These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Energy Stocks In December 2022

The energy sector has had a great 2022, and it dramatically outperformed the S&P 500. The year 2023, however, may not be as exciting as 2022. Commodity prices are expected to normalize in 2023, with natural gas, coal, and crude oil prices forecast to be lower in 2023, compared to 2022.

We possibly saw a hint of that in December, a month that wasn’t as exciting for the energy sector as the rest of 2022. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing energy stocks in December 2022.

Five Best Performing Energy Stocks In December 2022

We have used the December return data of communication services stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing energy stocks in December 2022. We have only considered large-cap energy stocks for our list of the five best and worst performing energy stocks in December 2022. Here are the five best performing energy stocks in December 2022:

Targa Resources (-1%)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) shares are up by over 10% in the last three months and up over 32% in the last year. As of this writing, Targa Resources shares are trading above $77 with a 52-week range of $52.60 to $81.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $16 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $17 billion in 2021, up from over $8 billion in 2020.

APA (0%)

APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) shares are up by over 8% in the last three months and up over 41% in the last year. As of this writing, APA shares are trading above $45 with a 52-week range of $27.98 to $51.95, giving the company a market cap of more than $14 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $7.90 billion in 2021, up from over $4.40 billion in 2020.

Baker Hughes (2%)

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) shares are up by almost 32% in the last three months and up almost 20% in the last year. As of this writing, Baker Hughes shares are trading above $31 with a 52-week range of $20.42 to $39.78, giving the company a market cap of more than $31 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $20.40 billion in 2021, down from over $20.70 billion in 2020.

Schlumberger (4%)

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) shares are up by over 31% in the last three months and up over 60% in the last year. As of this writing, Schlumberger shares are trading above $58 with a 52-week range of $30.65 to $58.61, giving the company a market cap of more than $79 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $22 billion in 2021, down from over $23 billion in 2020.

Halliburton (4%)

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares are up by almost 36% in the last three months and up almost 51% in the last year. As of this writing, Halliburton shares are trading above $42 with a 52-week range of $23.30 to $43.99, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $37 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $15 billion in 2021, up from over $14 billion in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Energy Stocks In December 2022

Here are the worst performing energy stocks in December 2022:

Marathon Oil (-12%)

Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) shares are down by over 3% in the last three months but are up by over 47% in the last year. As of this writing, Marathon Oil shares are trading above $27 with a 52-week range of $17.02 to $33.42, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $17 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $5.50 billion in 2021, up from over $3 billion in 2020.

Coterra Energy (-12%)

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) shares are down by almost 17% in the last three months but are up by over 16% in the last year. As of this writing, Coterra Energy shares are trading above $25 with a 52-week range of $18.39 to $36.55, giving the company a market cap of more than $19 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $3.60 billion in 2021, up from over $1.40 billion in 2020.

Cheniere Energy (-14%)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares are down by almost 14% in the last three months but are up by over 36% in the last year. As of this writing, Cheniere Energy shares are trading above $153 with a 52-week range of $100.13 to $182.35, giving the company a market cap of more than $37 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $17 billion in 2021, up from over $9 billion in 2020.

HF Sinclair (-17%)

HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO) shares are down by over 10% in the last three months but are up by almost 48% in the last year. As of this writing, HF Sinclair shares are trading above $52 with a 52-week range of $29.14 to $66.19, giving the company a market cap of more than $10 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $18 billion in 2021, up from over $11 billion in 2020.

EQT (-20%)

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) shares are down by over 21% in the last three months but are up by almost 49% in the last year. As of this writing, EQT shares are trading above $35 with a 52-week range of $19.20 to $51.97, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12 billion.

The company posted revenue of more than $6.80 billion in 2021, up from over $2.66 billion in 2020.

