

  1. Nucor (23%)

Founded in 1905 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., this company makes steel and steel products. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares are up by almost 13% year to date but are down almost 6% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Nucor shares are trading above $132 with a 52-week range of $88.50 to $187.90, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $33 billion.

  1. Steel Dynamics (33%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind., this company deals in making steel products, as well as metal recycling. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares are up by over 47% year to date and up over 16% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Steel Dynamics shares are trading above $93 with a 52-week range of $50.54 to $100.39, giving the company a market cap of more than $16 billion.

Five Worst Performing Basic Materials Stocks In October 2022

These were the five worst performing basic materials stocks in October 2022:

  1. Vulcan Materials (4%)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Birmingham, AL, this company supplies basic materials to the infrastructure and construction industries. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) shares are down by almost 19% year to date and down almost 2% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Vulcan Materials shares are trading above $166 with a 52-week range of $137.54 to $213.65, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $21 billion.

  1. PPG Industries (3%)

Founded in 1883 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., this company makes and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) shares are down by over 36% year to date and down almost 14% in the last three months.

As of this writing, PPG Industries shares are trading at above $111 with a 52-week range of $107.06 to $177.32, giving the company a market cap of more than $25 billion.

  1. Avantor (3%)

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Radnor, Pa., this company provides mission critical products and services to biopharma, healthcare, education, advanced technologies and applied materials industries. Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) shares are down by over 54% year to date and down over 32% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Avantor shares are trading above $19 with a 52-week range of $17.91 to $42.48, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12 billion.

  1. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (2%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in London, this company deals in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) shares are down by almost 16% year to date and down over 9% in the last three months.

As of this writing, LyondellBasell shares are trading above $78 with a 52-week range of $71.46 to $117.22, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $25 billion.

  1. Newmont (1%)

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Denver, Colo., this company primarily explores and acquires gold properties. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares are down by over 39% year to date and down almost 16% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Newmont shares are trading above $38 with a 52-week range of $37.45 to $86.37, giving the company a market cap of more than $31 billion.

7 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Corteva (CTVA)
2.5244 of 5 stars		$65.37-2.4%0.92%34.96Moderate Buy$69.60
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)
2.0551 of 5 stars		$202.61+1.6%1.73%6.63Moderate Buy$219.40
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
2.175 of 5 stars		$35.19+11.5%0.85%13.38Hold$38.00
Nucor (NUE)
1.9678 of 5 stars		$133.56+3.7%1.50%4.20Hold$130.78
Vulcan Materials (VMC)
2.5063 of 5 stars		$170.15+0.7%0.94%38.24Moderate Buy$207.56
PPG Industries (PPG)
2.8073 of 5 stars		$115.46+5.2%2.15%25.54Moderate Buy$133.83
Avantor (AVTR)
2.5772 of 5 stars		$20.06+3.7%N/A21.34Moderate Buy$29.57
LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
2.4633 of 5 stars		$83.66+7.5%5.69%6.48Hold$93.00
Newmont (NEM)
2.9602 of 5 stars		$40.99+8.5%5.37%32.53Hold$63.94
Steel Dynamics (STLD)
2.1665 of 5 stars		$95.40+4.2%1.43%4.21Hold$92.57
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

