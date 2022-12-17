These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Communication Services Stocks In November 2022

The communication services sector includes companies that use fixed-line networks, as well as those offering wireless access and services. Additionally, companies offering internet services, including access, navigation and internet related software and services, are also part of this sector. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing communication services stocks in November 2022.

Five Best Performing Communication Services Stocks In November 2022

We have used the November return data of communication services stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing communication services stocks in November 2022.

For our list of the five best and worst performing communication services stocks in November 2022, we have only considered stocks with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion (as of Dec. 1, 2022). Here are the five best performing communication services stocks in November 2022:

Match Group (14%)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, this company offers dating products through its brands, including Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid and more. Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares are down by over 68% year to date and down over 24% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Match Group shares are trading above $41 with a 52-week range of $40.23 to $136.99, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12 billion.

Comcast (15%)

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, this company offers video, internet, and phone services. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares are down by over 31% year to date but are up by almost 3% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Comcast shares are trading above $34 with a 52-week range of $28.39 to $52.10, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $152 billion.

Interpublic Group of Cos. (16%)

Founded in 1930 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers advertising and marketing services. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) shares are down by almost 13% year to date but are up by over 17% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Interpublic Group of Cos. shares are trading above $32 with a 52-week range of $25.14 to $39.98, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12.90 billion.

DoorDash (27%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is an online food ordering and food delivery platform. DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) shares are down by almost 63% year to date and down over 6% in the last three months.

As of this writing, DoorDash shares are trading above $53 with a 52-week range of $41.37 to $157.46, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $22.70 billion.

Warner Music Group (28%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in New York City, this company deals in publishing and recording of music. Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) shares are down by almost 23% year to date but are up by over 24% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Warner Music Group shares are trading above $33 with a 52-week range of $21.57 to $44.64, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $17.50 billion.

Five worst performing communication services stocks in November 2022

These were the five worst performing communication services stocks in November 2022:

Walt Disney (-7%)

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Burbank, Calif., it is a mass media and entertainment conglomerate. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are down by almost 42% year to date and down over 16% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Walt Disney shares are trading above $90 with a 52-week range of $86.28 to $160.32, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $171 billion.

Live Nation Entertainment (-7%)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beverly Hills, Calif., this company manages ticket sales for live entertainment. Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) shares are down by over 41% year to date and down almost 20% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Live Nation Entertainment shares are trading above $70 with a 52-week range of $65.05 to $126.79, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $16.80 billion.

Take-Two Interactive Software (-9%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in New York City, this company develops and sells interactive software games. Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares are down by almost 43% year to date and down over 18% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Take-Two Interactive Software shares are trading above $100 with a 52-week range of $90.00 to $182.25, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $17.50 billion.

Warner Bros Discovery (-13%)

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in New York City, it is a mass media and entertainment conglomerate. Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) shares are down by almost 58% year to date and down over 21% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Warner Bros. Discovery shares are trading above $10 with a 52-week range of $9.52 to $31.55, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $26.60 billion.

Roblox (-25%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., it is an online gaming platform and game creation system. Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) shares are down by almost 73% year to date and down over 29% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Roblox shares are trading above $27 with a 52-week range of $21.65 to $108.78, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $19.90 billion.

